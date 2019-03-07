Samaha and Associates : Engages Matthew Davidson As Senior Consultant for Business Strategies

Samaha
and Associates, a Miami-based provider of consulting and
project management services to credit unions, banks and others within
the financial industry, announces it has engaged Matthew Davidson as
senior consultant for business strategies.
In this role, Davidson works with credit unions and banks on issues
related to the selection, implementation, and use of core systems and
payment solutions. He will also provide consulting services for the
management of contract negotiation, merger conversions, technology
planning, business development, financial analyses and strategic
partnerships.
Davidson is a certified public accountant with more than 30 years of
experience working with financial institutions, trade associations and
regulatory agencies. The financial institutions he has worked with held
assets of $5 million to $4 billion.
“Matt joins us at Samaha and Associates as we continue to grow our own
business by seeking the financial industry’s senior leaders who can
leverage their own experiences into a competitive advantage for our
clients,” said Sabah Samaha, president and CEO of Samaha and Associates.
Davidson has a Bachelor of Science in accountancy from Miami University
(Oxford, Ohio) an MBA from Xavier University (Cincinnati, Ohio), and has
completed executive coursework at Stanford University (Stanford, Calif.)
and Harvard University (Boston, Mass.).
About Samaha and Associates
Founded in 1998, Miami-based Samaha and Associates is a provider of
consulting and project management services to credit unions, banks and
others within the financial industry. The organization has more than 200
years of collective experience and has completed more than 450 projects
for clients. Additional information can be found at www.ssamaha.com.
