Samson Paper : UPDATE ON THE APPLICATION FOR APPOINTMENT OF PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATORS FOR RESTRUCTURING PURPOSES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SAMSON PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED

森 信 紙 業 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(Provisional Liquidators Appointed)

(For Restructuring Purpose Only)

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 731)

UPDATE ON THE APPLICATION FOR APPOINTMENT OF

PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATORS FOR RESTRUCTURING PURPOSES

This announcement is made by Samson Paper Holdings Limited (the ''Company''), together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rules 13.09(2)(a) and 13.25 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'') and the inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 20 July 2020 and 22 July 2020 (the ''Announcements'') in relation to, amongst others, the JPL Application on a ''light touch'' basis filed by the Company with the Bermuda Court. Unless otherwise defined, terms in this announcement shall have the same meaning as the Announcement.

UPDATES ON THE JPL APPLICATION

On 25 July 2020 (Hong Kong time), the Company received the sealed Court Order (the ''Order'') dated 24 July 2020 in relation to the JPL Application. As set out in the Order, the Bermuda Court has ordered that, amongst others:

1. Lai Kar Yan (Derek) and Ho Kwok Leung (Glen), both of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, and Rachelle Ann Frisby of Deloitte Ltd., be appointed as the JPLs of the Company with the power to act jointly and severally.