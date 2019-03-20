Samsung Develops Industry's First 3rd-generation 10nm-Class DRAM for Premium Memory Applications

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., the world leader in advanced memory
technology, today announced that it has developed a 3rd-generation
10-nanometer-class (1z-nm) eight-gigabit (Gb) Double Data Rate 4 (DDR4)
DRAM for the first time in the industry. In just 16 months since it
began mass producing the 2nd-generation 10nm-class (1y-nm) 8Gb DDR4,
development of 1z-nm 8Gb DDR4 without the use of Extreme Ultra-Violet
(EUV) processing has pushed the limits of DRAM scaling even further.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005249/en/
Newly-developed Samsung 1z-nm 8Gb DDR4 Memory
As 1z-nm becomes the industry’s smallest memory process node, Samsung is
now primed to respond to increasing market demands with its new DDR4
DRAM that has more than 20-percent higher manufacturing productivity
compared to the previous 1y-nm version.
Mass production of the 1z-nm 8Gb DDR4 will begin within the second half
of this year to accommodate next-generation enterprise servers and
high-end PCs expected to be launched in 2020.
“Our commitment to break through the biggest challenges in technology
has always driven us toward greater innovation. We are pleased to have
laid the groundwork again for stable production of next-generation DRAM
that ensures the highest performance and energy efficiency,” said
Jung-bae Lee, executive vice president of DRAM product & technology,
Samsung Electronics. “As we build out our 1z-nm DRAM lineup, Samsung is
aiming to support its global customers in their deployment of
cutting-edge systems and enabling proliferation of the premium memory
market.”
Samsung’s development of the 1z-nm DRAM paves the way for an accelerated
global IT transition to next-generation DRAM interfaces such as DDR5,
LPDDR5 and GDDR6 that will power a wave of future digital innovation.
Subsequent 1z-nm products with higher capacities and performance will
allow Samsung to strengthen its business competitiveness and solidify
its leadership in the premium DRAM market for applications that include
servers, graphics and mobile devices.
Following a full validation with a CPU manufacturer for eight-gigabyte
(GB) DDR4 modules, Samsung will be actively collaborating with global
customers to deliver an array of upcoming memory solutions.
In line with current industry needs, Samsung plans to increase the
portion of its main memory production at its Pyeongtaek site, while
working with its global IT clients to meet the rising demand for
state-of-the-art DRAM products.
About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative
ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs,
smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network
systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED
solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005249/en/