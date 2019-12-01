Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Samsung C&T : Heavy receives order to build two ice-class tankers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/01/2019 | 09:28pm EST

On December 2, Samsung Heavy Industries disclosed in a regulatory filing that it had won a contract to build two Aframax tankers, valued at KRW 187.5 billion, which will be delivered by March 2022.

SHI became the first shipbuidler to clinch a deal to build a bidirectional icebreaking tanker in 2005 and another deal to build a drillship designed for drilling in the Arctic region in 2008, which was successfully delivered, emerging as a leading producer of ships specialised for the Arctic region.

Disclaimer

Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 02:27:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:33pCNNC INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30th November, 2019
PU
10:31pGlobal Viola Market 2019-2023 | Increased Popularity of Live Events to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
10:30pCAPTIVA VERDE LAND : Subsidiary Is in Discussions for 20 Year New Brunswick Cannabis Distribution and Retail Contract
EQ
10:30pCaptiva Verde Subsidiary Is in Discussions for 20 Year New Brunswick Cannabis Distribution and Retail Contract
NE
10:23pSOUTH32 : ASIC Form 484 cancellation of on-market buy-back shares
PU
10:19pCENTERRA GOLD : says two workers missing at Kumtor mine
RE
10:13pORION MINERALS : Expiry of Unlisted Options
PU
10:13pADX ENERGY : Funding for Romanian Appraisal and Development
PU
10:13pSHANGHAI REALWAY CAPITAL ASSETS MANAGEMENT : Monthly return of equity issuer on movements in securities for month ended 30 nov 2019
PU
10:10pAMERICAN EXPRESS : ' 10th Annual Small Business Saturday® Hits a Record High with an Estimated $19.6 Billion in Reported Spending
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL 'STALLED BECAUSE OF HONG KONG LEGISLATION': Axios
2BEIGENE : Energy From Waste
3HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LTD : Hastings Technology Metals Ltd Investor Presentation
4Delivery platforms boost restaurant profits in Europe - Uber Eats survey
5GALAXY RESOURCES LIMITED : GALAXY RESOURCES LIMITED : Announcement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group