Samsung Complements the Production of its Revolutionary 7nm EUV with Exceptional SAFE Ecosystem Solutions

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, today announced the launch of its new commercial 7LPP, the 7-nanometer (nm) LPP (Low Power Plus) with extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography technology for wafer production.

In conjunction with key Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem (SAFE™) partners, customers can now rely on a comprehensive set of design collaterals to embark on Samsung’s revolutionary new process node technology. Specifically, SAFE™ partners – Ansys, Arm, Cadence, Mentor, SEMCO, Synopsys and VeriSilicon – have enabled critical Process Design Kits (PDK), IP, Reference Flows, Advanced Packaging Solutions and Design Services for customers to leverage the production-ready 7LPP process to quickly and efficiently bring their next-generation chips to market.

“In collaboration with these ecosystem partners, we have established the necessary design enablement collateral to facilitate customer design starts on our differentiated 7LPP process,” said Jaehong Park, senior vice president of Foundry Design Service Team at Samsung Electronics. “The advanced design ecosystem solutions jointly developed by these partners further enhance our customers’ user experience.”

Foundation and Advanced IP

SAFE™ partners from across the industry will be providing a broad range of silicon verified IP to fully enable our customers to develop their products quickly and reliably on this new platform. From high-performance and high-density embedded memories and logic libraries to the most advanced interface IP solutions including HBM2/2E, GDDR6, DDR5, USB 3.1, PCI Express 5.0 and 112G SerDes, SAFE™ is ready to help customers implement their designs on 7LPP EUV with significantly less risk. Early design kits (DK) are now available for customer design starts.

Design Tools & Flows

SAFE™ is also fully prepared for our customers to begin their designs today using fully certified PDK tools and reference flows from our partners at ANSYS, Cadence, Mentor and Synopsys. These partner tools and flows have been fully qualified on the new 7LPP EUV process technology and are ready to enable our customers today.

Advanced Packaging

As customer designs become ever more complicated, advanced packaging plays a larger role in the design ecosystem. SAFE™ is ready to complement the most complex customer designs on 7LPP EUV with a full range of advanced packaging solutions including 2.5D silicon interposer and new innovations like Embedded Passive Substrates.

Design Services

For 7LPP EUV, SAFE™ is also fully enabled with a complete range of design services from partners like VeriSilicon. These partners are thoroughly qualified on the 7LPP EUV platform and are ready to implement customer designs today.

SAFE™ Quotes

Ansys

“Next generation electronics systems for HPC, 5G, AI and ADAS/Autonomous applications are all converging on advanced process nodes and advanced packaging technologies to keep pace with the increasing market demand for power efficient, high-performing and reliable products at a lower cost and with a smaller footprint. Through the SAFE™ initiative, we are excited to continue our collaboration with Samsung Foundry on leading-edge 7nm EUV process platform with best in class, certified ANSYS semiconductor solutions to empower our customers to create robust electronics systems faster while minimizing design costs and risk.”

- Vic Kulkarni, Vice President & Chief Strategist, Semiconductor Business Unit

ARM

“Arm and Samsung Foundry’s collaboration through SAFE™ allows us to accelerate time-to-market for chip designs in support of applications spanning HPC to automotive. Arm’s Artisan Physical IP and POP IP acceleration technology, which enables 3GHz+ compute performance on Arm’s latest cores, leverages the EUV benefits available on Samsung’s 7nm LPP process technology. This gives our mutual customers the opportunity to bring their most advanced, highest performing designs to market faster than ever.”

- Gus Yeung, Vice President, General Manager & Fellow of Physical Design Group

Cadence Design Systems

“By working with Samsung Foundry, we’ve been able to accelerate our delivery of a certified full digital design flow, as well as a custom/analog flow for our mutual customers at 7nm. In addition, we are developing key IP for applications like high-performance computing, with advanced technology memory interfaces and SerDes. Together, we can provide the IP and full EDA tool sets that will let our customers bring innovative designs to market much faster.”

- KT Moore, Vice President, Product Management

Mentor

“Samsung and Mentor have achieved another milestone in their collaboration, bringing Samsung’s EUV-based 7nm offerings to production-ready status for the ecosystem. Mentor is pleased to be providing solutions in both design and manufacturing as a complete bridge between Samsung’s SAFE™ ecosystem and their semiconductor fabrication processes. This bridge is critical to ensure mutual customers can best leverage Samsung Foundry’s process offerings.”

- Juan Rey, Vice President of Engineering for Calibre

SEMCO

“SEMCO has been a solid partner of Samsung for decades and a key provider of versatile substrate options. In this new era of design where silicon, memory and packaging converge, our partnership with Samsung Foundry provides the market with unique solutions such as SPLP and RDL interposer with EPS that optimize the total cost of ownership and give each design a leading and competitive edge.”

- Gopal Garg, Vice President of Marketing

Synopsys

“Synopsys and Samsung have collaborated for more than 10 years to enable designers to get the optimum quality of results with the highest confidence using Synopsys tools and IP with Samsung Foundry process technology. Synopsys’ full-flow EUV support for single-exposure-based routing and via stapling combined with our broad portfolio of silicon-proven Synopsys DesignWare® IP enables designers to achieve optimal power, performance and area for their designs on Samsung Foundry’s latest 7LPP EUV process. Through Samsung’s SAFE™ program, designers can easily access Synopsys’ portfolio of high-quality IP and comprehensive design flows for Synopsys’ market-leading EDA tools on Samsung’s 7nm EUV process to differentiate their SoCs.”

- Deirdre Hanford, Co-General Manager for the Design Group

VeriSilicon

“Being one of the earlier adopters of 10LPP with volume production, VeriSilicon taped out a chip on 7LPP EUV and saw significant advantages in both performance and power consumption over 10LPP, and are ready to provide design service for our customers. As a Silicon Platform Service (SiPaaS®) company, VeriSilicon has taped out one chip a week based on our Vivante GPU, vision image processor, Hantro video and ZSP-based audio/voice SoC platforms for AIoT at the device, on the edge, and in the cloud by mainly using Samsung FinFET and FD-SOI technologies among others.”

- Wayne Dai, President and CEO

For more information about Samsung Foundry and the revolutionary new 7LPP EUV platform, please visit https://www.samsungfoundry.com.

