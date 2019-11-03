Samson Paper : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

Log in
NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liabilities whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SAMSON PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED

森信紙業集團有限公司*

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 731)

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Samson Paper Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board is scheduled on Monday, 18 November 2019 for the purpose of, inter alia, considering and approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the period ended 30 September 2019.

By order of the Board

Mr. LEE Yue Kong, Albert

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 4 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises five executive directors, namely Mr. SHAM Kit Ying, Mr. LEE Seng Jin, Mr. CHOW Wing Yuen, Ms. SHAM Yee Lan, Peggy and Mr. LEE Yue Kong, Albert, one non-executive director, Mr. LAU Wang Yip, Eric and three independent non- executive directors, namely Mr. PANG Wing Kin, Patrick, Mr. TONG Yat Chong and Mr. NG Hung Sui, Kenneth.

* for identification purposes

Disclaimer

Samson Paper Holdings Limited published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 04:02:01 UTC
