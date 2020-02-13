Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Samoa and EU step up their cooperation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 07:34pm EST

Joint Press Release:

On 12 February 2020, in Brussels, Belgium, the European Union (EU) and the Independent State of Samoa (Samoa) held their second High Level Political Dialogue under Article 8 of the Partnership (Cotonou) Agreement signed between the Africa, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States (ACP) and the EU.

The Dialogue provided an opportunity to review recent developments in the EU, Samoa and the wider Pacific. Discussions also focussed on the country's long-term Strategy 'Samoa 2040', which is currently under preparation, and development cooperation with the EU.

The meeting took stock of the ongoing negotiations of the Post-Cotonou Agreement.

Discussions also focused on the potential provided by the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), to which Samoa acceded recently, for the strengthening of EU-Samoa trade relations. The Samoan authorities presented the country's EPA Implementation Plan of Action, which is under preparation.

Both the EU and Samoa stressed their commitment to the full implementation of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and to address effectively the ambition gap. Further areas for strategic cooperation in international fora were discussed, touching upon the Sustainable Development Goals / Agenda 2030, environmental protection, sustainable management of natural resources and fight against Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated Fishing. Cooperation on tax good governance and anti-money laundering was also discussed.

The EU and Samoa discussed priorities and developments in the area of human rights and policies related to addressing gender equality and gender-based violence.

It is envisaged that the next Political Dialogue meeting will be held in Apia, Samoa, in 2021.

The Dialogue was conducted under the co-chairmanship of the Deputy Prime Minister of Samoa, Ms Fiame Naomi Mataafa, and the Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service, Mr Jean-Christophe Belliard.

Disclaimer

Government of Samoa published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 00:33:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:04pSIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Investors Who Suffered 500K+ Losses to Contact Firm Now, Securities Fraud Case Filed
PR
08:01pMURATA MANUFACTURING : ID-Solutions S.r.l. Becomes Murata ID Solutions S.r.l.
BU
08:01pSJW GROUP : Sets Date for 2019 Full-year and Fourth Quarter Results Announcement
BU
08:01pSmart Waste Management Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Use of Data Analytics in Waste Management Operations to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
08:01pPHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORPORATION : to Participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
BU
08:00pFABLED COPPER : Provides Results of 2019 Exploration Program
EQ
08:00pFabled Copper Corp. Provides Results of 2019 Exploration Program
NE
08:00pBonavista Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results and 2020 Capital Plan
NE
07:59pSANDSTORM GOLD : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:58pHONDA MOTOR : says it will restart Wuhan plant operations February 21
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY : CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : A timeline on rail disruptions by anti-pipelin..
2LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : LUCKIN COFFEE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Ha..
3TESLA INC. : TESLA : Raising More Than $2 Billion as It Discloses New SEC Inquiry
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : After Amazon Deal, New York Lawmakers Reconsider Incentive Programs
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Releases 'Hobbi' App -- Reports

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group