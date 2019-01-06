Samsung Bioepis Partners with 3SBio to Expand Biosimilar Business into China

Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. today announced that its rapidly growing
biosimilar business will expand into mainland China through a licensing
agreement with 3SBio Inc. The agreement covers multiple biosimilar
candidates from Samsung Bioepis, including SB8, a biosimilar candidate
referencing AVASTIN® 1 (bevacizumab).
Under the agreement, Samsung Bioepis and 3SBio will collaborate across a
number of areas, including clinical development, regulatory registration
and commercialization in China. Samsung Bioepis will receive upfront and
milestone payments, as well as royalties on sales. Additional financial
details were not disclosed.
“We are very excited to expand our biosimilar business into China, where
we hope to see our biosimilars play an important role in widening
patient access to high-quality healthcare. We are confident we will
achieve this goal through our partnership with 3SBio, which brings
together Samsung Bioepis’ proven development platform with 3SBio’s
strong commercialization platform,” said Christopher Hansung Ko,
President and Chief Executive Officer, Samsung Bioepis. “At Samsung
Bioepis, we will continue to demonstrate our enduring commitment to
biosimilars by further strengthening our pipeline and widening their
availability for patients and healthcare systems across the world.”
Established in February 2012, Samsung Bioepis currently has four
biosimilars approved and marketed across Europe, which include the
anti-TNF trio of BENEPALI™ (etanercept), FLIXABI™ (infliximab) and
IMRALDI™ (adalimumab), as well as an oncologic biosimilar, ONTRUZANT®
(trastuzumab). In the United States, the company has one biosimilar
approved and marketed, RENFLEXIS® (infliximab), with both SB5
(adalimumab) and SB3 (trastuzumab) biosimilar candidates currently under
regulatory review.
In total, over 100,000 patients across the world are currently under
treatment with Samsung Bioepis’ biosimilars, with over 6 million doses
administered.
About 3SBio Inc.
3SBio is a fully-integrated biotechnology company in China with
market-leading biopharmaceutical franchises in oncology, auto-immune
diseases, nephrology, metabolic diseases and dermatology. 3SBio is
focused on building an innovative product pipeline, with over 30
products candidates under development. 3SBio’s manufacturing
capabilities include recombinant proteins, monoclonal antibodies and
chemically- synthesized molecules, with production centers in Shenyang,
Shanghai, Hangzhou, Shenzhen and Cuomo, Italy. Please visit www.3sbio.com
for additional information.
About Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.
Established in 2012, Samsung Bioepis is a biopharmaceutical company
committed to realizing healthcare that is accessible to everyone.
Through innovations in product development and a firm commitment to
quality, Samsung Bioepis aims to become the world's leading
biopharmaceutical company. Samsung Bioepis continues to advance a broad
pipeline of biosimilar candidates that cover a spectrum of therapeutic
areas, including immunology, oncology, ophthalmology and hematology.
Samsung Bioepis is a joint venture between Samsung BioLogics and Biogen.
For more information, please visit: www.samsungbioepis.com.
1Avastin® is a registered
trademark of Genentech Inc.
