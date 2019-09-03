Log in
Samsung Brings the Elegance of Champagne to Top Load Laundry

09/03/2019 | 12:25pm EDT

Redesigned Top Load Laundry Appliances Lead in Stylish Design and Performance - Now Available in Champagne Finish

Samsung Electronics America, Inc., the number-one selling brand of major appliances1, today announced the availability of its latest Top Load laundry products. Following the success of Samsung’s 2019 Front Load laundry models in Champagne finish, the company is expanding the finish to select, fully redesigned Top Load Washing Machines and Dryers.

Samsung Brings the Elegance of Champagne to Top Load Laundry (Photo: Business Wire)

Samsung Brings the Elegance of Champagne to Top Load Laundry (Photo: Business Wire)

Samsung’s Champagne finish blends perfectly with a variety of color palates and textures, like natural woods, thick grained marble, and tile patterns that complement today’s design trends. The Champagne finish will be available in Washing Machine model, WA54R7600, along with the matching electric and gas dryers, DVE54R7600 and DVG54R7600.

In addition to the beautiful Champagne finish, the WA54R7600 Top Load Washer features Super Speed, a setting that will wash a full load of laundry in 36 minutes without sacrificing any cleaning performance. This Top Load Washer has an Extra Large capacity tub that is large enough to fit a king size comforter and more. It also features Steam washing, which helps remove tough stains while still being gentle on clothes, and Active Waterjet, a water faucet built right into the washer that allows users to pre-treat soiled clothes. Additionally, this model is also available in Fingerprint Resistant Black Stainless Steel and White.

“At Samsung, we’re excited to introduce our Champagne color offering to the Top Load Washing Category. Our finishes are designed to complement the exciting new laundry spaces that our consumers are creating in their homes,” said John Herrington, Senior Vice President, General Manager of Home Appliances, Samsung Electronics America. “Our new Champagne finish brings a warm touch of elegance that blends into these spaces and reflects the homeowner’s style in a way that inspires and delights.”

Samsung’s new matching dryers in Champagne are equally powerful, including a Steam Sanitize+ cycle that eliminates allergens and steams away wrinkles, odors, and static and Sensor Dry, which optimizes cycle time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage and reduce energy usage.

The new Champagne Top Load Washer and matching Dryers are now available at retailers nationwide and on Samsung.com.

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA), is a recognized innovative leader in consumer electronics, mobile devices and enterprise solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SEA is pushing beyond the limits of today’s technology and providing consumers and organizations with a portfolio of groundbreaking products in appliances, home entertainment, Internet of Things, mobile computing, smartphones, virtual reality, wireless infrastructure and wearables, in addition to offering leading content and services related to mobile payments, 360-degree VR video, customer support and more. Samsung is a pioneering leader in smartphones and HDTVs in the U.S. and one of America’s fastest growing home appliance brands. To discover more about Samsung, please visit www.samsung.com. For the latest Samsung news, please visit news.samsung.com/us and follow us @SamsungNewsUS.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.

1 TraQline, Number 1 market share of large U.S. home appliance from 2016 to current (Q2 2019)


© Business Wire 2019
