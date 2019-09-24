Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Samsung Display plans $11 billion investment in South Korean LCD plant - report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 12:17am EDT
The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Display plans to spend 13 trillion won (8.75 billion pounds) to upgrade a South Korean liquid crystal display (LCD) plant so it can manufacture more advanced screens, Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday.

Samsung Display, a unit of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and an Apple Inc supplier, will announce the investment next month, Yonhap said, citing unidentified industry sources. It did not mention a timeframe for the investment.

A spokeswoman for Samsung Display, which operates two LCD production sites in South Korea and one in China, said nothing had been decided on its future investment plans.

South Korea's panel makers have been struggling to cope amid slower LCD demand for TV and smartphones as well as rising competition from Chinese rivals and a shift by major clients to organic light emitting diode (OLED) panels.

In August, Samsung Display said it was looking at suspending one of its South Korean LCD production lines due to a supply glut.

LG Display last week announced a voluntary redundancy programme for domestic production line employees amid mounting financial losses.

Samsung Electronics has said it spent 500 billion won on its display business during the April-June quarter.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 0.45% 218.72 Delayed Quote.38.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:11aGreek workers stage walk out against reform on strike action
RE
01:01aBITFLYER : Europe and USA Announce New Altcoins Available on Buy/Sell Platform
BU
12:42aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most tepid as dismal euro zone data stokes slowdown fears
RE
12:28aPBOC CHIEF : Won't Make Big Reserve Requirement Ratio Cuts
DJ
12:27aOil slips as focus shifts from Saudi supply to global demand concerns
RE
12:17aSamsung Display plans $11 billion investment in South Korean LCD plant - report
RE
12:15aOil slips as focus shifts from Saudi supply to global demand concerns
RE
09/23U.S.-Japan trade deal hits snag as Tokyo seeks assurances on car tariffs
RE
09/23U.S.-Japan trade deal hits snag as Tokyo seeks assurances on car tariffs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: We Company CEO Neumann starts talks on his role at WeWork parent - sources
2ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Asia unit raises $5 billion in world's second-largest 2..
3UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC : UNITED RUSAL : SUSTAINABILITY LINKED PRE-EXPORT FINANCE FACILITY
4U.S.-Japan trade deal hits snag as Tokyo seeks assurances on car tariffs
5CVS HEALTH CORPORATION : CVS LOSS NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Acti..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group