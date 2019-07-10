Samsung C&T : Heavy wins orders for eco-friendly and highly efficient S-Max tankers

Samsung Heavy wins orders for eco-friendly and highly efficient S-Max tankers

Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) revealed on July 11stthat it has clinched a deal worth a combined 147 billion won to build two S-Max tankers from Panamanian shipowner. And the ships will be delivered by March 2021.

※ Suezmax (S-Max, Suez Canal Maximum) refers to the largest ships that are capable of transiting the Suez Canal in a fully laden condition with a capacity of 130,000 to 150,000 dwt.

The newly ordered tankers are designed to meet environmental regulations as eco-friendly ship with the Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) and Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) equipped in preparation for the IMO's regulations. In addition, a number of fuel-saving technologies will be applied to the tankers to enhance operational efficiency. For example, propellers and vessel shape will be tailored specifically and optimally to the ship-owner's intended route conditions.

In particular, the SVESSEL, the first next-generation smart ship system in the domestic shipbuilding industry developed by SHI, will be embedded in the two tankers to ensure cost-effective and safe operation with functions that help crew plan fuel-saving optimal routes, monitor equipment performance in real time, diagnose equipment failures and remotely control the tankers from an onshore location.

'The stricter environmental regulations will increase the demand for smart ships designed with high fuel efficiency all around the world' said an official of SHI. 'Based on our world-class technological prowess and quality, we will secure more orders'.

With the latest order, SHI has won deals valued at $3.3 billion so far this year to build 16 vessels including 10 LNG carriers, 4 oil tankers, 1 special-purpose ship and 1 FPSO, reaching 42% of its annual order target of $7.8 billion.

