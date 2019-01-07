Samsung Debuts a New Standard in Connectivity with Next Generation of Family Hub Refrigerator at CES 2019

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today unveiled the next generation of its
award-winning Family Hub refrigerator, continuing to innovate and
redefine the refrigerator category. Family Hub continues to set a new
standard for connected living, bringing the family together in the
kitchen while freeing users up to focus on what’s important to them.
As the new generation of homeowners look to technology to define both
who they are and how they want to live their lives, there is no better
place to do this than in a connected kitchen. And with the Family Hub,
which offers the simplified connectivity they’ve grown accustomed to,
families can spend more time focusing on the things that matter most to
them.
In 2019, with the new Family Board, a communal screen that family
members can interact with in a personalized way, Family Hub helps foster
true family connection, food management, and a connected home experience
in today’s fast-paced modern world.
“When we first launched Family Hub three years ago, it was an app-based
experience anchored in food management, family connections and
entertainment,” said John Herrington, Senior Vice President, General
Manager of Home Appliances, Samsung Electronics America. “Today we are
introducing the latest version of Family Hub featuring Bixby with AI
capabilities. Bixby now provides a new level of connectivity and
intelligence designed to make everyday tasks much easier. When combined
with our new Family Board, the Family Hub is the perfect combination of
convenience and connectivity.”
Intelligence
Bixby allows for a smarter, hands-free, more personalized way to use the
Family Hub. Users can ask Bixby for their Morning Brief while getting
breakfast ready for the kids so they know all of their daily essentials
like the weather and top news. All of this appears on the Family Hub
screen so they can see as well as hear it. And through Bixby’s voice ID
technology, each family member’s voice is distinguished, so everyone can
get tailored information for their individual needs. Bixby is even
smarter and more conversational – allowing users to interact more
naturally. Imagine, now users can search for a plane ticket through
Expedia, call an Uber and pre-set the oven temperature just by talking
to the Family Hub.
Taking intelligence a step further, with the Family Hub’s seamless
integration of SmartThings, owners can now see and control hundreds of
Samsung and third party smart home devices right from the refrigerator
screen and by voice with Bixby.
Family Connections
The new Family Board screen acts as a digital bulletin board in which
members can easily stick notes and photos and even doodle right on the
screen. Users can now have a devoted screen to share photos, messages
and memories on their fridge, and are able to customize their photos
with different photo styles, add handwritten notes and stickers, and
even change the background color to match their kitchen – all bringing
the family closer to elevate the way they connect and share.
The Family Hub displays a dynamic screensaver that can be used to
display precious family moments, important information such as the
weather, or even artwork. It can also be set to blend with the décor in
the kitchen.
Healthier Food Management
From the beginning, food management with Family Hub has been a
cornerstone feature elevating the way homeowners manage their food –
whether using “View Inside” to see if they need eggs from their
smartphone while at the store or adding items to their shopping list and
tagging expiration dates. The Family Hub enables a user to create better
and healthier meals with Meal Planner, which customizes recipes based on
food preferences, dietary needs and the items in the fridge.
In 2019, Samsung will expand the Family Hub platform across more models
to ensure that there is a Family Hub configuration that meets the needs
of all consumers.
A 2019 CES Innovation Award Honoree in the Software and Mobile Apps
product category, the new Family Hub will be featured at the
International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) from January 8-11, 2019.
At booth 15006 Central Hall at the LVCC. The new Family Hub will be
available this spring. For more information about Samsung Home
Appliances, please visit www.samsung.com.
