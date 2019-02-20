Samsung Advances State-of-the-Art Display Technology for Smartphones with Sharp Reduction in Blue-light Emission from OLED Panels

Samsung Display today announced that it has improved the world of
smartphone displays with the development of an OLED panel that produces
considerably less blue-light emissions than any other mobile display in
use today. Samsung added that its unexpected achievement will be
available for the Samsung Galaxy S10, and that the
blue-light-eradicating advancement has just been certified by
world-class German testing and certification body, TÜV Rheinland.
Samsung Display received a highly desired ‘Eye Comfort’ certification
from TÜV Rheinland by sharply lowering the percentage of the blue light
coming out of smartphone OLED panels from 12 percent to only seven
percent, a threshold never before reached in the marketplace. Moreover,
the new OLED display emits 61 percent less blue light than most
conventional LCD displays in smartphones today.
Blue light, one of the three primary colors, is visible light of the
color blue, which appears between 380 and 500 nanometers. Reportedly,
excessive exposure to blue light can cause eye disease.
“Samsung Display will now be able to provide the most consumer-friendly
environment for smartphone usage in the world, which will benefit the
many millions of consumers spending more time using their smartphones,”
said Jeeho Baek, Vice President and head of the Mobile Display Sales &
Marketing Team at Samsung Display Company.
Not only does the new technology make smartphones safer to use, but it
also maintains a very high color gamut, contrary to what might be
expected with such a significant reduction in blue-light emission. In
fact, Samsung Display said that it has been able to keep a DCI-P3 level
of precision color imaging without reducing the number of visible
colors. DCI-P3 is the most optimal color standard for digital cinema.
Beginning later this year, the technology can be adapted to other small
to medium-sized OLED displays, including those used in notebooks. In
fact, Samsung Display said that it already has earned a second Eye
Comfort certification from TÜV Rheinland this month, by substantially
reducing blue-light emissions coming from a 15.6-inch OLED notebook
display to as little as eight percent.
