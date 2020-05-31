Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Samsung Announces New NAND Flash Facility to Address Future Data Center and Mobile Demands

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/31/2020 | 10:01pm EDT

Located inside Pyeongtaek's Line 2 in Korea, the new facility is slated for mass production in 2H 2021

The facility will be dedicated to manufacturing Samsung’s most advanced V-NAND memory

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., the world leader in advanced memory technology, today announced plans to expand its NAND flash production capacity in Pyeongtaek, Korea, reinforcing the company’s ability to meet demands from emerging technologies. Construction, which began this May, will pave the way for mass production of Samsung's cutting-edge V-NAND memory in the second half of 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200531005009/en/

Samsung Electronics' Pyeongtaek Campus Line 2 (Photo: Business Wire)

Samsung Electronics' Pyeongtaek Campus Line 2 (Photo: Business Wire)

"The new investment reaffirms our commitment to sustain undisputed leadership in memory technologies, even in uncertain times," said Cheol Choi, executive vice president of Memory Global Sales & Marketing at Samsung Electronics. "We will continue to serve the market with the most optimized solutions available, while contributing to growth of the overall IT industry and the economy in general.”

In the age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution fueled by artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and 5G expansion, the added capacity will play a major role in helping to address mid- to long-term demands for NAND flash memory. As digital lifestyles become more prevalent, Samsung will continue to be proactive in making new investments in order to seize future market opportunities.

Samsung's NAND flash production network extends from Hwaseong and Pyeongtaek in Korea to Xi'an, China. Established in 2015, Samsung's Pyeongtaek Campus is a hub for next-generation memory technologies, consisting of two of the world's largest-scale production lines.

Leveraging its significant edge in manufacturing and technology, Samsung has held the leadership position in NAND flash memory for the past 18 years, with one recent innovation being the industry-first sixth-generation (1xx-layer) V-NAND introduced last July. Through balanced investment across its global sites, Samsung aims to maintain a robust production network that will further cement its market leadership.

Reference: Samsung V-NAND mass production timeline

Date

V-NAND

July 2013

1st-generation (24-layer) 128Gb MLC V-NAND

Aug. 2013

1st-generation 128Gb MLC V-NAND 960GB SSD

Aug. 2014

2nd-generation (32-layer) 128Gb 3-bit V-NAND

Sept. 2014

2nd-generation V-NAND SSD

Aug. 2015

3rd-generation (48-layer) 256Gb 3-bit V-NAND

Sept. 2015

3rd-generation V-NAND SSD '850 EVO', '950 PRO'

Dec. 2016

4th-generation (64-layer) 256Gb 3-bit V-NAND

Jan. 2017

4th-generation V-NAND SSD

Jan. 2018

4th-generation 512Gb V-NAND 30.72TB SAS SSD

May 2018

5th-generation (9x-layer) 256Gb 3-bit V-NAND

June 2018

5th-generation V-NAND SSD

June 2019

6th-generation (1xx-layer) 256Gb 3-bit V-NAND

July 2019

6th-generation V-NAND SSD

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:46aSUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : Concludes Long-term Fusion Splicer Supply Agreement with TATA Communications Transformation Services
PU
12:46aROSKILL : Nickel sulphate to be the key growth area of nickel demand over the next decade
GL
12:40aTHAI BEVERAGE : Vietnam brewer Sabeco sees first signs of post-pandemic recovery
RE
12:32aJARDINE MATHESON : Southeast Asia stocks - Rise on cautious U.S. response to Hong Kong law, Singapore leads
RE
12:28aVALMIERAS STIKLA SKIEDRA : Unaudited consolidated financial information of AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA for the 3 months period ended 31 March 2020
AQ
12:21aMITSUI CHEMICALS : Establishes New Climate Change/Plastics Strategy Department Within the Corporate Sustainability Division
PU
12:16aJAC ANHUI JIANGHUAI AUTOMOBILE : 2020 06 01JAC and Volkswagen co-signed the letter of intent to intensify their cooperation on automobile electrification
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:05aGreenbriar to Seek Uplift to the Nasdaq Global Market
NE
12:05aGREENBRIAR CAPITAL : to Seek Uplift to the Nasdaq Global Market
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1THAI BEVERAGE : THAI BEVERAGE : Waiting for Better Conditions Before Considering Beer IPO
2GCI LIBERTY, INC. : GCI LIBERTY : announces sale of NBC stations in southeast Alaska markets
3HUA MEDICINE (SHANGHAI) LTD. : HUA MEDICINE : Selected for Inclusion in the MSCI Hong Kong Micro Cap Index
4IMMUTEP LIMITED : IMMUTEP : Reports First Results from INSIGHT-004 Study
5MESA AIR GROUP, INC. : MESA AIR 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Fot..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group