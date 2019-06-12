Samaha and Associates : Taps Denny Gillott as Senior Consultant as Part of Company's Strategic Growth Plan

Samaha
and Associates, a Miami-based provider of consulting and
project management services to credit unions, banks and others within
the financial industry, announces it has engaged Denny Gillott as senior
consultant.
In his role, Gillott will be responsible for assisting financial
institutions with their overall technology including core system,
digital platforms and card processing. He will also assist with
RFPs, supply financial institutions with vendor demonstrations, support
the vendor selection process and negotiate vendor contracts.
Bringing more than 25 years of industry experience, Gillott has played
an executive role at several credit unions and has worked with many core
credit union providers, collaborating with over 300 credit unions that
range in size from $20 million in assets to over $6 billion in assets.
Gillott previously worked at Fiserv, United Solutions CUSO, Temenos,
Open Solutions and most recently, at his own advisory practice where he
worked with corporate credit unions and artificial intelligence (AI)
firms in bringing conversational banking to the forefront of community
banking technology.
During his time building relationships in the credit union community,
Gillott has also served as a CU chapter president, committee member of a
CU League and state Vice President of the Credit Union Executive Society
(CUES).
“We continue to grow our company by adding Denny to our team, leveraging
his tenure as a credit union professional with expertise in core system
negotiation, digital modernization projects and strategic planning for
financial institutions,” said Sabeh Samaha, president and CEO of Samaha
and Associates. “One of the key factors behind our decision to hire
Denny is the fact he shares Samaha’s commitment to providing close
personalized service to clients that can mean the big difference between
achieving a faster ROI with as few hiccups as possible.”
Gillott holds a bachelor’s in business from Ohio University (Athens, OH)
and a degree in financial management from Hocking College (Nelsonville,
OH). In addition, he has received accreditation from American Bankers
Institute.
About Samaha and Associates
Founded in 1998, Miami-based Samaha and Associates is a provider of
consulting and project management services to credit unions, banks and
others within the financial industry. The organization has more than 200
years of collective experience and has completed more than 450 projects
for clients. Additional information can be found at www.ssamaha.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005065/en/