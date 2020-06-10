Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Samsung Introduces RS85 Prestige, its Latest Ultrasound System for Advanced Diagnostics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 03:06pm EDT

New device offers image clarity, increased processing speed and Advanced Intelligence features

Samsung announced today the immediate availability of the RS85 Prestige, the latest addition to the company’s portfolio of ultrasound systems. The RS85 Prestige was designed for scanning performance and delivers consistent image clarity, depth of penetration and sensitivity to perfusion of blood flow.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200610005804/en/

The RS85 Prestige is Samsung’s latest addition to its portfolio of ultrasound systems. (Photo: Business Wire)

The RS85 Prestige is Samsung’s latest addition to its portfolio of ultrasound systems. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Health systems are under increasing pressure to deliver high-quality care, and the RS85 Prestige is a perfect example of a technology that can help meet the high expectations of patients, providers and administrators,” said Dan Monaghan, Senior Director, Ultrasound at NeuroLogica. “The combination of processing speed, leading software and Advanced Intelligence features and performance makes the RS85 Prestige a beneficial addition to a hospital’s radiology suite.”

At the core of the image quality of the RS85 Prestige is Crystal Architecture™, which combines advanced beamforming (CrystalBeam™), sophisticated image processing (CrystalPure™) and advanced S-Vue Transducers™ to produce clear, uniform, high-resolution images. Additional features include:

ShadowHDR™ - Designed to suppress shadows and enhance the clarity of detailed grayscale images.

TAI™, TSI™ - Provides quantitative tissue attenuation measurement and tissue scatter distribution measurement to assess steatotic liver changes.

LumiFlow™ - Displays a “3D-like” appearance to 2D color Doppler, enhancing spatial comprehension of blood vessels and aiding in the understanding of vessel boundaries.

MV-Flow™ - An advanced Doppler technology providing detailed documentation of microvascular perfusion into tissues and organs.

S-Shearwave Imaging™ - Allows for non-invasive assessment of the stiffness for tissue/lesions in various applications such as breast, liver, MSK and prostate.

“I have been incredibly impressed with the RS85 Prestige’s processing power, gray scale and color quality images, and its features like ShadowHDR™ that allow higher quality scanning in more difficult-to-image windows,” said Dr. Ronald Hidalgo, MD, Abdominal Radiologist. “It will bring benefits to imaging departments, especially those focused on body imaging, vascular imaging, and other advanced imaging using the built in Advanced Intelligence.”

Learn more about the RS85 Prestige.

About NeuroLogica

NeuroLogica, the healthcare subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., develops, manufactures, and markets innovative imaging technologies and is committed to delivering fast, easy and accurate diagnostic solutions to healthcare providers. NeuroLogica, the global corporate headquarters and manufacturer of mobile computed tomography, is also the US headquarters for sales, marketing and distribution of all Samsung digital radiography and ultrasound systems. NeuroLogica’s growing portfolio of advanced medical technologies is used worldwide in leading healthcare institutions helping providers enhance patient care, improve patient satisfaction, and increase workflow efficiency. For more information, please visit http://www.NeuroLogica.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:42pBANK FIRST CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:42pFORESIGHT RESEARCH :  Attracting Gen Z and Millennials to your bank or credit union
GL
03:41pBOATIM INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03:41pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Cardamom Market 2020-2024 | Growing Awareness about Health Benefits of Cardamom to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:41pACADIA HEALTHCARE : Announces Pricing of $450 Million Senior Notes Due 2028 and Intention to Redeem Its 2021 Notes and 2022 Notes
BU
03:39pNUDGESTOCK 2020 : Ogilvy's Festival of Creativity and Behavioral Science Goes Global
PR
03:35pTOTALBANKEN A/S : Referat af ordinær generalforsamling i Totalbanken A/S
AQ
03:33pGENETHERA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03:31pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market 2020-2024 | Growing Road Freight Logistics Market to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:30pTRICCAR Releases Results Of Study Of AVL™ Anti-Viral Supplement
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
2SCATEC SOLAR ASA : SCATEC SOLAR : Ukraine's green energy disaster is sliding towards a power crisis
3NIKOLA : Tesla shares surge past $1,000 as Musk revs up the Semi
4TESLA, INC. : Tesla shares surge past $1,000 as Musk revs up the Semi
5BAYER AG : BAYER AG : UBS remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group