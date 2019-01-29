Samsung Breaks Terabyte Threshold for Smartphone Storage with Industry's First 1TB Embedded Universal Flash Storage

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., the world leader in advanced memory
technology, today announced that it has begun mass producing the
industry’s first one-terabyte (TB) embedded Universal Flash Storage
(eUFS) 2.1, for use in next-generation mobile applications. Just four
years after introducing the first UFS solution, the 128-gigabyte (GB)
eUFS, Samsung has passed the much-anticipated terabyte threshold in
smartphone storage. Smartphone enthusiasts will soon be able to enjoy
storage capacity comparable to a premium notebook PC, without having to
pair their phones with additional memory cards.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005973/en/
Samsung's 1 Terabyte embedded Universal Flash Storage (Photo: Business Wire)
“The 1TB eUFS is expected to play a critical role in bringing a more
notebook-like user experience to the next generation of mobile devices,”
said Cheol Choi, executive vice president of Memory Sales & Marketing at
Samsung Electronics. “What’s more, Samsung is committed to assuring the
most reliable supply chain and adequate production quantities to support
the timely launches of upcoming flagship smartphones in accelerating
growth of the global mobile market.”
Within the same package size (11.5mm x 13.0mm), the 1TB eUFS solution
doubles the capacity of the previous 512GB version by combining 16
stacked layers of Samsung’s most advanced 512-gigabit (Gb) V-NAND flash
memory and a newly developed proprietary controller. Smartphone users
will now be able to store 260 10-minute videos in 4K UHD (3840x2160)
format, whereas the 64GB eUFS widely used in many current high-end
smartphones is capable of storing 13 videos of the same size.
The 1TB eUFS also possesses exceptional speed, allowing users to
transfer large amounts of multimedia content in significantly reduced
time. At up to 1,000 megabytes per second (MB/s), the new eUFS features
approximately twice the sequential read speed of a typical 2.5-inch SATA
solid state drive (SSD). This means that 5GB-sized full HD videos can be
offloaded to an NVMe SSD in as fast as five seconds, which is 10 times
the speed of a typical microSD card. Furthermore, the random read speed
has increased by up to 38 percent over the 512GB version, clocking in at
up to 58,000 IOPS. Random writes are 500 times faster than a
high-performance microSD card (100 IOPS), coming in at up to 50,000
IOPS. The random speeds allow for high-speed continuous shooting at 960
frames per second and will enable smartphone users to take full
advantage of the multi-camera capabilities in today and tomorrow’s
flagship models.
Samsung plans to expand the production of its fifth-generation 512Gb
V-NAND at its Pyeongtaek plant in Korea throughout the first half of
2019 to fully address the anticipated strong demand for the 1TB eUFS
from mobile device manufacturers around the world.
About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd inspires the world and shapes the future
with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining
the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital
appliances, network systems, storage memory, system LSI, and LED
solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.
* Reference: Comparison of internal memory performance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Memory
|
|
Sequential
Read Speed
|
|
Sequential
Write Speed
|
|
Random
Read Speed
|
|
Random
Write Speed
|
Samsung
1TB eUFS 2.1
(Jan. 2019)
|
|
1000MB/s
|
|
260MB/s
|
|
58,000 IOPS
|
|
50,000 IOPS
|
Samsung
512GB eUFS 2.1
(Nov. 2017)
|
|
860MB/s
|
|
255MB/s
|
|
42,000 IOPS
|
|
40,000 IOPS
|
Samsung
eUFS 2.1 for automotive
(Sept. 2017)
|
|
850MB/s
|
|
150MB/s
|
|
45,000 IOPS
|
|
32,000 IOPS
|
Samsung
256GB UFS Card
(July 2016)
|
|
530MB/s
|
|
170MB/s
|
|
40,000 IOPS
|
|
35,000 IOPS
|
Samsung
256GB eUFS 2.0
(Feb. 2016)
|
|
850MB/s
|
|
260MB/s
|
|
45,000 IOPS
|
|
40,000 IOPS
|
Samsung
128GB eUFS 2.0
(Jan. 2015)
|
|
350MB/s
|
|
150MB/s
|
|
19,000 IOPS
|
|
14,000 IOPS
|
eMMC 5.1
|
|
250MB/s
|
|
125MB/s
|
|
11,000 IOPS
|
|
13,000 IOPS
|
eMMC 5.0
|
|
250MB/s
|
|
90MB/s
|
|
7,000 IOPS
|
|
13,000 IOPS
|
eMMC 4.5
|
|
140MB/s
|
|
50MB/s
|
|
7,000 IOPS
|
|
2,000 IOPS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005973/en/