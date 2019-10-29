Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Samsung Electronics shows off new design for square-folding phone

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 10:23pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: IFA consumer tech fair in Berlin

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has unveiled a new design for a smartphone that folds into a square, racing ahead in folding devices after it launched its first model in September.

The South Korean tech giant teased https://youtu.be/AZDl_SP-w9E the new concept on Tuesday at the Samsung Developer Conference 2019 in the United States.

"The amazing thing with the foldable technology is that it can also become more compact like this," said Sally Hyesoon Jeong, head of Framework R&D Group at Samsung's mobile communications, showing the mock-up on a screen behind her.

"Incredible, right?" Jeong said, followed by applause from the floor.

The world's largest smartphone maker is powering ahead with the launch of 5G phones and $2,000 foldable handsets as it battles rivals Apple Inc and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL] in an increasingly saturated market.

Its new design enables the device to fold in half horizontally.

"This brand new form factor we are now exploring not only easily fits in your pocket but it also changes the way you use the phone," Jeong said.

China's Huawei started taking orders last week in China for its eagerly awaited foldable smartphone, hoping to make up for weak overseas sales amid U.S. trade sanctions.

Samsung did not provide details about when the square-folding phone would be launched.

"While we can't comment on future products, Samsung is committed to pioneering the foldable category, including investing in the development of new form factors," Samsung said in a statement to Reuters.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Stephen Coates)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -2.31% 243.29 Delayed Quote.57.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:47pJapan retail sales rise most since 2014, but outlook murky
RE
10:40pU.S. set to disappoint Asia with downgraded delegation for Bangkok summits
RE
10:39pCyber attack on Asia ports could cost $110 billion - Lloyd's
RE
10:27pBUILDING RESILIENCE : Q&A With Bank Of Mongolia First Deputy Governor Erdembileg Ochirkhuu
PU
10:23pSamsung Electronics shows off new design for square-folding phone
RE
09:56pOil prices drop, U.S. falls for third day as Cushing stocks rise
RE
09:52pDollar marks time ahead of Fed move, sterling steadies
RE
09:34pSoft Aussie Inflation Keeps Door Open to Rate Cut
DJ
09:17pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Life expectancy continues to improve (Media Release)
PU
09:17pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : CPI rose 0.5 per cent in the September 2019 quarter (Media Release)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global share rally pauses on trade risks ahead of Fed
2WTI : Venezuelan Opposition Files Lawsuit Attacking Citgo-Backed Bonds
3AT&T surprises with HBO Max price in battle against Disney and Netflix
4UK's new Brexit deal worse than continued uncertainty - NIESR
5BARCLAYS PLC : UK banks urge government to ease tax burden as Brexit beckons

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group