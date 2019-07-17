Samsung Begins Mass Production of Industry's First 12Gb LPDDR5 Mobile DRAM for Premium Smartphones

Based on the latest mobile DRAM standard, the new Samsung 12Gb LPDDR5 maximizes the potential of 5G and AI features in future flagships

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., the world leader in advanced memory technology, today announced that it has begun mass producing the industry’s first 12-gigabit (Gb) LPDDR5 mobile DRAM, which has been optimized for enabling 5G and AI features in future smartphones. The new mobile memory comes just five months after announcing mass production of the 12GB LPDDR4X, further reinforcing the company’s premium memory lineup. Samsung also plans to start mass producing 12-gigabyte (GB) LPDDR5 packages later this month, each combining eight of the 12Gb chips, in line with growing demand for higher smartphone performance and capacity from premium smartphone manufacturers.

“With mass production of the 12Gb LPDDR5 built on Samsung’s latest second-generation 10-nanometer (nm) class process, we are thrilled to be supporting the timely launch of 5G flagship smartphones for our customers worldwide,” said Jung-bae Lee, executive vice president of DRAM Product & Technology, Samsung Electronics. “Samsung remains committed to rapidly introducing next-generation mobile memory technologies that deliver greater performance and higher capacity, as we continue to aggressively drive growth of the premium memory market.”

Thanks to its industry-leading speed and power efficiency, Samsung’s new mobile DRAM can enable next-generation flagship smartphones to fully leverage 5G and AI capabilities like ultra-high-definition video recording and machine learning, while greatly extending the battery life.

At a data rate of 5,500 megabits per second (Mb/s), the 12Gb LPDDR5 is approximately 1.3 times faster than previous mobile memory (LPDDR4X, 4266Mb/s) that is found in today’s high-end smartphones. When made into a 12GB package, the LPDDR5 is able to transfer 44GB of data, or about 12 full-HD (3.7GB-sized) movies, in only a second. The new chip also uses up to 30 percent less power than its predecessor by integrating a new circuit design with enhanced clocking, training and low-power feature that ensures stable performance even when operating at a blazingly fast speed.

In order to manage production capacity with more flexibility, Samsung is considering transferring its 12Gb LPDDR5 production to its Pyeongtaek (Korea) campus starting next year, depending on demand from global customers. Following its introduction of the 12Gb LPDDR5 mobile DRAM, Samsung expects to also develop a 16Gb LPDDR5 next year, to solidify its competitive edge in the global memory market.

Date Capacity Mobile DRAM July 2019 12GB 10nm-class 12Gb LPDDR5, 5500Mb/s June 2019 6GB 10nm-class 12Gb LPDDR5, 5500Mb/s Feb. 2019 12GB 10nm-class 16Gb LPDDR4X, 4266Mb/s April 2018 8GB (development) 10nm-class 8Gb LPDDR5, 6400Mb/s Sept. 2016 8GB 10nm-class 16Gb LPDDR4X, 4266Mb/s Aug. 2015 6GB 20nm 12Gb LPDDR4, 4266Mb/s Dec. 2014 4GB 20nm 8Gb LPDDR4, 3200Mb/s Sept. 2014 3GB 20nm 6Gb LPDDR3, 2133Mb/s Nov. 2013 3GB 20nm-class 6Gb LPDDR3, 2133Mb/s July 2013 3GB 20nm-class 4Gb LPDDR3, 2133Mb/s April 2013 2GB 20nm-class 4Gb LPDDR3, 2133Mb/s Aug. 2012 2GB 30nm-class 4Gb LPDDR3, 1600Mb/s 2011 1/2GB 30nm-class 4Gb LPDDR2, 1066Mb/s 2010 512MB 40nm-class 2Gb MDDR, 400Mb/s 2009 256MB 50nm-class 1Gb MDDR, 400Mb/s

