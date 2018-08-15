Samsung Announces Exynos Modem 5100, Industry’s First 5G Modem Fully Compliant with 3GPP Standards

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a world leader in advanced semiconductor
technology, today announced that it has developed Exynos Modem 5100, the
industry’s first 5G modem that is fully compatible with 3rd Generation
Partnership Project (3GPP) Release 15 (Rel.15), the most up-to-date
standard specification for 5G New Radio (5G-NR). Built on
power-efficient 10-nanometer (nm) process technology, the new modem also
supports legacy radio access technologies designed into a single chip.
“Samsung’s leadership in communication technologies and market-proven
knowledge allowed us to develop the industry’s first 5G modem, the
Exynos Modem 5100, which fully complies with the latest 3GPP standards,”
said Dr. Inyup Kang, president and head of System LSI Business at
Samsung Electronics. “As the industry prepares the shift toward 5G,
Samsung will continue to drive the growth of innovative ideas and new
services in mobile applications and other emerging industries.”
Samsung successfully conducted an over-the-air (OTA) 5G-NR data call
test under a wireless environment utilizing a 5G base station and 5G
end-user equipment prototype embedded with Exynos Modem 5100. As the
test simulated real-world cellular network conditions, this will ensure
faster development and commercialization of 5G mobile devices that adopt
this new modem. Samsung is also working closely with a number of global
mobile carriers and partners to quickly bring 5G mobile communications
to the market.
The Exynos Modem 5100 supports both sub-6GHz and mmWave spectrums
specified in 3GPP’s 5G standard as well as legacy networks, including 2G
GSM/CDMA, 3G WCDMA, TD-SCDMA, HSPA, and 4G LTE, with a single chip
solution. As 5G is expected to be first deployed over existing network
infrastructures, commercial implementation will benefit from the
single-chip design that maximizes data transmission efficiency and
reliability between other communication networks.
The modem delivers a maximum downlink speed of up to 2-gigabits per
second (Gbps) in 5G’s sub-6-gigahertz (GHz) settings and 6Gbps in mmWave
settings, which are about 1.7 and five times the data transfer speeds of
its predecessor respectively. Fast and stable data communication can
also be secured in 4G networks with the downlink speed of 1.6Gbps.
5G’s capability to transmit large-capacity data and real-time
low-latency communication is expected to bring new user experiences not
only in mobile but also in areas such as the Internet of Things (IoT),
ultra-high resolution videos, holograms, real-time artificial
intelligence (AI) and autonomous driving.
Exynos Modem 5100 is also offered with radio frequency IC (RFIC),
Envelope Tracking (ET) and power management IC (PMIC) solutions, and
will be available to customers by the end of 2018.
