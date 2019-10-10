Samsung C&T : SHI secures orders for two LNG carriers from MISC

SHI secures orders for two LNG carriers from MISC
□ On October 10, Samsung Heavy Industries announced that it had secured orders for two 174,000-cbm LNG carriers from MISC Berhad (MISC), a global provider of energy related maritime solutions and services.
□ The LNG carriers will be used by ExxonMobil to transport its global LNG production. The vessels are fitted with a re-liquefaction system that is applied to the latest membrane cargo tank-type MarkⅢ Flex PLUS to reduce boil-off gas and feature Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) and Ballast Water Treatment System (BWTS), which meet the IMO regulations.
Furthermore, SVESSEL, a smart ship solution independently developed by Samsung, enables ships to effectively and economically sail to reduce fuel consumption by automatically planning optimal sea routes.
□ 'Driven by the tendency that main specifications for SHI's LNGCs (MarkⅢ cargo tanks and X-DF dual fuel engines) have rapidly gained trust and become mainstream in the LNGC market, we expect additional orders. Therefore, we will secure our place as a frontrunner in the LNGC market with our technological prowess,' said an official of SHI.
