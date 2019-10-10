Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Samsung C&T : SHI secures orders for two LNG carriers from MISC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 01:11am EDT

SHI secures orders for two LNG carriers from MISC

□ On October 10, Samsung Heavy Industries announced that it had secured orders for two 174,000-cbm LNG carriers from MISC Berhad (MISC), a global provider of energy related maritime solutions and services.

□ The LNG carriers will be used by ExxonMobil to transport its global LNG production. The vessels are fitted with a re-liquefaction system that is applied to the latest membrane cargo tank-type MarkⅢ Flex PLUS to reduce boil-off gas and feature Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) and Ballast Water Treatment System (BWTS), which meet the IMO regulations.

Furthermore, SVESSEL, a smart ship solution independently developed by Samsung, enables ships to effectively and economically sail to reduce fuel consumption by automatically planning optimal sea routes.

□ 'Driven by the tendency that main specifications for SHI's LNGCs (MarkⅢ cargo tanks and X-DF dual fuel engines) have rapidly gained trust and become mainstream in the LNGC market, we expect additional orders. Therefore, we will secure our place as a frontrunner in the LNGC market with our technological prowess,' said an official of SHI.

Disclaimer

Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 05:10:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:16aEXCLUSIVE : China Everbright Group to restructure, pursue billion-dollar HK IPO - sources
RE
01:16aYIT : started numerous residential apartment building projects in Finland in July–September
PU
01:16aJUPITER ENERGY : Corporate Presentation October 2019
PU
01:11aSÜDZUCKER : Südzucker confirms full-year 2019/20 forecast
PU
01:11aSAMSUNG C&T : SHI secures orders for two LNG carriers from MISC
PU
01:10aHANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY : Top-level U.S.-China trade talks resume as irritants sour atmosphere
RE
01:08aSnakes and ladders - SoftBank Vision Fund's climbing, sliding valuations
RE
01:07aAPPLE : removes Hong Kong map app after Chinese criticism
AQ
01:06aAURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES : sells Scandinavian Cosmetics Group to Accent Equity
PU
01:05aADYEN : PatPat Picks Adyen To Power Payments Globally
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump's fast-tracking of oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks
2TOUCHSTONE ENERGY INC : TOUCHSTONE ENERGY : Proxy Statement
3FORTUM : FORTUM : Uniper works council criticizes Fortum's attempt to gain control
4SUBARU CORPORATION : SUBARU : Receives Securities Analysts' Award for Excellence in Corporate Disclosure for 6..
5RESOURCE GENERATION : RESOURCE GENERATION : Syama Sulphide Circuit Update
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group