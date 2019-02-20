Samsung Advances State-of-the-Art Display Technology for Smartphones with Sharp Reduction in Blue-light Emission from OLED Panels

World-renowned testing firm certifies latest advancement in cutting-edge OLED technology

Samsung Display today announced that it has improved the world of smartphone displays with the development of an OLED panel that produces considerably less blue-light emissions than any other mobile display in use today. Samsung added that its unexpected achievement will be available for the Samsung Galaxy S10, and that the blue-light-eradicating advancement has just been certified by world-class German testing and certification body, TÜV Rheinland.

Samsung Display received a highly desired ‘Eye Comfort’ certification from TÜV Rheinland by sharply lowering the percentage of the blue light coming out of smartphone OLED panels from 12 percent to only seven percent, a threshold never before reached in the marketplace. Moreover, the new OLED display emits 61 percent less blue light than most conventional LCD displays in smartphones today.

Blue light, one of the three primary colors, is visible light of the color blue, which appears between 380 and 500 nanometers. Reportedly, excessive exposure to blue light can cause eye disease.

“Samsung Display will now be able to provide the most consumer-friendly environment for smartphone usage in the world, which will benefit the many millions of consumers spending more time using their smartphones,” said Jeeho Baek, Vice President and head of the Mobile Display Sales & Marketing Team at Samsung Display Company.

Not only does the new technology make smartphones safer to use, but it also maintains a very high color gamut, contrary to what might be expected with such a significant reduction in blue-light emission. In fact, Samsung Display said that it has been able to keep a DCI-P3 level of precision color imaging without reducing the number of visible colors. DCI-P3 is the most optimal color standard for digital cinema.

Beginning later this year, the technology can be adapted to other small to medium-sized OLED displays, including those used in notebooks. In fact, Samsung Display said that it already has earned a second Eye Comfort certification from TÜV Rheinland this month, by substantially reducing blue-light emissions coming from a 15.6-inch OLED notebook display to as little as eight percent.

