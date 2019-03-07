Samaha and Associates : Engages Matthew Davidson As Senior Consultant for Business Strategies

- Part of company’s national growth strategy to assist financial institutions to more effectively enhance their service and boost profitability -

Samaha and Associates, a Miami-based provider of consulting and project management services to credit unions, banks and others within the financial industry, announces it has engaged Matthew Davidson as senior consultant for business strategies.

In this role, Davidson works with credit unions and banks on issues related to the selection, implementation, and use of core systems and payment solutions. He will also provide consulting services for the management of contract negotiation, merger conversions, technology planning, business development, financial analyses and strategic partnerships.

Davidson is a certified public accountant with more than 30 years of experience working with financial institutions, trade associations and regulatory agencies. The financial institutions he has worked with held assets of $5 million to $4 billion.

“Matt joins us at Samaha and Associates as we continue to grow our own business by seeking the financial industry’s senior leaders who can leverage their own experiences into a competitive advantage for our clients,” said Sabah Samaha, president and CEO of Samaha and Associates.

Davidson has a Bachelor of Science in accountancy from Miami University (Oxford, Ohio) an MBA from Xavier University (Cincinnati, Ohio), and has completed executive coursework at Stanford University (Stanford, Calif.) and Harvard University (Boston, Mass.).

About Samaha and Associates

Founded in 1998, Miami-based Samaha and Associates is a provider of consulting and project management services to credit unions, banks and others within the financial industry. The organization has more than 200 years of collective experience and has completed more than 450 projects for clients. Additional information can be found at www.ssamaha.com.

