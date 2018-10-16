Samsung Expands Exynos and ISOCELL Brands to Include Automotive-Grade Solutions

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, today announced two new automotive solution brands -- Samsung Exynos Auto and Samsung ISOCELL Auto – to bring cutting-edge application processor and image sensor technology solutions to the road.

“Samsung's new automotive brand solutions, Exynos Auto and ISOCELL Auto, bring Samsung's market-proven technologies to automotive applications with enhanced features and durability required by the market,” said Kenny Han, vice president of Samsung’s Device Solutions Division. “With fast telecommunication, accurate sensing and powerful processing capabilities, Samsung’s Auto-branded solutions will enable new driving experiences to next-generation smart vehicles.”

Samsung’s Exynos processors have been recognized for their performance and stability since its brand launched in 2011. On top of the powerful yet efficient qualities of Exynos’ mobile versions, Exynos Auto meets industry requirements for harsher environments, allowing automotive manufacturers to develop cutting-edge applications such as infotainment, advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) and telematics.

Processors provided by Exynos Auto are sorted into three sub-categories: Exynos Auto V series for advanced in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems; Exynos Auto A series for ADAS; and Exynos Auto T series for telematics solutions.

Samsung’s ISOCELL image sensors have brought innovative imaging technologies to mobile products since 2017 and the new automotive lineup will help bring the power of sight to cars. Built on the company’s innovative pixel isolation technology, ISOCELL, the sensors provide greater visibility of the road and surroundings even in low-light environments, while enabling more precise identification of objects. This allows, for example, vehicles to perceive road conditions or potential hazards even when driving through tunnels or other high-contrast environments.

Samsung’s Exynos Auto and ISOCELL Auto products will be demonstrated at the International Suppliers Fair (IZB) in Wolfburg, Germany, from October 16 to 18 at Hall 1.

