Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Samsung, Acer, HP & More Chromebook Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: List of Chromebook Deals Released by Deal Stripe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/01/2019 | 10:01am EST

Deal Stripe review the best Chromebook deals for Cyber Monday 2019. Save on Samsung, Pixelbook, Acer, HP and Asus Chromebooks

Compare the top Chromebook deals for Cyber Monday 2019. Find up-to-date savings on Samsung Chromebook 3, Google Pixelbook, ASUS Chromebook Flip and more listed below by the deals team at Deal Stripe.

Best Chromebook deals:

Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Cyber Monday page and Walmart Cyber Monday home page. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The best Chromebooks in the market are now more powerful than ever in 2019. They provide a secure, lightweight and effectively malware-free OS -- making them perfect for students and environments where multiple users share the same laptop. The Samsung Chromebook 3 is a popular choice because of its portability and affordability. It is powered by a 1.6 GHz Intel Celeron N3060 Dual-Core processor and 4GB of LPDDR3 RAM for everyday multitasking computing needs. Other good Chromebook alternatives include the Google Pixelbook, Acer Chromebook Spin 311 and the Asus Chromebook Flip – all of which have impressive touchscreen capabilities.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:16aAIRBUS : dismisses 16 employees in German compliance investigation
RE
10:11aCYBER MONDAY IPHONE 11 DEALS (2019) : Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro & Pro Max Sales Listed by Consumer Walk
BU
10:11aTOP TRAMPOLINE CYBER MONDAY DEALS 2019 : Skywalker, My First Trampoline & Bounce Pro Trampoline Savings Rated by Retail Egg
BU
10:01aET LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Energy Transfer LP - ET
PR
10:01aSAMSUNG, ACER, HP & MORE CHROMEBOOK CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS : List of Chromebook Deals Released by Deal Stripe
BU
10:01a5-DAY DEADLINE ALERT : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Sonim Technologies (SONM) Investors Who Suffered Significant Losses to Contact Its Attorneys, Application Deadline Approaching
GL
10:01aTHE BEST GARMIN FENIX, VIVOACTIVE, FORERUNNER, VIVOFIT & VIVOSMART WATCH CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2019) : List of GPS & Activity Tracking Watch Savings Shared by Consumer Articles
BU
10:01aTLF LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. Investors of Important January 6th Deadline in Securities Class Action – TLF
BU
10:00aPhilips extends AI portfolio with launch of IntelliSpace AI Workflow Suite to seamlessly integrate applications across imaging workflows
GL
09:51aSOFA CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS : Best Futon, Sleeper & Reclining Couch Deals Rated by Consumer Walk
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BMW AG : TESLA MOVE WILL DRAW FURTHER COMPANIES INTO GERMANY: state premier
2China wants U.S. tariffs rolled back in phase one trade deal - Global Times
3MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION : NISSAN, RENAULT, MITSUBISHI MOTORS AGREE TO FORM NEW VENTURE FOR ADVANCED R&D:..
4Fiat Chrysler reaches tentative labor deal with United Auto Workers
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Pitches Investors on Its Health-Care Unit, a Steady Source of..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group