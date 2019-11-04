Samsung Demonstrates Enhanced Workplace Productivity with Monitor Lineup and Commercial Displays at Adobe MAX 2019

From the 49-inch curved experience to the 34-inch curved monitor, Samsung showcases its design and gaming solutions for all users

Samsung Electronics America, a global leader in solutions for business, is showcasing its innovative line-up of monitors during Adobe MAX 2019 at booth #600 in The Los Angeles Convention Center on November 4-5, 2019. In addition to Samsung’s latest in ultra-wide, ultra-curved monitors, select products from the Samsung digital signage portfolio will also be on display. Booth visitors will also have the opportunity to participate in an engaging design challenge from Samsung’s Developer Program featuring the Samsung Flip 2 interactive display.

“By developing intuitive technology with top-quality designs and displays, Samsung continues to offer users an unparalleled level of productivity for monitors,” said Ramseen Evazians, Senior Manager for Business Monitors. “The monitors we are showcasing at Adobe MAX 2019 highlight increased efficiencies through powerful connectivity, multitasking capabilities and exceptional visuals.”

Samsung business monitors showcased at the booth include:

CRG90 49-inch Monitor: Ideal for the graphic designer and professional gamer alike, this monitor provides an immersive experience with Dual QHD Curved screen and true-to-life colors with QLED technology and HDR1000. The 32:9 Super Ultra-Wide screen allows effortless multi-tasking, dual monitor replacement and optimal for editing content. The 120Hz refresh rate minimizes latency, lag time and motion blur for a smoother user experience.

CJ791 Series 34-inch Curved: With exceptional picture quality in a sophisticated design, this monitor fosters a seamless work environment with its QLED technology and Wide Quad HD resolution. With Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, the monitor also supports data and power transmission through a single cable connection for a clutter-free workspace.

SH850 Series 26.9-inch Monitor: This monitor delivers ultimate connectivity with USB-C and daisy chain support. Combining a beautiful QHD picture with sophisticated ultra-slim bezel design, this monitor offers users everything they need to power business productivity. Installation is simplified with no need for docking stations, port hubs or extra dongles so workspaces remain clean and uncluttered.

Additionally, attendees will experience the benefits of the Samsung Developer Program by participating in the Galaxy Design Challenge. Participants can design their own digital watch face or mobile theme on the Samsung Flip 2 interactive display and the winner will take home a Galaxy Watch.

With the Flip 2, Samsung offers an advanced digital experience, making the shift from analog to digital seamless. The Flip 2 is optimized for many applications, including product and fashion design, education, sports training and smaller huddle spaces in corporate offices.

Samsung 8K QLED Signage will also be on display allowing visitors to experience crisp, life-like visuals made possible through 8K digital displays. The displays combine the market’s highest resolution with artificial intelligence-enabled upscaling technology powered by Quantum processor in 8K. The brilliant picture quality, with 100% color volume, and peak brightness up to 4,000 nits brings every detail to life. All in a slim, minimal design that seamlessly fits into any customer environment in portrait or landscape mode, Samsung QLED 8K Signage offers a new level of visual impact for businesses.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has maintained its position as the No. 1 worldwide leader in digital signage as measured by unit sales for the 10th consecutive year. Recently released data from IHS Markit, the leading provider of digital signage market data, identified Samsung as the top selling brand in the industry since 2009. According to the IHS Technology report “Public Display Market Tracker,” Samsung accounted for 25.8% of the global market share for digital signage unit sales in 2018.¹ Samsung offers technology that fulfills the increasing demands of today’s businesses, provides the opportunity to transform workspaces and create new, immersive experiences for customers.

For more information about Samsung monitors for business, please visit www.samsung.com/us/business

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

As a global technology leader, Samsung Displays provides a diverse portfolio of enterprise technologies including digital signage, LED, hospitality TVs, and Desktop displays. Samsung puts the customer at the core of everything we do by delivering comprehensive products, solutions and services across diverse industries including retail, healthcare, hospitality, education and government. Samsung Displays is committed to helping customers realize the promise of a digital business. For more information, please visit samsung.com/business, call 1-866-SAM-4BIZ or follow Samsung Business via Twitter @SamsungBizUSA.

1 Note: Consumer TVs, along with Commercial Lite and Hospitality TVs used for signage are excluded.

