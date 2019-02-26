Samsung Electronics Doubling Current Smartphone Storage Speed as it Begins Mass Production of Industry-First 512GB eUFS 3.0

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., the world leader in advanced memory
technology, today announced that it has begun mass producing the
industry’s first 512-gigabyte (GB) embedded Universal Flash Storage
(eUFS) 3.0 for next-generation mobile devices. In line with the latest
eUFS 3.0 specification, the new Samsung memory delivers twice the speed
of the previous eUFS storage (eUFS 2.1), allowing mobile memory to
support seamless user experiences in future smartphones with ultra-large
high-resolution screens.
Samsung 512GB eUFS 3.0 storage memory (Photo: Business Wire)
“Beginning mass production of our eUFS 3.0 lineup gives us a great
advantage in the next-generation mobile market to which we are bringing
a memory read speed that was before only available on ultra-slim
laptops,” said Cheol Choi, executive vice president of Memory Sales &
Marketing at Samsung Electronics. “As we expand our eUFS 3.0 offerings,
including a 1-Terabyte (TB) version later this year, we expect to play a
major role in accelerating momentum within the premium mobile market.”
Samsung produced the industry-first UFS interface with eUFS 2.0 in
January, 2015, which was 1.4 times faster than the mobile memory
standard at that time, referred to as the embedded multi-media card
(eMMC) 5.1. In just four years, the company’s newest eUFS 3.0 matches
the performance of today’s ultra-slim notebooks.
Samsung’s 512GB eUFS 3.0 stacks eight of the company’s fifth-generation
512-gigabit (Gb) V-NAND die and integrates a high-performance
controller. At 2,100 megabytes-per-second (MB/s), the new eUFS doubles
the sequential read rate of Samsung’s latest eUFS memory (eUFS 2.1)
which was announced in January. The new solution’s blazing read speed is
four times faster than that of a SATA solid state drive (SSDs) and 20
times faster than a typical microSD card, allowing premium smartphones
to transfer a Full HD movie to a PC in about three seconds*.
In addition, the sequential write speed also has been improved by 50
percent to 410MB/s, which is equivalent to that of a SATA SSD.
The new memory’s random read and write speeds provide up to a 36-percent
increase over the current eUFS 2.1 industry specification, at 63,000 and
68,000 Input/Output Operations Per Second (IOPS), respectively. With the
significant gains in random read and writes that are more than 630 times
faster than general microSD cards (100 IOPS), a number of complex
applications can be simultaneously run, while achieving enhanced
responsiveness, especially on the newest generation of mobile devices.
Following the 512GB eUFS 3.0 as well as a 128GB version that are both
launching this month, Samsung plans to produce 1TB and 256GB models in
the second half of the year, to further help global device manufacturers
in better delivering tomorrow’s mobile innovations.
* Editor’s note: The calculation is based on transferring a 3.7GB
full HD movie file from a mobile device with the 512GB eUFS 3.0 to a PC
with a non-volatile memory express (NVMe) interface SSD.
** Reference: Comparison of Samsung’s internal memory performance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Storage Memory
|
|
|
Sequential
Read Speed
|
|
|
Sequential
Write Speed
|
|
|
Random
Read Speed
|
|
|
Random
Write Speed
|
512GB eUFS 3.0
(Feb. 2019)
|
|
|
2100MB/s
(x2.10)
|
|
|
410MB/s
(x1.58)
|
|
|
63,000 IOPS
(x1.09)
|
|
|
68,000 IOPS
(x1.36)
|
1TB eUFS 2.1
(Jan. 2019)
|
|
|
1000MB/s
|
|
|
260MB/s
|
|
|
58,000 IOPS
|
|
|
50,000 IOPS
|
512GB eUFS 2.1
(Nov. 2017)
|
|
|
860MB/s
|
|
|
255MB/s
|
|
|
42,000 IOPS
|
|
|
40,000 IOPS
|
eUFS 2.1 for automotive
(Sep. 2017)
|
|
|
850MB/s
|
|
|
150MB/s
|
|
|
45,000 IOPS
|
|
|
32,000 IOPS
|
256GB UFS Card
(Jul. 2016)
|
|
|
530MB/s
|
|
|
170MB/s
|
|
|
40,000 IOPS
|
|
|
35,000 IOPS
|
256GB eUFS 2.0
(Feb. 2016)
|
|
|
850MB/s
|
|
|
260MB/s
|
|
|
45,000 IOPS
|
|
|
40,000 IOPS
|
128GB eUFS 2.0
(Jan. 2015)
|
|
|
350MB/s
|
|
|
150MB/s
|
|
|
19,000 IOPS
|
|
|
14,000 IOPS
|
eMMC 5.1
|
|
|
250MB/s
|
|
|
125MB/s
|
|
|
11,000 IOPS
|
|
|
13,000 IOPS
|
eMMC 5.0
|
|
|
250MB/s
|
|
|
90MB/s
|
|
|
7,000 IOPS
|
|
|
13,000 IOPS
|
eMMC 4.5
|
|
|
140MB/s
|
|
|
50MB/s
|
|
|
7,000 IOPS
|
|
|
2,000 IOPS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
