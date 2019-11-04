Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Samsung Galaxy Black Friday Deals 2019: Best Early Samsung Galaxy S10, S9, Note 10 & Note 9 Smartphone Deals Reviewed by The Consumer Post

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 09:32am EST

Early Black Friday Galaxy deals for 2019 are here, compare the best savings on Samsung Galaxy S9, Note 10, Note 9 & Note 10 smartphones

All the top early Samsung Galaxy Black Friday deals for 2019 are being listed below. Online deals specialists at The Consumer Post round-up Samsung Galaxy Sprint, Boost & Amazon deals over Black Friday and are sharing the best live deals below.

Best Galaxy deals:

Best Samsung deals:

Black Friday sales are time limited. We recommend checking Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page for their full range of live deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Samsung Galaxy flagship smartphones are always well-received by consumers and the Samsung Galaxy S10 is no exception. While having less pixel density than the Samsung Galaxy S9, the S10 has a larger screen and a triple-lens camera. The Samsung Galaxy Note series also added the Note 10 to replace the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. The Note 10 features an Infinity-O display with an under-display fingerprint sensor.

Which store has the best Black Friday deals? Both Walmart and Amazon run Black Friday sales and are the best retailers for Black Friday and Cyber Monday shoppers in 2019.

During last year’s Turkey 5, the five shopping days from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, Amazon sold over 180 million items in total. Holiday shoppers should keep an eye on Amazon’s website as the top retailer rolls out new deals daily throughout its Black Friday sales. These are in addition to the deep discounts on thousands of items already offered by the retail giant during the popular shopping period.

Walmart has also demonstrated strong numbers over the Black Friday period. According to market research company eMarketer, Walmart.com received an impressive 132 million online visitors over the holiday sales season last year.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:52aCAMARICO INVESTMENT : Aligns with Google Cloud for Proprietary Cannabis Cultivation Operating System
AQ
09:51aChina's Huazhu to buy German luxury hotel group Steigenberger
RE
09:50aCHINA BLUECHEMICAL : Proxy Form for Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
09:50aPLANET FITNESS : Invites Veterans And Active Military Personnel To "Work Out And Relax" For Free From Nov. 8 - 15 More
PU
09:50aEXELON : Joint Statement on the Science-Based Climate Policy Agenda
PU
09:50aKAINOS : My path to Artificial Intelligence Engineer
PU
09:50aSESA S P A : 4 November 2019 - Sesa Group expands in Digital Media sector thanks to the partnership with the global Vendor Adobe
PU
09:50aPUMA : and need for speed create hi octn sneaker
PU
09:50aPLANET FITNESS : INVITES VETERANS AND ACTIVE MILITARY PERSONNEL TO “WORK OUT AND RELAX” FOR FREE FROM NOV. 8 – 15, 2019
PU
09:50aCOBHAM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : publishes details of Share Buyback Program 2019/I
2BARCLAYS PLC : Equity trading to only get bloodier in Europe after Macquarie exit
3SAUDI ARAMCO: the oil colossus
4Thailand says new Asian trade deal to be signed in 2020
5Saudi Aramco kick-starts what could be world's biggest IPO, offers scant details

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group