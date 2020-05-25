Log in
Samsung Elevates Data Protection for Mobile Devices with New Security Chip Solution

05/25/2020 | 10:01pm EDT

The new EAL 6+ certified-SE chip and dedicated software is a standalone security solution for mobile devices and other applications

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, today introduced a standalone turnkey security solution comprised of a Secure Element (SE) chip (S3FV9RR) and enhanced security software that offers protection for tasks such as booting, isolated storage, mobile payment and other applications. The latest security chip is Common Criteria Evaluation Assurance Level (CC EAL) 6+ certified, the highest level acquired by a mobile component.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200525005309/en/

Samsung's newest secure element chip, the S3FV9RR, is a standalone turnkey security solution and enhanced security software. (Photo: Business Wire)

Samsung's newest secure element chip, the S3FV9RR, is a standalone turnkey security solution and enhanced security software. (Photo: Business Wire)

“In this era of mobility and contact-less interactions, we expect our connected devices, such as smart phones or tablets, to be highly secure so as to protect personal data and enable fintech activities such as mobile banking, stock trading and cryptocurrency transactions,” said Dongho Shin, senior vice president of System LSI marketing at Samsung Electronics. “With the new standalone security element solution (S3FV9RR), Samsung is mounting a powerful deadbolt on smart devices to safeguard private information.”

Samsung’s new security solution is an enhanced turnkey that follows the first-generation solution (S3K250AF) announced in February. The new security solution is a state-of-the-art component that offers higher assurance levels than its predecessor’s CC EAL 5+ with an industry-leading CC EAL 6+ certified-hardware secure element, S3FV9RR, and powerful security software. CC EAL 6+ is utilized in applications that demand the most stringent security requirements in the market such as flagship smartphones, e-passports and hardware wallets for cryptocurrency.

With twice the secure storage capacity, the new security solution also supports hardware-based root of trust (RoT), secure boot and device authentication that brings mobile security to the next level. Especially for service providers, manufacturers and organizations, secure device authentication is enhanced with the RoT when running proprietary applications on a mobile device. As a bootloader initiates, a chain of trust is activated through which each and every firmware with approved keys is sequentially validated. This secure booting process is handled by the RoT, guarding the device against any possible malicious attacks or unauthorized software updates.

As a standalone solution, the new security solution can work independently from the security performance of the device’s main processor. This makes the solution extremely versatile, expanding the security capabilities of mobile devices, IoT applications, and other devices in all performance levels. In addition, manufacturers can be assured that devices produced at an off-site location are not tainted with non-authorized firmware. The solution also meets the hardware security module requirements for cryptographic operations outlined by an upcoming mobile operating system version.

Samsung’s new security solution, S3FV9RR, is expected to be available within the third quarter of this year.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.


© Business Wire 2020
