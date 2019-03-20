Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Samsung Develops Industry's First 3rd-generation 10nm-Class DRAM for Premium Memory Applications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 10:00pm EDT

New 8Gb DDR4 based on most advanced 1z-nm process enables DRAM solutions with ultra-high performance and power efficiency

The 1z-nm 8Gb DDR4 to be in mass production in the second half of this year

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., the world leader in advanced memory technology, today announced that it has developed a 3rd-generation 10-nanometer-class (1z-nm) eight-gigabit (Gb) Double Data Rate 4 (DDR4) DRAM for the first time in the industry. In just 16 months since it began mass producing the 2nd-generation 10nm-class (1y-nm) 8Gb DDR4, development of 1z-nm 8Gb DDR4 without the use of Extreme Ultra-Violet (EUV) processing has pushed the limits of DRAM scaling even further.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005249/en/

Newly-developed Samsung 1z-nm 8Gb DDR4 Memory

Newly-developed Samsung 1z-nm 8Gb DDR4 Memory

As 1z-nm becomes the industry’s smallest memory process node, Samsung is now primed to respond to increasing market demands with its new DDR4 DRAM that has more than 20-percent higher manufacturing productivity compared to the previous 1y-nm version.

Mass production of the 1z-nm 8Gb DDR4 will begin within the second half of this year to accommodate next-generation enterprise servers and high-end PCs expected to be launched in 2020.

“Our commitment to break through the biggest challenges in technology has always driven us toward greater innovation. We are pleased to have laid the groundwork again for stable production of next-generation DRAM that ensures the highest performance and energy efficiency,” said Jung-bae Lee, executive vice president of DRAM product & technology, Samsung Electronics. “As we build out our 1z-nm DRAM lineup, Samsung is aiming to support its global customers in their deployment of cutting-edge systems and enabling proliferation of the premium memory market.”

Samsung’s development of the 1z-nm DRAM paves the way for an accelerated global IT transition to next-generation DRAM interfaces such as DDR5, LPDDR5 and GDDR6 that will power a wave of future digital innovation. Subsequent 1z-nm products with higher capacities and performance will allow Samsung to strengthen its business competitiveness and solidify its leadership in the premium DRAM market for applications that include servers, graphics and mobile devices.

Following a full validation with a CPU manufacturer for eight-gigabyte (GB) DDR4 modules, Samsung will be actively collaborating with global customers to deliver an array of upcoming memory solutions.

In line with current industry needs, Samsung plans to increase the portion of its main memory production at its Pyeongtaek site, while working with its global IT clients to meet the rising demand for state-of-the-art DRAM products.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:30pBOEING : Southwest pilots say extra training required after 737 MAX software update
RE
11:15pFIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST : Non-Renounceable Preferential Offering To Raise Gross Proceeds Of Up To S$43.03 Million - Correction Of Issue Price To SGD0.045
PU
11:12pReturn of the Obra Dinn Wins the Seumas McNally Grand Prize at the 21st Annual Independent Games Festival Awards
GL
11:11pALPHABET : Google's new gaming service will let game makers use rival clouds, executive says
RE
11:10pHenrietta Lacks, LLC, .Com and Dr. Keenan Cofield Just Reported and Released Their Updated Listing as the World's Largest Black Minority Owner of Domain Names on Planet Earth - Henrietta Lacks, LLC Did It
GL
11:06pSNC LAVALIN : Canada's Trudeau under pressure as MP quits, budget criticized
RE
11:01pPenguin Computing Receives Intel HPC Partner of the Year Award Recognizing Design Expertise and Innovation
GL
10:59pDMCI : Philippine nickel producer DMCI sees tough year with mine shut, inventory declining
RE
10:55pCRATER GOLD MINING : Placement of Shortfall Shares
PU
10:55pENTEK ENERGY : ETE Investor Presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : China smartphone maker Xiaomi beats profit view, sees more global expansion
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : FAA officials called to testify in U.S. Senate on 737 MAX plane crashes
3Levi Strauss valued at $6.6 billion as IPO prices above target
4THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : New Advanced DualBeam Scanning Electron Microscope Desig..
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent to post steepest profit fall in 13 years on games setback

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.