Samsung Electronics Starts Production of EUV-Based 7nm LPP Process

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a world leader in advanced semiconductor
technology, today announced that it has completed all process technology
development and has started wafer production of its revolutionary
process node, 7LPP, the 7-nanometer (nm) LPP (Low Power Plus) with
extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography technology. The introduction of
7LPP is a clear demonstration of Samsung Foundry’s technology roadmap
evolution and provides customers with a definite path to 3nm.
Samsung's newest EUV fab under construction in Hwaseong, South Korea (Photo: Business Wire)
The commercialization of its newest process node, 7LPP gives customers
the ability to build a full range of exciting new products that will
push the boundaries of applications such as 5G, Artificial Intelligence,
Enterprise and Hyperscale Datacenter, IoT, Automotive, and Networking.
“With the introduction of its EUV process node, Samsung has led a quiet
revolution in the semiconductor industry,” said Charlie Bae, executive
vice president of foundry sales and marketing team at Samsung
Electronics. “This fundamental shift in how wafers are manufactured
gives our customers the opportunity to significantly improve their
products’ time to market with superior throughput, reduced layers, and
better yields. We’re confident that 7LPP will be an optimal choice not
only for mobile and HPC, but also for a wide range of cutting-edge
applications.”
The Characteristics and Benefits of EUV Technology
EUV uses 13.5nm wavelength light to expose silicon wafers as opposed to
conventional argon fluoride (ArF) immersion technologies that are only
able to achieve 193nm wavelengths and require expensive multi-patterning
mask sets. EUV enables the use of a single mask to create a silicon
wafer layer where ArF can require up to 4 masks to create that same
layer. Consequently Samsung’s 7LPP process can reduce the total number
of masks by about 20% compared to non-EUV process, enabling customers to
save time and cost.
The EUV lithography improvements also deliver increased performance,
lower power and smaller area while improving design productivity by
reducing multi-patterning complexity. Compared to its 10nm FinFET
predecessors, Samsung’s 7LPP technology not only greatly reduces the
process complexity with fewer layers and better yields, but also
delivers up to a 40% increase in area efficiency with 20% higher
performance or up to 50% lower power consumption.
The Road to EUV Technology
Since Samsung’s research and development in EUV began in the 2000s, the
company has made outstanding progress through collaborative partnerships
with industry-leading tool providers to design and install completely
new equipment in its manufacturing facilities to ensure the stability of
EUV wafers. The initial EUV production has started in Samsung’s S3 Fab
in Hwaseong, Korea.
By 2020, Samsung expects to secure additional capacity with a new EUV
line for customers who need high-volume manufacturing for
next-generation chip designs. As an EUV pioneer, Samsung has also
developed proprietary capabilities such as a unique mask inspection tool
that performs early defect detection in EUV masks, allowing those
defects to be eliminated early in the manufacturing cycle.
“Commercialization of EUV technology is a revolution for the
semiconductor industry and will have a huge impact on our everyday
lives,” said Peter Jenkins, vice president of corporate marketing at
ASML. “It is our great pleasure to collaborate with Samsung and other
leading chip makers on this fundamental shift in semiconductor process
manufacturing.”
7nm LPP EUV Ecosystem
The Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem™ is also fully prepared for the
introduction of 7LPP with EUV. Ecosystem partners across the industry
will be providing Foundation and Advanced IP, Advanced Packaging, and
Services to fully enable Samsung customers to develop their products on
this new platform. From high-performance and high-density standard cells
to HBM2/2e memory interfaces and 112G SerDes interfaces, SAFE™ is ready
to help customers implement their designs on 7LPP.
Following its US, China, Korea, and Japan events, Samsung will hold the
year’s final Foundry Forum on October 18, in Munich, Germany for
European customers and partners. For more information about Samsung
Foundry, please visit https://www.samsungfoundry.com
