Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Samsung Bioepis to Initiate Phase 1 Clinical Trial of SB26 Ulinastatin-Fc Fusion Protein

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 01:01am CEST

  • SB26, also known as TAK-671, is intended to treat severe acute pancreatitis
  • SB26 is the first therapeutic candidate in the risk-sharing strategic collaboration agreement between Samsung Bioepis and Takeda to co-develop multiple novel biologic therapies.

Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. today announced it will soon begin a Phase 1 study to evaluate SB26 in healthy volunteers. SB26, also known as TAK-671, is a ulinastatin-Fc (UTI-Fc) fusion protein intended to treat severe acute pancreatitis. Non-clinical GLP safety studies performed in monkeys and rats supported early human studies with SB26.

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, single and multiple dose escalation Phase 1 study is designed to assess the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of intravenous SB26 in healthy volunteers. Results of the Phase 1 study are expected in the third quarter of 2020.

“The upcoming clinical trial marks a major milestone for those of us at Samsung Bioepis, as SB26 is set to become the first novel biologic candidate from our company to enter clinical trials,” said Chul Kim, Senior Vice President and Head of Clinical Sciences Division, Samsung Bioepis. “Acute pancreatitis remains one of the most common gastrointestinal conditions, affecting more patients every year. While mild acute pancreatitis is more easily treatable, severe acute pancreatitis, which affects approximately 20% of patients suffering from acute pancreatitis, can often be fatal. Unfortunately, treatment options remain extremely limited. By leveraging the unique strengths of our partnership with Takeda, we hope to rapidly advance SB26 through clinical trials.”

SB26 is the first therapeutic candidate in the risk-sharing strategic collaboration agreement between Samsung Bioepis and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502), which brings together Samsung Bioepis’ agile biologics development platform with Takeda’s best-in-class experts in drug development to co-fund and collaboratively develop innovative therapies representing meaningful value to patients who need them.


About Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.

Established in 2012, Samsung Bioepis is a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing healthcare that is accessible to everyone. Through innovations in product development and a firm commitment to quality, Samsung Bioepis aims to become the world's leading biopharmaceutical company. Samsung Bioepis continues to advance a broad pipeline of biosimilar candidates that includes six late-stage candidates that cover the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and diabetes. Samsung Bioepis is a joint venture between Samsung BioLogics and Biogen. For more information, please visit: www.samsungbioepis.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:40aDAIBIRU : Acquisition of office building development project in Sydney CBD
PU
01:34aCARDNO : Environmental assessment and remediation expert Jim Twiford joins Cardno’s Petaluma office
PU
01:34aMETRO MINING : Executes Further Offtake Agreements
PU
01:34aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Motorsport News – Issue 26/2018.
PU
01:34aTAP OIL : Change in substantial holding
PU
01:33aOOREDOO IS OFFICIALLY &LSQUO;QATAR&RSQUO;S FASTEST MOBILE NETWORK&RSQUO; FOR H1 2018 : Ookla
AQ
01:24aNIB : provides forecast FY18 earnings update
PU
01:21aDOLLAR GENERAL : lands on another Gaston corner
AQ
01:16aEmpty shipyard and suicides as 'Hyundai Town' grapples with grim future
RE
01:10aAUSCANN : Change of Director's Interest Notice - B. McHarrie
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD : First Patient Imaged in Prostate Imaging Study
2KIN GROUP PLC : KIN : Wellbeing and woodlands
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Convent refinery heavy oil hydrocracker shut by fire - sources
4PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC. : PAPA JOHN 'L : Ball State fails to grasp harm done by Schnatter
5Blockchain Is Not Invincible

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.