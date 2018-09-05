Samsung Enhances 5-Star Solutions for Custom Installers and Showcases Latest Technology Innovations at CEDIA 2018

New custom installer-oriented Samsung products includes the Q900FN QLED 8K TV, The Wall, The Frame 2018, Direct View LED Series and Harman Co-engineered Dolby Atmos Soundbars

Underscoring its commitment to custom installers, Samsung Electronics America, Inc. today announced enhancements to its comprehensive 5-Star Solutions program as the company continues to provide more resources to the channel and more opportunities for growth. At CEDIA 2018, Samsung will present its latest product innovations featuring its entire QLED line including the new Q900FN 8K TV, as well as The Wall, The Frame 2018, Direct View LED Series and its new premium soundbar lineup.

First introduced at CEDIA 2017, Samsung’s 5-Star Solutions program provides custom installers with a variety of services, including a CI-dedicated web portal with more functionality and content, partnerships with leading home automation companies, and expanded sales and distribution support. New this year, installers now have the option to become a Samsung Authorized Service Provider to service clients directly without involving a third-party servicer. Samsung has also has created a new role that’s dedicated exclusively to focusing on the needs of the CI channel will launch a customer newsletter that complements the 5-Star Solutions program at CEDIA.

“When we launched Samsung 5-Star Solutions last year, our goal was to ensure that custom installers have easier access to the product, information and support they require,” said Phil Cohn, Senior Vice President of Sales at Samsung Electronics America. “This year’s program enhancements, not to mention new products like the Q900FN 8K TV, further demonstrate our investment in our installers, by equipping them with the appropriate programs and distribution channels they need to make every job a success.”

The Q900FN is the pinnacle of the 2018 QLED line that features AI upscaling to enhance any content to 8K-quality on top of intuitive smart features and the design-forward Ambient Mode. Additional Home Entertainment products on display include premium soundbars co-engineered with Samsung subsidiary Harman and The Frame 2018, which acts as an additional revenue source for installers pitching existing customers on new projects in the bedroom, or any other space where a traditional TV might look out of place.

“At this year’s CEDIA, Samsung is also showcasing its business portfolio advancements with display technology specifically designed to bring an added layer of luxury to the home,” said Ron Gazzola, Senior Vice President and GM at Samsung Electronics America. “Innovative products such as The Wall and the newest Direct View LED Series highlight how Samsung is creating technology for the ultimate in design, customization and reliability for the home.”

CEDIA 2018 attendees are encouraged to see Samsung’s innovative technology products, designed with custom installer feedback top-of-mind, at booth #4420.

Products showcased at CEDIA 2018 include:

2018 QLED Line & Q900FN 8K Flagship TV

With groundbreaking design elements like Ambient Mode, enhanced picture quality, and intuitive smart capabilities, Samsung’s 2018 QLED line features new innovations that enrich the lives of consumers by reimagining how TV integrates into the living room, how consumers enjoy their content, and how they interact with their devices. Full array local dimming and voice control round out the seamless entertainment experience. To be displayed for the first time at CEDIA, Samsung’s Q900FN 8K QLED TV is the flagship of the 2018 QLED line. The Q900FN is equipped with the deep feature set of the QLED Series, and, most notably, features AI upscaling that enhances any content to 8K-quality and Q HDR 8K that allows for up to 4,000 nits of peak brightness for the ultimate in contrast.

The Wall

Samsung’s The Wall is the world’s first modular, large-format indoor MicroLED display that can extend to hundreds of inches in size while delivering outstanding brightness, contrast and viewing angles. This display is modular in design which allows for configurations of 4K 146-inch diagonal and 8K 292 -inch diagonal.

The Frame 2018

The Frame transforms the living room into a dynamic gallery space and reimagines how a TV can integrate into the home with intuitive enhancements and an expanded array of art, totaling more than 800 available works. Updates to The Frame 2018 over last year’s model include a better picture quality, single-cable One Invisible Connection and a smarter interface in the Art Store for browsing and curating art.

Premium Soundbars

In partnership with renowned consumer audio brand Harman Kardon, Samsung presents two co-branded premium soundbars - the Dolby Atmos -featuring HW-N950 and HW-N850.

HW-N950: Equipped with a main unit, four speakers and two wireless surround sound speakers. Offers an immersive sound experience thanks to its 7.1.4 channel, the largest number of channels currently available in a soundbar. Also features a wireless subwoofer and rear-firing wireless speaker kit.

A more simplified version of the HW-N950, features several the same functions and boasts a 5.1.2 channel and a main unit speaker and woofer.

Direct View LED Series

Samsung’s Direct View LED Series reach peak brightness levels nearly two times higher than standard LED maximum brightness norms. Direct View LEDs have consistent R/G/B gradation for improved color accuracy. As a result, low-brightness indoor settings are a perfect for a main home theater system. In addition, Direct View LEDs can handle high bright ambient settings, so they are perfect for locations such a beach front home, living rooms and homes with a lot of windows. Samsung’s Direct View LED displays are now available in 4 sizes. (1.2mm pitch capable of 2K 109” diagonal, or 4K 219” diagonal, and 1.5mm pitch 2K 40” UHD or 130” full HD.

