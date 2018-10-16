Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Samsung Expands Exynos and ISOCELL Brands to Include Automotive-Grade Solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 04:01am CEST

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, today announced two new automotive solution brands -- Samsung Exynos Auto and Samsung ISOCELL Auto – to bring cutting-edge application processor and image sensor technology solutions to the road.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015005956/en/

Samsung's new ISOCELL image sensor for automotive applications. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Samsung's new ISOCELL image sensor for automotive applications. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Samsung's new automotive brand solutions, Exynos Auto and ISOCELL Auto, bring Samsung's market-proven technologies to automotive applications with enhanced features and durability required by the market,” said Kenny Han, vice president of Samsung’s Device Solutions Division. “With fast telecommunication, accurate sensing and powerful processing capabilities, Samsung’s Auto-branded solutions will enable new driving experiences to next-generation smart vehicles.”

Samsung’s Exynos processors have been recognized for their performance and stability since its brand launched in 2011. On top of the powerful yet efficient qualities of Exynos’ mobile versions, Exynos Auto meets industry requirements for harsher environments, allowing automotive manufacturers to develop cutting-edge applications such as infotainment, advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) and telematics.

Processors provided by Exynos Auto are sorted into three sub-categories: Exynos Auto V series for advanced in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems; Exynos Auto A series for ADAS; and Exynos Auto T series for telematics solutions.

Samsung’s ISOCELL image sensors have brought innovative imaging technologies to mobile products since 2017 and the new automotive lineup will help bring the power of sight to cars. Built on the company’s innovative pixel isolation technology, ISOCELL, the sensors provide greater visibility of the road and surroundings even in low-light environments, while enabling more precise identification of objects. This allows, for example, vehicles to perceive road conditions or potential hazards even when driving through tunnels or other high-contrast environments.

Samsung’s Exynos Auto and ISOCELL Auto products will be demonstrated at the International Suppliers Fair (IZB) in Wolfburg, Germany, from October 16 to 18 at Hall 1.

For more information please visit the below sites;

- Exynos Auto: https://www.samsung.com/semiconductor/minisite/exynos/application/automotive/

- ISOCELL Auto: https://www.samsung.com/semiconductor/image-sensor/automotive-image-sensor/

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:13aHUON AQUACULTURE : Benders jointly recognised as 2018 Australian Farmer of the Year
PU
05:08aCOLLABORATE : 16/10/18 CL8 - Update on Entitlement Issue Offer
PU
05:08aGBST : launches industry-first SaaS middle office on Amazon Web Services with voice control
PU
05:06aMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : MHI Proposing Energy Management Solutions for Development of Western Sydney Region of Australia
AQ
05:03aSGS : EU Amends CLP Regulation on Substances and Mixtures
PU
04:58aKIN MINING NL : Regional Exploration Program Generates New Targets
PU
04:58aHITACHI : October 16, 2018Hitachi's Heavy Ion Beam Therapy System Starts Treatment at Osaka Heavy Ion Therapy Center
PU
04:58aTRUSCREEN : Reports 523% Sales Growth for First Half Year
PU
04:56aK BRO LINEN : Bro Declares October 2018 Dividend
AQ
04:53aKOMATSU AT CEATEC JAPAN 2018 : Displaying new technologies in the making of future construction jobsites
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies of cancer complications at 65
2BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Textron, NetJets strike deal for up to 325 Cessna planes
3BOMBARDIER, INC. : Money flies across tarmac as business jet show kicks off
4BHP BILLITON LIMITED : BHP BILLITON : doubles stake in promising Ecuador copper project
5Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.