Samsung Galaxy Note9: An Award-Winning Phone for Those Who Want It All Arrives In Stores In The U.S. Today

Samsung Electronics America, Inc. announced that the super powerful
Galaxy Note9—recognized for its immersive display, all-day battery, and
intelligent camera—is now available for purchase online and in-store
across the U.S. The phones come in two colors: Ocean Blue with a Yellow
S Pen and Lavender Purple with matching S Pen.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005800/en/
Samsung introduces the new, super powerful Galaxy Note9 with all day performance, a new S Pen and intelligent camera – for those who want it all (Photo: Business Wire)
The Galaxy Watch, which has a long-lasting battery and wellness
capabilities, is also available starting today. The premium smartwatch
comes in two sizes of 46mm, available in Silver, and 42mm, available in
Midnight Black and Rose Gold, with a variety of watch bands and style
options.
The Super Powerful Galaxy Note9
Performance is top of mind for smartphone users, and Galaxy Note9 is
designed to keep up with you all day1, every day.
-
Battery: With a 4,000mAh battery in the Galaxy Note9, you get
long-lasting all day power to watch movies, play games, listen to
music and more.
-
Storage: Store more and delete less with 128 and 512GB storage
options. And with a microSD card (sold separately) slot, Galaxy Note9
is 1TB-ready2—so you’ll have room to add to your favorite
photos, videos and apps.
-
Infinity Display: The 6.4” Quad HD Super AMOLED Infinity
Display received a record-setting A+
rating from DisplayMate, which called the Galaxy Note9 “the most
innovative and high-performance smartphone display that we have ever
lab tested.”
-
Speed and Power: Galaxy Note9 is a super powerful smartphone
with cutting-edge 10nm processor and support for the fastest network
speeds available (up to 1.2 gigabits per second), so you can stream
and download without slowing down.
-
Gaming: Galaxy Note9 features an innovative Water Carbon
Cooling system, and on-device AI-based performance adjustment
algorithm, so you can play graphics-rich games and still get stable
performance. In all, the power, performance, vivid display and stereo
speakers make the Galaxy Note9 ideal for mobile gaming. And for fans
of Fortnite, one of the hottest mobile games, the Galaxy Note9 and the
Galaxy Tab S4 offer special access to an exclusive Galaxy skin
designed just for them.
Remote Control S Pen
Since the beginning, the S Pen—an essential productivity and creativity
tool—has separated the Note from other premium devices. Now, with
Bluetooth (BLE) connectivity, the S Pen becomes a powerful remote
control. Use it to take, and be in, group selfies, or present slides and
control playlists. The S Pen charges in the phone in under a minute, so
it’s ready for you in a matter of moments. Developers can even bring the
functionality of the S Pen to their apps later this year.
Intelligent Camera
Users want to take the best pictures possible, but they don’t want to
have to search through their smartphone’s camera settings do it. To make
it easier to take a great photo, the Galaxy Note9 introduces Scene
Optimizer, which uses intelligence to identify the subject of the shot,
automatically classify it into one of 20 categories, and adjust the
settings accordingly. The result is an effortless, stunning shot. With
Flaw Detection, if the subject’s eyes are closed, the image is blurry,
or there is a smudge on the lens, the Galaxy Note9 will instantly notify
you. That way, you can take another picture before you lose the moment.
In addition, the Galaxy Note9 features advanced noise reduction
technology, and a Dual Aperture lens, which adjusts to light just like
the human eye. No matter the lighting conditions, the top-tier camera
delivers a crystal clear shot.
For more information on the Galaxy Note9, visit https://www.samsung.com/us/mobile/galaxy-note9/.
Stay Connected with the Galaxy Watch
In addition to the Galaxy Note9, the Galaxy Watch—a premium, powerful
new wearable—is also available starting today and is compatible with
Android and iOS3 smartphones.
-
Connected Health: The Galaxy Watch helps you keep up with your
health and wellness goals thanks to a new stress management tracker
that provides breathing exercises to help you stay focused, and new
advanced sleep tracking that monitors quality of sleep. Galaxy Watch
automatically tracks six of the most popular exercises — walking,
running, cycling, elliptical, training, rowing, and dynamic workouts.
With 21 new indoor exercises, the user can also manually track 39
activities.
-
Personalization: With three watch finishes in Silver, Midnight
Black and Rose Gold, in addition to a variety of watch faces and bands
to choose from, the Galaxy Watch fits any lifestyle and is ready to go
where you go.
-
Made to Last: Galaxy Watch is certified military-level
durability with Corning® Gorilla® Glass DX+ and 5 ATM water
resistance, so it can go from the swimming pool to the shower without
leaving your wrist.
-
Standalone Experience: Galaxy Watch has an improved battery
life that gets days of power on a single charge so you can stay
connected longer4. With LTE connectivity5, you
can enjoy a true standalone experience. You can make and receive
calls, respond to messages, stream music offline with Spotify6
and more, all right from your wrist.
For more information on the Galaxy Watch, visit https://www.samsung.com/us/explore/galaxy-watch/.
Availability
AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Verizon Wireless and Xfinity now
carry the 128GB Galaxy Note9 in stores and online starting today for
$999.99. The 128GB Galaxy Note9 is also available at Amazon, Best Buy,
Costco, Sam’s Club, Straight Talk Wireless, Target and Walmart as well
as Samsung.com and the ShopSamsung app. The 512GB Galaxy Note9 is now
available at select retail locations and online at AT&T, T-Mobile,
Verizon, U.S. Cellular and Samsung.com for $1,249.99. Consumers can save
up to $300 when they trade-in an eligible phone for a Galaxy Note9 on
Samsung.com7.
The Galaxy Watch Bluetooth version, starting at $329.99 for the 42mm and
$349.99 for the 46mm, is now available at Amazon, Best Buy and
Samsung.com in the U.S. The Galaxy Watch LTE version is also available
today, at Samsung.com and T-Mobile starting at $379.99 for the 42mm, and
$399.99 for the 46mm.
Samsung Premium Care
With Samsung Premium Care, you get more than just protection for your
device, you get a team of Samsung pros ready to come to you. Just pick
the time and place, and they’ll provide one-on-one technical support and
assistance for everything from the setup of your device, to
troubleshooting, to hand delivery of a replacement should anything
happen to your phone. Premium Care is part of Samsung’s commitment to
ensure that your location is our location, anywhere in the U.S. Enroll
your Galaxy Note9 in Premium Care for $11.99 a month when you purchase
it on Samsung.com.
For more information, please visit: http://www.samsung.com/us/support/premium-care/.
About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.
Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, N.J., Samsung Electronics America,
Inc. (SEA) is a recognized innovative leader in consumer electronics,
mobile devices and enterprise solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SEA is pushing beyond the limits of
today’s technology and providing consumers and organizations with a
portfolio of groundbreaking products in appliances, home entertainment,
Internet of Things, mobile computing, smartphones, virtual reality,
wireless infrastructure and wearables, in addition to offering leading
content and services related to mobile payments, 360-degree VR video,
customer support and more. Samsung is a pioneering leader in smartphones
and HDTVs in the U.S. and one of America’s fastest growing home
appliance brands. To discover more about Samsung, please visit www.samsung.com.
For the latest Samsung news, please visit news.samsung.com/us
and follow us @SamsungNewsUS.
About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative
ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs,
smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network
systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the
latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.
1Based on average battery life under typical usage
conditions. Average expected performance based on typical use. Actual
battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected,
frequency of calls, and voice, data, and other application-usage
patterns. Results may vary.
21TB requires compatible 512GB SD card (sold separately).
Compatible 512GB SD card expected fall 2018; availability may vary by
country. Actual storage space availability may vary depending on
pre-installed software.
3Available on Android 5.0 or later and iOS 9.0 and above.
4Battery life varies by device and usage: Galaxy Watch
46mm (80+ hours with typical usage; up to 168 hours with low usage) and
Galaxy Watch 42mm (45+ hours with typical usage; up to 120 hours with
low usage). The actual time of battery life may vary depending on the
network connection, component, setting, signal strength, noise and many
other elements.
54G LTE standalone connectivity only available on Samsung
Galaxy Watch LTE version. Standalone voice calling on LTE version
requires initial pairing with eligible Samsung Galaxy device and
separate qualifying wireless plan. Your carrier may not support
standalone voice calling, or support may be available only in certain
areas. Please check with your carrier for more information. Standalone
functionality is limited if paired phone is not powered on or connected
to a wireless network.
6Requires a Spotify Premium Membership (For more details,
please visit www.spotify.com).
7 Terms and conditions apply, visit https://www.samsung.com/us/trade-in/terms-and-conditions/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005800/en/