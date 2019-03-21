Samsung Bioepis Announces Three-year Follow-up Data for Biosimilar ONTRUZANT® (trastuzumab) in Early or Locally Advanced HER2-positive Breast Cancer

Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. today announced findings of a three-year
follow-up study comparing biosimilar ONTRUZANT® (trastuzumab)
and reference medicine trastuzumab in early or locally advanced
HER2-positive breast cancer. The data, which show comparable overall
survival and cardiac safety, were presented today at the 16th St. Gallen
International Breast Cancer Conference 2019 taking place in Vienna,
Austria.
“With the development of our biosimilar trastuzumab, we aimed to make
one of the mainstays of modern cancer therapy more accessible for more
people more quickly, and these long-term data underline the importance
of that aim,” said Chul Kim, Senior Vice President and Head of Clinical
Sciences Division, Samsung Bioepis. “We are committed to increasing
access to high-quality, life-changing oncology medicines through the
development of biosimilars to address some of oncology’s most pressing
challenges.”
Participants enrolled in an initial Phase III study received eight
cycles of the biosimilar trastuzumab or the reference medicine
concurrently with chemotherapy in the neoadjuvant setting. Following
surgery, they received additional 10 cycles of the biosimilar
trastuzumab or the reference medicine. After completion of therapy, 367
of these participants (186 in the biosimilar trastuzumab group and 181
in the reference medicine group) were enrolled in the follow-up study.
Median follow-up from initiation of study treatment was 40.8 months in
the biosimilar trastuzumab group and 40.5 months in the reference
medicine group.
Overall survival was 97% in the biosimilar trastuzumab group and 93.6%
in the reference medicine group (HR 0.39, 95% CI, 0.14-1.12). Event-free
survival was 92.5% in the biosimilar trastuzumab group and 86.3% in the
reference medicine group (HR 0.49, 95% CI, 0.26-0.91). The incidence of
cardiac events was rare for both treatment groups throughout the
three-year follow-up period. There were three cases of asymptomatic
significant left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) decrease
(biosimilar trastuzumab, n=1; reference medicine, n=2), with all
patients recovering with LVEF ≥ 50%. There were no cases of symptomatic
congestive heart failure, cardiac death or other significant cardiac
conditions reported in either group.
The poster of this study will be exhibited at the 16th St.
Gallen International Breast Cancer Conference 2019, as follows:
-
[P156] 3-YEAR FOLLOW-UP OF A PHASE III STUDY COMPARING SB3
(TRASTUZUMB BIOSIMILAR) AND REFERENCE TRASTUZUMAB IN HER2 POSITIVE
EARLY OR LOCALLY ADVANCED BREAST CANCER IN NEOADJUVANT SETTING [POSTER
SESSION I, MARCH 21, 2019]
ONTRUZANT® (trastuzumab) 150 mg was granted the European
Commission (EC) Marketing Authorization in November 2017 and was
approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in January 2019. In
February 2019, the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for
Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion for a
420 mg vial presentation of ONTRUZANT®.iii With
the adoption of CHMP’s positive opinion for ONTRUZANT® 420 mg
vial presentation, ONTRUZANT® will be available in two vial
sizes in Europe, providing clinics with greater convenience and
flexibility than the 150 mg vial presentation alone.
About Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.
Established
in 2012, Samsung Bioepis is a biopharmaceutical company committed to
realizing healthcare that is accessible to everyone. Through innovations
in product development and a firm commitment to quality, Samsung Bioepis
aims to become the world's leading biopharmaceutical company. Samsung
Bioepis continues to advance a broad pipeline of biosimilar candidates
that cover a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including immunology,
oncology and ophthalmology. Samsung Bioepis is a joint venture between
Samsung BioLogics and Biogen. For more information, please visit: www.samsungbioepis.com.
____________________________________________
i HERCEPTIN® is a registered trademark of
Genentech Inc.
ii Pivot, X et al. 2019. 3-year Follow-up of a Phase III
Study Comparing SB3 (trastuzumab biosimilar) and Reference Trastuzumab
in HER2 Positive Early or Locally Advanced Breast Cancer in Neoadjuvant
Setting. St Gallen International Breast Cancer Conference, Vienna,
Austria, 20-23 March 2019. [P156 Poster Session I, March 21, 2019]
iii European Medicines Agency – Committee for Medicinal
Products for Human Use (CHMP). Final agenda for the meeting on 25-28
February 2019. Available at: https://www.ema.europa.eu/documents/agenda/agenda-chmp-agenda-25-28-february-2019_en.pdf
. Last accessed February 2019.
