 Samsung Display Introduces Foldable Display with Easily Bendable, Ultra-thin Glass

02/18/2020 | 10:19pm EST

  • Industry’s first mass production of foldable display cover window that features ultra-thin, tempered glass
  • Now being applied to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip smartphone
  • Securing two different materials such as PI and UTG provides smartphone makers and other customers with more options

 

Samsung Display announced today that it is the first in the industry to commercialize ultra-thin glass (UTG) that can be used as the cover window for foldable displays.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200218006204/en/

Samsung Display's New Ultra-thin Glass

Samsung Display's New Ultra-thin Glass

The glass, while only 30㎛ thick, is produced using an intensifying process to enhance its flexibility and durability. In the process, the UTG is injected with a special material up to an undisclosed depth to achieve a consistent hardness.

“With our existing polyimide cover window, development of the new extremely flexible UTG cover window ‘Samsung UTG’ now enables us to meet more demanding customer needs,” said Dennis Choi, vice president of the mobile display marketing team at Samsung Display. “Clearly, Samsung UTG is a highly enticing manufacturing alternative which serves as another important example of our dedication to technology advancement and manufacturing excellence,” he added.

Samsung UTG is being first applied to the just-released Samsung Galaxy Z Flip smartphone, though the glass is expected to be adopted by other foldable electronic devices, when demand arises.

Branded with the term “Tough, yet Tender,” Samsung UTG features a highly flexible surface with a supple hardness, sleek texture and uniform shape.

Samsung Display had commissioned Bureau Veritas, the international certification agency in France, to test UTG durability and the Samsung UTG has successfully passed 200,000 fold tests simulating extreme life-time use reliability.

In addition, Samsung Display has filed for trademark protection of “Samsung Ultra-thin Glass” in 38 countries including the United States, China, and much of the European Union. The tech giant is also planning to trademark its existing polyimide (PI) cover window.

Samsung Display has been working with another Korean company on commercializing UTG since 2013.

About Samsung Display

Samsung Display Co., Ltd. is a global leader in display panel market, with OLED and LCD technologies and products. Samsung Display has seven production facilities and five branch sales offices worldwide. The company specializes in high-quality displays for consumer, mobile, IT and industrial usage, including those featuring OLED (organic light emitting diode) and LCD technologies. As a total solution provider, Samsung Display strives to advance the future with next-generation technologies featuring ultra-thin, energy-efficient, flexible, and transparent displays. For more information, please visit www.samsungdisplay.com.


© Business Wire 2020
