Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Samba TV Viewership Data Shows Audience More Than Doubling For Nevada Democratic Primary Presidential Debate, Highlighting Significant “Bloomberg Bump”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 07:01am EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viewership analysis by Samba TV, the leading provider of global TV data and audience analytics, finds that 10.2 million US households viewed the Nevada Democratic presidential debate on February 19. This represents a 126% increase from the previous New Hampshire debate. This was the largest debate audience so far in 2020.

This immediate analysis is derived from the Samba TV panel of 3.4 million US households and represents the most accurate measurement of actual viewing habits of US households across both linear television and OTT viewing. 

The candidates came to make their final pitch to Nevada voters, who will be heading to the final caucuses on Saturday, Feb. 22, but voters from across the country tuned-in in large numbers to see New York’s former mayor take the debate stage for the first time. Empire State viewership over-indexed the national average by 28%. DC’s political elite also tuned-in for the raucous debate with viewership in the nation’s capital over-indexing the national average by 62%.

“The Bloomberg effect was on full display in last night’s debate as more than ten million households tuned in to see the former mayor live, on stage, for his first debate performance,”  said Dr. Jeffrey Silverman, Director, Data Science & Analytics, Samba TV. “Wednesday night’s debate experienced a massive increase in viewership over the previous debate with more than twice as many households watching the NBC News sponsored contest than the previous NH debate.  This was likely the largest debate audience of the election and by far the largest audience in 2020.  Voters in Bloomberg’s home state of New York tuned-in in large numbers to hear from their former mayor with the state’s viewership over-indexing the national average by 28%.” 

Samba TV owns the world’s largest data and measurement capabilities by having opt-in proprietary code on 26 million connected televisions.  The company’s US panel is 30 times larger than legacy measurement providers and allows Samba to analyze the data in far more granular and accurate ways that truly represent actual US viewership behaviors. 

About Samba TV
Samba TV is a San Francisco-based data and analytics company focused on a next-generation television experience that helps viewers discover and engage with relevant content, and enables brands and agencies to address and measure that engagement effectively. Samba’s insights are built on the world’s most comprehensive source of real-time viewership data across broadcast, cable TV, OTT, and digital media. Through software embedded in smart TVs, amplified by set-top boxes and mapped to connected devices, Samba TV amplifies media investment and activates cross-screen campaigns. For more information, please visit platform.samba.tv and follow @Samba_tv.

Media Contacts:
PR@Samba.tv 


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:12aSTORE CAPITAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:12aAK STEEL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:12aAK STEEL HOLDING CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:12aNEWMONT MINING : CORP /DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (dollars in millions, except per share, per ounce and per pound amounts) (form 10-K)
AQ
07:12aVENTAS : Reports 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results and Provides 2020 Outlook
BU
07:11aARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : Trade Secret Ruling Is A Head Scratcher
AQ
07:11aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : The Enforceability Of Arbitration Clauses In BC Employment Contracts
AQ
07:11aWESTPAC BANKING : The Increasing Risk Of US Securities Class Actions For Australian Companies
AQ
07:11aR1 RCM INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:11aVSBLTY GROUPE TECHNOLOGIES : Announces brokered placement led by echelon wealth partners
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : forecasts 2020 profit growth driven by drug, d..
2AXA shares fall after it lowers 2020 earnings guidance for XL unit
3Oil near 1-month high on supply threats, easing demand woes
4AXA : AXA : 2019 Net Profit, Revenue Rose
5TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA S A : Swung to 4Q Net Loss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group