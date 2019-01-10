Log in
Sammons Financial Group Dedicated to Giving Back With 2018 Community Involvement Efforts

01/10/2019 | 02:01am EST

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sammons® Financial Group, Inc. (SFG) announced that during 2018 the organization donated more than $3.6 million and its employees contributed nearly 6,800 hours in volunteer service to local charitable organizations where they work and live.

SFG partners with and supports local nonprofit and charitable organizations that address a broad range of issues and needs, including homelessness, education, hunger, health-based causes, children and adults with special needs, and more. In 2018, SFG organized dozens of employee volunteerism events across the Midwest and offered donations to 164 organizations ranging from $1,000 to nearly $278,000.

“At SFG, we value the communities we serve and do our best to put our time, efforts, and contributions into helping the local organizations that drive real change for the better,” said Esfand Dinshaw, Chairman and CEO of Sammons Financial Group. “Our employees are dedicated to making meaningful impacts that transform the places where we live and work, and together we’ve made positive, lasting changes by giving back to our communities.”

SFG partners with United Way, a nonprofit organization, in Des Moines, IA, Sioux Falls, SD, and Fargo, ND communities. In 2019, SFG committed to pledging $652,792 to United Way. This includes contributions through the employee matching gifts program. “We are truly grateful for SFG’s contributions to United Way. Their fundraising campaigns this past year will benefit numerous individuals in need of financial assistance, access to mental health care, educational support, and more,” stated Jay Powell, President, Sioux Empire United Way.

Among the 164 local organizations it served, the company shared several examples of 2018 initiatives with its community partners:

Des Moines, IA
SFG proudly dedicates time and efforts to Best Buddies, a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-on-one friendships, integrated employment, and leadership development for people with intellectual and development disabilities (IDD). SFG donated more than $40,000 and approximately 800 employee volunteer hours in 2018.

“SFG has been a remarkable community partner for Best Buddies. They started the very first Best Buddies Citizens Chapter in Iowa, which encourages one-on-one friendships for adults with IDD who have outgrown our elementary, middle school, high school, and college level programs,” said Anthony Kennedy Shriver Founder, Chairman & CEO of Best Buddies International. “I’m incredibly grateful for their support and commitment to Best Buddies.”

Sioux Falls, SD
For many years, SFG has supported the Great Plains Zoo and Delbridge Museum of Natural History, which focuses on education, conservation, recreation, and discovery. This year, SFG contributed $50,000 to help with signage for the zoo’s newest and most popular exhibit – Fortress of the Bears.

Fargo, ND
In 2018, SFG volunteered nearly 50 hours and donated $25,000 to Fargo’s New Life Center, an emergency shelter and crisis service center for the homeless. The contribution supported the shelter’s major remodel project, which included the installation of new windows throughout most of the building.

Chicago, IL
SFG has supported and partnered with Marillac St. Vincent Family Services (MSV) since 2011. MSV provides accredited early childhood education, youth programs, comprehensive services to isolated seniors, access to food, and outreach to adults and families. In addition to providing nearly 140 volunteer hours, SFG recently announced a $91,050 donation to fund building and security improvements for the Marillac Social Center located in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago’s west side.

“Hundreds of Chicago residents visit the Marillac Social Center each week, and we want them to feel safe coming here,” said Peter Beale-DelVecchio, CEO of Marillac St. Vincent Family Services. “We are extremely thankful for Sammons Financial Group’s support, enabling us to make updates to our social center that will protect our visitors, as well as employees.”

The Marillac Social Center includes a gymnasium for sports and after-school youth programs, classrooms, and a computer lab accessible to children and adults, along with a food pantry. Funds provided by SFG will help MSV add security badge swipe stations, new lighting, security cameras, and more.

For more information on Sammons Financial Group’s community involvement and regular community partners, visit the About Us Page at www.sammonsfinancialgroup.com.

About Sammons® Financial Group, Inc. 
The member companies of Sammons® Financial Group, Inc. (SFG), are here to help families and businesses protect their future, so they can enjoy life’s moments today. A subsidiary of Sammons Enterprises, SFG is a group of privately-owned financial companies, including several of the most enduring and stable companies in our industry. SFG’s member companies, Midland National Life Insurance Company®North American Company for Life and Health Insurance®, and Sammons Institutional GroupSM offer some of today’s most sought-after life insurance, annuity, and retirement planning products. SFG is one of Glassdoor’s 2019 Best Places to Work. Sammons Financial Group: With You for Every MomentSM.

Media Contact: John Myers, jmyers@sfgmembers.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
