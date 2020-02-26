Samsung Display Unveils OLED Display Optimized for 5G Era

Samsung Display Company today unveiled an optimized OLED display for 5G smartphones with newly reduced blue-light emission and lowered power consumption.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200226006069/en/

SGS Certifies Samsung Display 5G Panel for Eye Care (Graphic: Business Wire)

The tech giant said that the latest smartphone OLED display has earned certification of ‘Eye Care Display’ from SGS and validation of ‘Energy Savings’ from UL, for successfully lowering blue-light emission and power consumption, respectively.

According to an official from world-renowned SGS, the newly developed OLED display emits 6.5 percent blue light, significantly lower than the 7.5 percent level of the Samsung OLED smartphone panel released last year. Samsung Display noted that its OLED products also have about 70 percent less blue light emissions than most current LCD smartphone displays.

Furthermore, UL reported that the power consumption has dropped by 15 percent. The globally-recognized testing agency evaluated the power level while people were taking pictures, viewing news and entertainment, and surfing over the internet. The average power consumption of newly released Samsung Display OLED panels dropped from about 1.5W to 1.3W, amounting to the 15 percent decrease.

“5G is expanding into a rapidly commercialized ecosystem where consumers can be connected to 8K as well as 4K streaming services, cloud-based gaming content and infotainment networks, increasing mobile device usage everywhere,” said Jee-ho Baek, vice president of the mobile display strategic marketing team at Samsung Display. “Our 5G-optimized OLED display is taking the lead in the 5G era with its crystal clear imagery, distinguished designs, economical power consumption and increasingly eye-protective functionality,” he added.

For about 10 years, Samsung Display has researched and refined OLED — a highly efficient organic material that emits more light year after year with the same amount of energy or less — in staying ahead of the rapidly transforming smartphone market.

Recent industry forecasts show the percentage of 5G smartphones in the global smartphone market is projected to increase from 14 percent (190 million units) this year to 50 percent (750 million units) by 2024. Monthly smartphone data usage is also predicted to substantially increase from 7GB in 2018 to 32GB by 2024.

References

1) SGS (Société Générale de Surveillance): Established in 1878 and headquartered in Switzerland. Specializes in inspection and testing services with more than 2,600 research centers and branches worldwide.

2) UL (Underwriters Laboratories): A leading global safety science company.

About Samsung Display

Samsung Display Co., Ltd. is a global leader in display panel market, with OLED and LCD technologies and products. Samsung Display has seven production facilities and five branch sales offices worldwide. The company specializes in high-quality displays for consumer, mobile, IT and industrial usage, including those featuring OLED (organic light emitting diode) and LCD technologies. As a total solution provider, Samsung Display strives to advance the future with next-generation technologies featuring ultra-thin, energy-efficient, flexible, and transparent displays. For more information, please visit www.samsungdisplay.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200226006069/en/