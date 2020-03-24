Log in
Samsung Announces Industry's First EUV DRAM with Shipment of First Million Modules

03/24/2020 | 07:01pm EDT

EUV-based 1st-gen 10nm-class DRAM (D1x) has completed its customer evaluations;

EUV to be fully deployed from 4th-gen 10nm-class DRAM (D1a) next year

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., the world leader in advanced memory technology, today announced that it has successfully shipped one million of the industry's first 10nm-class (D1x) DDR4 (Double Date Rate 4) DRAM modules based on extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology. The new EUV-based DRAM modules have completed global customer evaluations, and will open the door to more cutting-edge EUV process nodes for use in premium PC, mobile, enterprise server and datacenter applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200324005577/en/

Samsung V1 EUV line, on the Hwaseong (Korea) campus (Photo: Samsung Electronics)

Samsung V1 EUV line, on the Hwaseong (Korea) campus (Photo: Samsung Electronics)

"With the production of our new EUV-based DRAM, we are demonstrating our full commitment toward providing revolutionary DRAM solutions in support of our global IT customers,” said Jung-bae Lee, executive vice president of DRAM Product & Technology at Samsung Electronics. "This major advancement underscores how we will continue contributing to global IT innovation through timely development of leading-edge process technologies and next-generation memory products for the premium memory market."

Samsung is the first to adopt EUV in DRAM production to overcome challenges in DRAM scaling. EUV technology reduces repetitive steps in multi-patterning and improves patterning accuracy, enabling enhanced performance and greater yields as well as shortened development time.

EUV will be fully deployed in Samsung's future generations of DRAM, starting with its fourth-generation 10nm-class (D1a) or the highly-advanced 14nm-class, DRAM. Samsung expects to begin volume production of D1a-based DDR5 and LPDDR5 next year, which would double manufacturing productivity of the 12-inch D1x wafers.

In line with the expansion of the DDR5/LPDDR5 market next year, the company will further strengthen its collaboration with leading IT customers and semiconductor vendors on optimizing standard specifications, as it accelerates the transition to DDR5/LPDDR5 throughout the memory market.

To better address the growing demand for next-generation premium DRAM, Samsung will start the operation of a second semiconductor fabrication line in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, within the second half of this year.

Timeline of Samsung DRAM Milestones

Date

Samsung DRAM Milestones

2021 (TBD)

4th-gen 10nm-class (1a) EUV-based
16Gb DDR5/LPDDR5 mass production

March 2020

4th-gen 10nm-class (1a) EUV-based DRAM development

September 2019

3rd-gen 10nm-class (1z) 8Gb DDR4 mass production

June 2019

2nd-gen 10nm-class (1y) 12Gb LPDDR5 mass production

March 2019

3rd-gen 10nm-class (1z) 8Gb DDR4 development

November 2017

2nd-gen 10nm-class (1y) 8Gb DDR4 mass production

September 2016

1st-gen 10nm-class (1x) 16Gb LPDDR4/4X mass production

February 2016

1st-gen 10nm-class (1x) 8Gb DDR4 mass production

October 2015

20nm (2z) 12Gb LPDDR4 mass production

December 2014

20nm (2z) 8Gb GDDR5 mass production

December 2014

20nm (2z) 8Gb LPDDR4 mass production

October 2014

20nm (2z) 8Gb DDR4 mass production

February 2014

20nm (2z) 4Gb DDR3 mass production

February 2014

20nm-class (2y) 8Gb LPDDR4 mass production

November 2013

20nm-class (2y) 6Gb LPDDR3 mass production

November 2012

20nm-class (2y) 4Gb DDR3 mass production

September 2011

20nm-class (2x) 2Gb DDR3 mass production

July 2010

30nm-class 2Gb DDR3 mass production

February 2010

40nm-class 4Gb DDR3 mass production

July 2009

40nm-class 2Gb DDR3 mass production

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.


