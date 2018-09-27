Samsung Bioepis' Biologics License Application for SB5 Adalimumab Biosimilar Candidate Accepted for Review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) has accepted for review the company’s Biologics
License Application (BLA) under the 351(k) pathway for SB5, a biosimilar
candidate referencing HUMIRA® i (adalimumab). The BLA for SB5
was submitted by Samsung Bioepis in July 2018.
The BLA for SB5 was based on data derived from a randomized,
double-blind 52-week Phase 3 study, in which 544 patients with moderate
to severe rheumatoid arthritis despite methotrexate (MTX) therapy were
randomized to receive either SB5 or the adalimumab reference product
(ADL). At Week 24, the ACR20 response rate was 72.4% in the SB5 group
versus 72.2% in the ADL group. The safety profile of SB5 was comparable
to ADL up to Week 24. At Week 24, 254 patients receiving ADL were
re-randomized in a 1:1 ratio to continue on ADL or transitioned to SB5,
and 254 patients receiving SB5 continued to receive SB5. Up to Week 52,
the efficacy, safety and immunogenicity profiles remained comparable
between all three treatment groups. There were no treatment emergent
issues or clinically relevant immunogenicity precipitated by alternating
subjects between treatments.
Outside of the United States, SB5 has so far received regulatory
approval from the European Commission, Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug
Safety, Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration and Health Canada.
About Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.
Established in 2012, Samsung Bioepis is a biopharmaceutical company
committed to realizing healthcare that is accessible to everyone.
Through innovations in product development and a firm commitment to
quality, Samsung Bioepis aims to become the world's leading
biopharmaceutical company. Samsung Bioepis continues to advance a broad
pipeline of biosimilar candidates that includes six late-stage
candidates that cover the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and
diabetes. Samsung Bioepis is a joint venture between Samsung BioLogics
and Biogen. For more information, please visit: www.samsungbioepis.com.
i Humira® is a registered trademark of AbbVie Inc.
