Samsung Bioepis and C-Bridge Capital to Develop and Commercialize Next-Generation Biosimilars in China

Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. today announced its expansion in mainland
China through a licensing agreement with C-Bridge Capital. The agreement
covers multiple biosimilar candidates from Samsung Bioepis, including
third-wave biosimilar candidates SB11 and SB12, which reference LUCENTIS®
(ranibizumab) and SOLIRIS® (eculizumab), respectively, as
well as SB3, a biosimilar candidate referencing HERCEPTIN® 3
(trastuzumab).
Under the agreement, C-Bridge will establish a new biopharmaceutical
company, AffaMed Therapeutics, which will collaborate with Samsung
Bioepis across a number of areas, including clinical development,
regulatory registration and commercialization in China. Samsung Bioepis
will receive an upfront payment, as well as royalties on sales.
Additional financial details were not disclosed.
“We want to play an important role in widening access to high-quality
healthcare for patients throughout China. C-Bridge is the right partner
for this mission as evidenced in its exceptional track record of
successfully turning portfolio companies like AffaMed Therapeutics into
leading biopharmaceutical companies in China and beyond,” said
Christopher Hansung Ko, President and Chief Executive Officer, Samsung
Bioepis. “At Samsung Bioepis, we will continue to demonstrate our
enduring commitment to biosimilars by further strengthening our pipeline
and widening their availability for patients and healthcare systems
across the world.”
Established in February 2012, Samsung Bioepis currently has four
biosimilars approved and marketed across Europe, which include the
anti-TNF trio of BENEPALI™ (etanercept), FLIXABI™ (infliximab) and
IMRALDI™ (adalimumab), as well as an oncologic biosimilar, ONTRUZANT®
(trastuzumab). In the United States, the company has one biosimilar –
RENFLEXIS® (infliximab-abda) –.on the market, while another
biosimilar – ONTRUZANT® (trastuzumab-dttb) – has been
approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). A Biologics
License Application (BLA) for SB5 (adalimumab) biosimilar candidate is
currently under review at the FDA.
In total, over 100,000 patients across the world are currently under
treatment with Samsung Bioepis’ biosimilars, with over 6 million doses
administered.
About AffaMed Therapeutics
AffaMed Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on
identifying and licensing late stage candidates for commercialization in
emerging Asia Pacific markets and globally. AffaMed was founded and
funded by C-Bridge Capital in 2019.
About C-Bridge Capital
C-Bridge Capital is a healthcare dedicated private equity firm, focused
on growth and late stage investment opportunities across healthcare
industry. C-Bridge Capital’s current portfolio includes China’s leading
players in pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnosis and healthcare
services. As of today, the AUM of C-Bridge Capital has exceeded US$1.8
Billion. C-Bridge Capital is committed to support commercialization of
cutting-edge technologies and companies that fulfil unmet medical needs,
thus continuously improving the standard and quality of care for
patients.
About Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.
Established in 2012, Samsung Bioepis is a biopharmaceutical company
committed to realizing healthcare that is accessible to everyone.
Through innovations in product development and a firm commitment to
quality, Samsung Bioepis aims to become the world's leading
biopharmaceutical company. Samsung Bioepis continues to advance a broad
pipeline of biosimilar candidates that cover a spectrum of therapeutic
areas, including immunology, oncology, ophthalmology and hematology.
Samsung Bioepis is a joint venture between Samsung BioLogics and Biogen.
For more information, please visit: www.samsungbioepis.com.
____________________________________________
1LUCENTIS® is a registered
trademark of Genentech
2SOLIRIS® is a registered
trademark of Alexion
3HERCEPTIN® is a registered
trademark of Genentech
