Samsung Enhances 5-Star Solutions for Custom Installers and Showcases Latest Technology Innovations at CEDIA 2018

Underscoring its commitment to custom installers, Samsung
Electronics America, Inc. today announced enhancements to its
comprehensive 5-Star Solutions program as the company continues to
provide more resources to the channel and more opportunities for growth.
At CEDIA 2018, Samsung will present its latest product innovations
featuring its entire QLED line including the new Q900FN 8K TV, as well
as The Wall, The Frame 2018, Direct View LED Series and its new premium
soundbar lineup.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905006004/en/
(Photo: Business Wire)
First introduced at CEDIA 2017, Samsung’s 5-Star Solutions program
provides custom installers with a variety of services, including a
CI-dedicated web portal with more functionality and content,
partnerships with leading home automation companies, and expanded sales
and distribution support. New this year, installers now have the option
to become a Samsung Authorized Service Provider to service clients
directly without involving a third-party servicer. Samsung has also has
created a new role that’s dedicated exclusively to focusing on the needs
of the CI channel will launch a customer newsletter that complements the
5-Star Solutions program at CEDIA.
“When we launched Samsung 5-Star Solutions last year, our goal was to
ensure that custom installers have easier access to the product,
information and support they require,” said Phil Cohn, Senior Vice
President of Sales at Samsung Electronics America. “This year’s program
enhancements, not to mention new products like the Q900FN 8K TV, further
demonstrate our investment in our installers, by equipping them with the
appropriate programs and distribution channels they need to make every
job a success.”
The Q900FN is the pinnacle of the 2018 QLED line that features AI
upscaling to enhance any content to 8K-quality on top of intuitive smart
features and the design-forward Ambient Mode. Additional Home
Entertainment products on display include premium soundbars
co-engineered with Samsung subsidiary Harman and The Frame 2018, which
acts as an additional revenue source for installers pitching existing
customers on new projects in the bedroom, or any other space where a
traditional TV might look out of place.
“At this year’s CEDIA, Samsung is also showcasing its business portfolio
advancements with display technology specifically designed to bring an
added layer of luxury to the home,” said Ron Gazzola, Senior Vice
President and GM at Samsung Electronics America. “Innovative products
such as The Wall and the newest Direct View LED Series highlight how
Samsung is creating technology for the ultimate in design, customization
and reliability for the home.”
CEDIA 2018 attendees are encouraged to see Samsung’s innovative
technology products, designed with custom installer feedback
top-of-mind, at booth #4420.
Products showcased at CEDIA 2018 include:
2018 QLED Line & Q900FN 8K Flagship TV
With groundbreaking design elements like Ambient Mode, enhanced picture
quality, and intuitive smart capabilities, Samsung’s 2018 QLED line
features new innovations that enrich the lives of consumers by
reimagining how TV integrates into the living room, how consumers enjoy
their content, and how they interact with their devices. Full array
local dimming and voice control round out the seamless entertainment
experience. To be displayed for the first time at CEDIA, Samsung’s
Q900FN 8K QLED TV is the flagship of the 2018 QLED line. The Q900FN is
equipped with the deep feature set of the QLED Series, and, most
notably, features AI upscaling that enhances any content to 8K-quality
and Q HDR 8K that allows for up to 4,000 nits of peak brightness for the
ultimate in contrast.
The Wall
Samsung’s The Wall is the world’s first modular, large-format indoor
MicroLED display that can extend to hundreds of inches in size while
delivering outstanding brightness, contrast and viewing angles. This
display is modular in design which allows for configurations of 4K
146-inch diagonal and 8K 292 -inch diagonal.
The Frame 2018
The Frame transforms the living room into a dynamic gallery space and
reimagines how a TV can integrate into the home with intuitive
enhancements and an expanded array of art, totaling more than 800
available works. Updates to The Frame 2018 over last year’s model
include a better picture quality, single-cable One Invisible Connection
and a smarter interface in the Art Store for browsing and curating art.
Premium Soundbars
In partnership with renowned consumer audio brand Harman Kardon, Samsung
presents two co-branded premium soundbars - the Dolby Atmos -featuring HW-N950
and HW-N850.
-
HW-N950: Equipped with a main unit, four speakers and two
wireless surround sound speakers. Offers an immersive sound experience
thanks to its 7.1.4 channel, the largest number of channels currently
available in a soundbar. Also features a wireless subwoofer and
rear-firing wireless speaker kit.
-
HW-N850: A more simplified version of the HW-N950, features
several the same functions and boasts a 5.1.2 channel and a main unit
speaker and woofer.
Direct View LED Series
Samsung’s Direct View LED Series reach peak brightness levels nearly two
times higher than standard LED maximum brightness norms. Direct View
LEDs have consistent R/G/B gradation for improved color accuracy. As a
result, low-brightness indoor settings are a perfect for a main home
theater system. In addition, Direct View LEDs can handle high bright
ambient settings, so they are perfect for locations such a beach front
home, living rooms and homes with a lot of windows. Samsung’s Direct
View LED displays are now available in 4 sizes. (1.2mm pitch capable of
2K 109” diagonal, or 4K 219” diagonal, and 1.5mm pitch 2K 40” UHD or
130” full HD.
For more information, visit www.samsung.com.
About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, N.J., Samsung Electronics America,
Inc. (SEA), is a recognized innovative leader in consumer electronics,
mobile devices and enterprise solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SEA is pushing beyond the limits of
today’s technology and providing consumers and organizations with a
portfolio of groundbreaking products in appliances, home entertainment,
Internet of Things, mobile computing, smartphones, virtual reality,
wireless infrastructure and wearables, in addition to offering leading
content and services related to mobile payments, 360-degree VR video,
customer support and more. Samsung is a pioneering leader in smartphones
and HDTVs in the U.S. and one of America’s fastest growing home
appliance brands. To discover more about Samsung, please visit www.samsung.com.
For the latest Samsung news, please visit news.samsung.com/us and
follow us @SamsungNewsUS.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905006004/en/