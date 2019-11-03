Log in
Samson Paper : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities 31/10/2019

0
11/03/2019 | 09:28pm EST

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31 / 10 / 2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

SAMSON PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED

Date Submitted

4 NOVEMBER 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 731

Description :

ORDINARY SHARES

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

1,456,913,987

HK$0.1

HK$145,691,398.70

Increase/(decrease)

-

-

Balance at close of the month

1,456,913,987

HK$0.1

HK$145,691,398.70

(2) Stock code :

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

2. Preference Shares

Unlisted convertible non-voting preference

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

shares

Par value

Authorised share

No. of preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

143,086,013

HK$0.10

HK$14,308,601.30

Increase/(decrease)

-

-

Balance at close of the month

143,086,013

HK$0.10

HK$14,308,601.30

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State

HK$160,000,000

currency) :

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No. of preference

No. of other classes

(1)

(2)

shares

of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,141,075,827

132,064,935

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

-

-

Balance at close of the

month

1,141,075,827

132,064,935

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

option scheme

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

including EGM

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

approval date

Movement during the month

thereto

as at close of the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1.

Share option

0

0

0

0

0

N/A

scheme

( 18 / 9 / 2015 )

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1) 3.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be issued

during the

pursuant

month

thereto as at

Currency of Nominal value at

Exercised

Nominal value at

pursuant

close of the

Description of warrants

nominal

close of

during the

close of the

thereto

month

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

preceding month

month

month

1.

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

Amount at close

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

of preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / /

)

2.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer than under Share Option Schemes)

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers which are to be Listed, including Options (other

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

thereto

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),

as at close of the month

if applicable, and class of shares issuable:

1.

(

/

/ )

shares (Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

Total D. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of new

No. of new

shares of issuer

shares of

issued during the

issuer which

month pursuant

may be

thereto

issued

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

Type of Issue

month

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

1.

Rights issue

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

2.

Open offer

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

3.

Placing

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

4.

Bonus issue

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

No. of new

No. of new

shares of issuer

shares of

issued during the

issuer which

month pursuant

may be

thereto

issued

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

Type of Issue

month

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

5.

Scrip dividend

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class

of

shares

________

repurchased (Note 1)

6.

Repurchase of

Cancellation date :

(

/

/

)

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class

of

shares

________

redeemed (Note 1)

7.

Redemption of

Redemption date :

(

/

/

)

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

8.

Consideration issue

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

No. of new

No. of new

shares of issuer

shares of

issued during the

issuer which

month pursuant

may be

thereto

issued

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

Type of Issue

month

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

9.

Capital

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

reorganisation

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

10.

Other

At price : State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

(Please specify)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Total E. (Ordinary shares)

-

(Preference shares)

-

(Other class)

-

Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

(1)

-

(2)

-

Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

-

Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

-

(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Remarks (if any):

Submitted by: LEE YUE KONG, ALBERT

Title: COMPANY SECRETARY

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Notes :

  1. State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
  2. If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.

Disclaimer

Samson Paper Holdings Limited published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 02:27:03 UTC
0
