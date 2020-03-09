Sammons Financial Elevates Legal and Government Affairs Team

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sammons Financial℠ has named two employees to new roles on its Legal and Government Affairs team. The new roles and responsibilities include:



Kevin Mechtley is named vice president – legal and director of government affairs. Mechtley has more than 15 years of legal and government affairs experience, and prior to joining Sammons Financial in 2016, spent several years as in-house counsel and as a private practice attorney and insurance industry consultant.

“Kevin is regarded as one of the country’s leading voices on insurance and regulatory compliance issues,” said Brian Hansen, senior vice president and general counsel of Sammons Financial. “Since joining Sammons Financial, Kevin has created, developed and grown our government affairs department in a complex and challenging financial services climate. He excels at analyzing and sharing details of many important regulatory initiatives with our company’s leaders and distribution partners.”

Recent issues Mechtley has helped Sammons Financial and its agents prepare for include the implementation of 2019’s Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act, advocating to shape the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) “best interest” model, and helping Sammons Financial respond to the Department of Labor “fiduciary rule.”

In his new role, Mechtley will oversee all federal and state government affairs advocacy and initiatives, coordinate the company’s involvement with trade organizations, and counsel senior leadership on regulatory strategy. Mechtley also chairs the sales and market conduct committee for Sammons Financial and its lines of business.

Amy Teas is named vice president, associate general counsel – litigation and shared services. Teas has more than 17 years of broad legal experience, serving as both in-house counsel and as a private practice attorney. She joined the company in 2013.

“Since joining Sammons Financial, Amy has been a trusted advisor responsible for offering legal counsel in an increasingly diverse number of areas,” Hansen said. “Day in and day out, she plays an integral role as an advisor to our staff and senior leadership on an array of complex matters. She is a great example of someone who models the Sammons Financial company values.”

Teas recently led the legal aspects of the purchase and construction of the new Sammons Financial headquarters in West Des Moines, Iowa. She is also a legal advisor to issues ranging from client privacy, cybersecurity, Enterprise Risk Management, incident response and business recovery.

In this expanded role, Teas will lead internal legal teams and outside counsel, define strategy and manage legal risk and exposure. Additionally, she oversees legal support for many diverse internal departments including human resources, claims, procurement, client privacy, ethics, real estate and other related areas.





About Sammons Financial

The companies of Sammons Financial ℠ are here to help families and businesses protect their future, so they can enjoy life’s moments today. A subsidiary of Sammons Enterprises, Inc. , Sammons Financial is a group of privately owned financial companies, including several of the most enduring and stable companies in our industry, and is comprised of three member companies: Midland National ® Life Insurance Company , which includes Sammons ® Corporate Markets ; North American Company for Life and Health Insurance ® ; and Sammons Institutional Group℠ , which consists of Midland Retirement Distributors℠ and Sammons Retirement Solutions ® . Together, the companies offer some of today’s most sought-after life insurance, annuity, and retirement planning products. Sammons Financial: With You for Every Moment®.

