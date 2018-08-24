Samsung Galaxy Note9: An Award-Winning Phone for Those Who Want It All Arrives In Stores In The U.S. Today

Note9 delivers all-day performance, a remote control S Pen, an intelligent camera and exclusive access to the Galaxy skin within Fortnite

Also available today: the new Galaxy Watch, a premium, powerful smartwatch that allows users to stay connected longer

Samsung Electronics America, Inc. announced that the super powerful Galaxy Note9—recognized for its immersive display, all-day battery, and intelligent camera—is now available for purchase online and in-store across the U.S. The phones come in two colors: Ocean Blue with a Yellow S Pen and Lavender Purple with matching S Pen.

The Galaxy Watch, which has a long-lasting battery and wellness capabilities, is also available starting today. The premium smartwatch comes in two sizes of 46mm, available in Silver, and 42mm, available in Midnight Black and Rose Gold, with a variety of watch bands and style options.

The Super Powerful Galaxy Note9

Performance is top of mind for smartphone users, and Galaxy Note9 is designed to keep up with you all day1, every day.

Battery: With a 4,000mAh battery in the Galaxy Note9, you get long-lasting all day power to watch movies, play games, listen to music and more.

With a 4,000mAh battery in the Galaxy Note9, you get long-lasting all day power to watch movies, play games, listen to music and more. Storage: Store more and delete less with 128 and 512GB storage options. And with a microSD card (sold separately) slot, Galaxy Note9 is 1TB-ready 2 —so you’ll have room to add to your favorite photos, videos and apps.

Store more and delete less with 128 and 512GB storage options. And with a microSD card (sold separately) slot, Galaxy Note9 is 1TB-ready —so you’ll have room to add to your favorite photos, videos and apps. Infinity Display: The 6.4” Quad HD Super AMOLED Infinity Display received a record-setting A+ rating from DisplayMate, which called the Galaxy Note9 “the most innovative and high-performance smartphone display that we have ever lab tested.”

The 6.4” Quad HD Super AMOLED Infinity Display received a record-setting A+ rating from DisplayMate, which called the Galaxy Note9 “the most innovative and high-performance smartphone display that we have ever lab tested.” Speed and Power: Galaxy Note9 is a super powerful smartphone with cutting-edge 10nm processor and support for the fastest network speeds available (up to 1.2 gigabits per second), so you can stream and download without slowing down.

Galaxy Note9 is a super powerful smartphone with cutting-edge 10nm processor and support for the fastest network speeds available (up to 1.2 gigabits per second), so you can stream and download without slowing down. Gaming: Galaxy Note9 features an innovative Water Carbon Cooling system, and on-device AI-based performance adjustment algorithm, so you can play graphics-rich games and still get stable performance. In all, the power, performance, vivid display and stereo speakers make the Galaxy Note9 ideal for mobile gaming. And for fans of Fortnite, one of the hottest mobile games, the Galaxy Note9 and the Galaxy Tab S4 offer special access to an exclusive Galaxy skin designed just for them.

Remote Control S Pen

Since the beginning, the S Pen—an essential productivity and creativity tool—has separated the Note from other premium devices. Now, with Bluetooth (BLE) connectivity, the S Pen becomes a powerful remote control. Use it to take, and be in, group selfies, or present slides and control playlists. The S Pen charges in the phone in under a minute, so it’s ready for you in a matter of moments. Developers can even bring the functionality of the S Pen to their apps later this year.

Intelligent Camera

Users want to take the best pictures possible, but they don’t want to have to search through their smartphone’s camera settings do it. To make it easier to take a great photo, the Galaxy Note9 introduces Scene Optimizer, which uses intelligence to identify the subject of the shot, automatically classify it into one of 20 categories, and adjust the settings accordingly. The result is an effortless, stunning shot. With Flaw Detection, if the subject’s eyes are closed, the image is blurry, or there is a smudge on the lens, the Galaxy Note9 will instantly notify you. That way, you can take another picture before you lose the moment.

In addition, the Galaxy Note9 features advanced noise reduction technology, and a Dual Aperture lens, which adjusts to light just like the human eye. No matter the lighting conditions, the top-tier camera delivers a crystal clear shot.

For more information on the Galaxy Note9, visit https://www.samsung.com/us/mobile/galaxy-note9/.

Stay Connected with the Galaxy Watch

In addition to the Galaxy Note9, the Galaxy Watch—a premium, powerful new wearable—is also available starting today and is compatible with Android and iOS3 smartphones.

Connected Health: The Galaxy Watch helps you keep up with your health and wellness goals thanks to a new stress management tracker that provides breathing exercises to help you stay focused, and new advanced sleep tracking that monitors quality of sleep. Galaxy Watch automatically tracks six of the most popular exercises — walking, running, cycling, elliptical, training, rowing, and dynamic workouts. With 21 new indoor exercises, the user can also manually track 39 activities.

The Galaxy Watch helps you keep up with your health and wellness goals thanks to a new stress management tracker that provides breathing exercises to help you stay focused, and new advanced sleep tracking that monitors quality of sleep. Galaxy Watch automatically tracks six of the most popular exercises — walking, running, cycling, elliptical, training, rowing, and dynamic workouts. With 21 new indoor exercises, the user can also manually track 39 activities. Personalization: With three watch finishes in Silver, Midnight Black and Rose Gold, in addition to a variety of watch faces and bands to choose from, the Galaxy Watch fits any lifestyle and is ready to go where you go.

With three watch finishes in Silver, Midnight Black and Rose Gold, in addition to a variety of watch faces and bands to choose from, the Galaxy Watch fits any lifestyle and is ready to go where you go. Made to Last: Galaxy Watch is certified military-level durability with Corning® Gorilla® Glass DX+ and 5 ATM water resistance, so it can go from the swimming pool to the shower without leaving your wrist.

Galaxy Watch is certified military-level durability with Corning® Gorilla® Glass DX+ and 5 ATM water resistance, so it can go from the swimming pool to the shower without leaving your wrist. Standalone Experience: Galaxy Watch has an improved battery life that gets days of power on a single charge so you can stay connected longer4. With LTE connectivity5, you can enjoy a true standalone experience. You can make and receive calls, respond to messages, stream music offline with Spotify6 and more, all right from your wrist.

For more information on the Galaxy Watch, visit https://www.samsung.com/us/explore/galaxy-watch/.

Availability

AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Verizon Wireless and Xfinity now carry the 128GB Galaxy Note9 in stores and online starting today for $999.99. The 128GB Galaxy Note9 is also available at Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, Sam’s Club, Straight Talk Wireless, Target and Walmart as well as Samsung.com and the ShopSamsung app. The 512GB Galaxy Note9 is now available at select retail locations and online at AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, U.S. Cellular and Samsung.com for $1,249.99. Consumers can save up to $300 when they trade-in an eligible phone for a Galaxy Note9 on Samsung.com7.

The Galaxy Watch Bluetooth version, starting at $329.99 for the 42mm and $349.99 for the 46mm, is now available at Amazon, Best Buy and Samsung.com in the U.S. The Galaxy Watch LTE version is also available today, at Samsung.com and T-Mobile starting at $379.99 for the 42mm, and $399.99 for the 46mm.

Samsung Premium Care

With Samsung Premium Care, you get more than just protection for your device, you get a team of Samsung pros ready to come to you. Just pick the time and place, and they’ll provide one-on-one technical support and assistance for everything from the setup of your device, to troubleshooting, to hand delivery of a replacement should anything happen to your phone. Premium Care is part of Samsung’s commitment to ensure that your location is our location, anywhere in the U.S. Enroll your Galaxy Note9 in Premium Care for $11.99 a month when you purchase it on Samsung.com.

For more information, please visit: http://www.samsung.com/us/support/premium-care/.

