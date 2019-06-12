Samaha and Associates : Taps Denny Gillott as Senior Consultant as Part of Company's Strategic Growth Plan

Expert in core system conversions and vendor negotiations

Samaha and Associates, a Miami-based provider of consulting and project management services to credit unions, banks and others within the financial industry, announces it has engaged Denny Gillott as senior consultant.

In his role, Gillott will be responsible for assisting financial institutions with their overall technology including core system, digital platforms and card processing. He will also assist with RFPs, supply financial institutions with vendor demonstrations, support the vendor selection process and negotiate vendor contracts.

Bringing more than 25 years of industry experience, Gillott has played an executive role at several credit unions and has worked with many core credit union providers, collaborating with over 300 credit unions that range in size from $20 million in assets to over $6 billion in assets.

Gillott previously worked at Fiserv, United Solutions CUSO, Temenos, Open Solutions and most recently, at his own advisory practice where he worked with corporate credit unions and artificial intelligence (AI) firms in bringing conversational banking to the forefront of community banking technology.

During his time building relationships in the credit union community, Gillott has also served as a CU chapter president, committee member of a CU League and state Vice President of the Credit Union Executive Society (CUES).

“We continue to grow our company by adding Denny to our team, leveraging his tenure as a credit union professional with expertise in core system negotiation, digital modernization projects and strategic planning for financial institutions,” said Sabeh Samaha, president and CEO of Samaha and Associates. “One of the key factors behind our decision to hire Denny is the fact he shares Samaha’s commitment to providing close personalized service to clients that can mean the big difference between achieving a faster ROI with as few hiccups as possible.”

Gillott holds a bachelor’s in business from Ohio University (Athens, OH) and a degree in financial management from Hocking College (Nelsonville, OH). In addition, he has received accreditation from American Bankers Institute.

About Samaha and Associates

Founded in 1998, Miami-based Samaha and Associates is a provider of consulting and project management services to credit unions, banks and others within the financial industry. The organization has more than 200 years of collective experience and has completed more than 450 projects for clients. Additional information can be found at www.ssamaha.com.

