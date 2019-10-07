Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Samsung C&T : SHI secures orders for six world`s largest containerships

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 11:17pm EDT

□ Samsung Heavy Industries has taken the lead in the large-scale vessels market by bagging orders for ultra-large containerships, valued at more than KRW 1 trillion.

On 8, SHI announced that it had clinched a deal worth a total of USD 920 million with Evergreen Marine Corporation, a Taiwanese shipping company, to build six world's largest box ships with a capacity of 23,000 TEU.

□ These newbuildings are 400 m long, 61.5 m wide and 33.2 m high, by which 23,764 containers, which are 20 feet each, can be transported at once. Size-wise, these exceed then the world's largest containership with a capacity of 23,756 TEU, which was delivered by SHI to Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), a Swiss shipping group, in July this year.

These vessels can sail safely and economically with SVESSEL installed, a next-generation smart ship system independently developed by Samsung Heavy. Outfitted with Energy Saving Devices (ESDs), such as SAVER Fin and Rudder bulb, and new hull forms, these high-efficient smart ships can reduce fuel consumption by up to 7%.

※ SAVER Fin, an SHI's representative ESD that is applied to outer plating of vessels, is a device to control water flow around hulls that boasts improved fuel efficiency and significantly reduced ship vibrations. Having been applied to more than 200 vessels to date, it's no wonder that its technological prowess has been proven.

Other types of ESDs like Rudder bulb and SAVER Stator, which enhance marine propulsion by controlling water flow before and behind propellers, have also been used on many vessels.

□ SHI's 23,000 TEU box ships orderbook has now become the world's largest with 14 vessels, which illustrates that Samsung has been recognized in the large carriers' market when it comes to quality.

'The demand for ultra-large containerships is expected to continue as global ship owners have reduced cost through an economy of scale. Based upon advanced technologies including smart ships and reduced energy consumption as well as new designs for hull forms, Samsung Heavy will keep leading the ultra-large box ships market,' said an official of SHI.

□ Meanwhile, SHI's year-to-date contract wins stand at $ 5.1 billion, which meets 65% of its annual target $ 7.8 billion, with 35 vessels of different types, including 14 crude oil tankers, 11 LNG carriers, six container ships, two product carriers, one special ship and one FPSO.

Disclaimer

Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 03:16:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:21aCOSTCO WHOLESALE : Company making Costco pyjamas flagged for forced labour
AQ
12:20aCOSTCO WHOLESALE : Company making Costco pajamas flagged for forced labor
AQ
12:20aNOTIFICATION ACCORDING TO CHAPTER 9, SECTION 5 AND 6 OF THE SECURITIES MARKET ACT : BlackRock Inc.'s holding in Metso
GL
12:17aGAME OVER : Hong Kong bourse pulls $39 bln play for London Stock Exchange
RE
12:17aGAME OVER : Hong Kong bourse pulls $39 billion play for London Stock Exchange
RE
12:17aWANG YANG : (1) proposed change of company name; (2) proposed amendments to the memorandum and articles of association; and (3) notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
12:17aWANG YANG : Form of proxy for the extraordinary general meeting (or at any adjournment thereof)
PU
12:17aVIETINBANK VIETNAM JOINT STOCK COMMERCIAL BANK F : Information disclosure on second issuance of public offering bonds in 2019
PU
12:17aBINHAI INVESTMENT : (1) continuing connected transactions revision of annual caps of the master gas supply connection agreement and (2) re-elections of the retiring directors
PU
12:17aWANG YANG : Notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Hopes for a deal dim as U.S.-China trade talks get underway in tense atmosphere
2FACEBOOK : State attorney general group probing Facebook could expand to 40 - source
3U.S.-JAPAN TRADE DEAL VS. TPP: where it falls short, where it exceeds
4No-deal Brexit likely to push UK budget deficit to 100 billion pounds - IFS
5HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO : U.S. Adds Chinese Firms to Blacklist, Citing Repression of Muslim Minor..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group