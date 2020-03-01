Samsung C&T : Heavy receives order to build three shuttle tankers

□ Samsung Heavy Industries disclosed in a regulatory filing that it had won a contract to build three Suezmax shuttle tankers with an Asian ship owner on February 28, equivalent to USD 300 million (KRW 361 billion). These ships will be delivered by July 2022.

□ In 1995, SHI became the first Korean shipbuilder to construct a shuttle tanker. It currently boasts the larget market share in the world of 45%, having clinched orders for 64 out of 143 shuttle tankers placed to date.

□ 'In order to solidify our market dominance, we will help ship owners further reduce operating expenses for ships with new smart technologis and make use of eco-friendly solutions for keeping pace with stricter regulations,' said an official of SHI.

□ Meanwhile, SHI set this year's order target at $ 8.4 billion, which is 18% up from $ 7.1 billion it achieved last year.