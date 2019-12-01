Samsung C&T : Heavy receives order to build two ice-class tankers

On December 2, Samsung Heavy Industries disclosed in a regulatory filing that it had won a contract to build two Aframax tankers, valued at KRW 187.5 billion, which will be delivered by March 2022.

SHI became the first shipbuidler to clinch a deal to build a bidirectional icebreaking tanker in 2005 and another deal to build a drillship designed for drilling in the Arctic region in 2008, which was successfully delivered, emerging as a leading producer of ships specialised for the Arctic region.