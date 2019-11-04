Samsung Galaxy Black Friday Deals 2019: Best Early Samsung Galaxy S10, S9, Note 10 & Note 9 Smartphone Deals Reviewed by The Consumer Post

Early Black Friday Galaxy deals for 2019 are here, compare the best savings on Samsung Galaxy S9, Note 10, Note 9 & Note 10 smartphones

Samsung Galaxy flagship smartphones are always well-received by consumers and the Samsung Galaxy S10 is no exception. While having less pixel density than the Samsung Galaxy S9, the S10 has a larger screen and a triple-lens camera. The Samsung Galaxy Note series also added the Note 10 to replace the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. The Note 10 features an Infinity-O display with an under-display fingerprint sensor.

Which store has the best Black Friday deals? Both Walmart and Amazon run Black Friday sales and are the best retailers for Black Friday and Cyber Monday shoppers in 2019.

During last year’s Turkey 5, the five shopping days from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, Amazon sold over 180 million items in total. Holiday shoppers should keep an eye on Amazon’s website as the top retailer rolls out new deals daily throughout its Black Friday sales. These are in addition to the deep discounts on thousands of items already offered by the retail giant during the popular shopping period.

Walmart has also demonstrated strong numbers over the Black Friday period. According to market research company eMarketer, Walmart.com received an impressive 132 million online visitors over the holiday sales season last year.

