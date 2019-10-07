Samsung C&T : SHI secures orders for six world`s largest containerships

□ Samsung Heavy Industries has taken the lead in the large-scale vessels market by bagging orders for ultra-large containerships, valued at more than KRW 1 trillion.

On 8, SHI announced that it had clinched a deal worth a total of USD 920 million with Evergreen Marine Corporation, a Taiwanese shipping company, to build six world's largest box ships with a capacity of 23,000 TEU.

□ These newbuildings are 400 m long, 61.5 m wide and 33.2 m high, by which 23,764 containers, which are 20 feet each, can be transported at once. Size-wise, these exceed then the world's largest containership with a capacity of 23,756 TEU, which was delivered by SHI to Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), a Swiss shipping group, in July this year.

These vessels can sail safely and economically with SVESSEL installed, a next-generation smart ship system independently developed by Samsung Heavy. Outfitted with Energy Saving Devices (ESDs), such as SAVER Fin and Rudder bulb, and new hull forms, these high-efficient smart ships can reduce fuel consumption by up to 7%.

※ SAVER Fin, an SHI's representative ESD that is applied to outer plating of vessels, is a device to control water flow around hulls that boasts improved fuel efficiency and significantly reduced ship vibrations. Having been applied to more than 200 vessels to date, it's no wonder that its technological prowess has been proven.

Other types of ESDs like Rudder bulb and SAVER Stator, which enhance marine propulsion by controlling water flow before and behind propellers, have also been used on many vessels.

□ SHI's 23,000 TEU box ships orderbook has now become the world's largest with 14 vessels, which illustrates that Samsung has been recognized in the large carriers' market when it comes to quality.

'The demand for ultra-large containerships is expected to continue as global ship owners have reduced cost through an economy of scale. Based upon advanced technologies including smart ships and reduced energy consumption as well as new designs for hull forms, Samsung Heavy will keep leading the ultra-large box ships market,' said an official of SHI.

□ Meanwhile, SHI's year-to-date contract wins stand at $ 5.1 billion, which meets 65% of its annual target $ 7.8 billion, with 35 vessels of different types, including 14 crude oil tankers, 11 LNG carriers, six container ships, two product carriers, one special ship and one FPSO.