Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Samsung C&T : Heavy wins orders for eco-friendly and highly efficient S-Max tankers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 09:48pm EDT

Samsung Heavy wins orders for eco-friendly and highly efficient S-Max tankers


Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) revealed on July 11stthat it has clinched a deal worth a combined 147 billion won to build two S-Max tankers from Panamanian shipowner. And the ships will be delivered by March 2021.


Suezmax (S-Max, Suez Canal Maximum) refers to the largest ships that are capable of transiting the Suez Canal in a fully laden condition with a capacity of 130,000 to 150,000 dwt.


The newly ordered tankers are designed to meet environmental regulations as eco-friendly ship with the Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) and Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) equipped in preparation for the IMO's regulations. In addition, a number of fuel-saving technologies will be applied to the tankers to enhance operational efficiency. For example, propellers and vessel shape will be tailored specifically and optimally to the ship-owner's intended route conditions.


In particular, the SVESSEL, the first next-generation smart ship system in the domestic shipbuilding industry developed by SHI, will be embedded in the two tankers to ensure cost-effective and safe operation with functions that help crew plan fuel-saving optimal routes, monitor equipment performance in real time, diagnose equipment failures and remotely control the tankers from an onshore location.


'The stricter environmental regulations will increase the demand for smart ships designed with high fuel efficiency all around the world' said an official of SHI. 'Based on our world-class technological prowess and quality, we will secure more orders'.


With the latest order, SHI has won deals valued at $3.3 billion so far this year to build 16 vessels including 10 LNG carriers, 4 oil tankers, 1 special-purpose ship and 1 FPSO, reaching 42% of its annual order target of $7.8 billion.


/End

Disclaimer

Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 01:47:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:09pSUNSHINE AGRI TECH : Reports Entering into Agreements to Dispose Chinese Subsidiaries
AQ
10:08pIBM proposes changes to law shielding internet firms from user content liability
RE
10:08pBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Amended Statement of Ownership
PU
10:01pGlobal Specialty Polystyrene Resin Market 2019-2023 | USD 17.65 Million Incremental Growth Over the Next Five Years | Technavio
BU
09:59pSK HYNIX : South Korea unveils extra budget to respond to Japan's export curbs
RE
09:58pTONG TAI MACHINE & TOOL : June 2019 sales report
PU
09:48pSAMSUNG C&T : Heavy wins orders for eco-friendly and highly efficient S-Max tankers
PU
09:43pGREENLAND HONG KONG : Voluntary Announcement Update On Proposed Issue Of Bonds (U.S.$300,000,000 6.0 Per Cent. Bonds Due 2021) By Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited
PU
09:43pZTE : takes the lead in completing the mmWave RF indicator test of China's enhanced 5G technology R&D trial
PU
09:39pNINTENDO : shares jump on imminent launch of Switch Lite
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Europe should brace for U.S. tariffs on several fronts - German official
2APPLE : U.S. to probe French plan to tax tech companies
3U.S. oil companies slash Gulf of Mexico production as storm bears down
4A-TEK, INC. : Hires Ted Schmitt to Lead Its Federal Government Health IT Practice
5CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of CannTrust Ho..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About