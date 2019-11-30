Log in
Samsung Galaxy (Note10, S10, S9) Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: All the Best Samsung Galaxy Smartphone Sales Rounded Up by Deal Tomato

11/30/2019 | 05:21pm EST

Deal Tomato compare the best Cyber Monday Samsung Galaxy smartphone deals of 2019 and identify savings on the latest flagship Android smartphones

Find an updated list of Cyber Monday Samsung Galaxy smartphone deals, featuring savings on Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, Note10, S9 Plus and Note10 from Sprint, Verizon, AT&T, Boost Mobile, Amazon and Walmart. Links to deals are listed below and provided by the Cyber Monday team at Deal Tomato.

Best Galaxy smartphone deals:

More Samsung Galaxy deals:

Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. Check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Samsung Galaxy Series offers top-of-the-line smartphones with high-definition display screens. The Samsung S10 is considered to be a major upgrade from the S9, having three rear cameras, more advanced camera features and an expandable storage of up to 512gb. On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy Note10 has higher brightness than Note9 due to its Dynamic AMOLED screen display.

Samsung Galaxy is not limited to their best selling smartphones. They also carry the Galaxy Tab, Galaxy Book S and their newest smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch Active2. Sprint offers the most attractive Cyber Monday deals on a wide selection of Galaxy cell phones, smartwatches, tablets and more Samsung devices. Find more Cyber Monday deals listed here by Compare Before Buying.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
