Samsung Introduces RS85 Prestige, its Latest Ultrasound System for Advanced Diagnostics

New device offers image clarity, increased processing speed and Advanced Intelligence features

Samsung announced today the immediate availability of the RS85 Prestige, the latest addition to the company’s portfolio of ultrasound systems. The RS85 Prestige was designed for scanning performance and delivers consistent image clarity, depth of penetration and sensitivity to perfusion of blood flow.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200610005804/en/

The RS85 Prestige is Samsung’s latest addition to its portfolio of ultrasound systems. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Health systems are under increasing pressure to deliver high-quality care, and the RS85 Prestige is a perfect example of a technology that can help meet the high expectations of patients, providers and administrators,” said Dan Monaghan, Senior Director, Ultrasound at NeuroLogica. “The combination of processing speed, leading software and Advanced Intelligence features and performance makes the RS85 Prestige a beneficial addition to a hospital’s radiology suite.”

At the core of the image quality of the RS85 Prestige is Crystal Architecture™, which combines advanced beamforming (CrystalBeam™), sophisticated image processing (CrystalPure™) and advanced S-Vue Transducers™ to produce clear, uniform, high-resolution images. Additional features include:

ShadowHDR™ - Designed to suppress shadows and enhance the clarity of detailed grayscale images.

TAI™, TSI™ - Provides quantitative tissue attenuation measurement and tissue scatter distribution measurement to assess steatotic liver changes.

LumiFlow™ - Displays a “3D-like” appearance to 2D color Doppler, enhancing spatial comprehension of blood vessels and aiding in the understanding of vessel boundaries.

MV-Flow™ - An advanced Doppler technology providing detailed documentation of microvascular perfusion into tissues and organs.

S-Shearwave Imaging™ - Allows for non-invasive assessment of the stiffness for tissue/lesions in various applications such as breast, liver, MSK and prostate.

“I have been incredibly impressed with the RS85 Prestige’s processing power, gray scale and color quality images, and its features like ShadowHDR™ that allow higher quality scanning in more difficult-to-image windows,” said Dr. Ronald Hidalgo, MD, Abdominal Radiologist. “It will bring benefits to imaging departments, especially those focused on body imaging, vascular imaging, and other advanced imaging using the built in Advanced Intelligence.”

Learn more about the RS85 Prestige.

About NeuroLogica

NeuroLogica, the healthcare subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., develops, manufactures, and markets innovative imaging technologies and is committed to delivering fast, easy and accurate diagnostic solutions to healthcare providers. NeuroLogica, the global corporate headquarters and manufacturer of mobile computed tomography, is also the US headquarters for sales, marketing and distribution of all Samsung digital radiography and ultrasound systems. NeuroLogica’s growing portfolio of advanced medical technologies is used worldwide in leading healthcare institutions helping providers enhance patient care, improve patient satisfaction, and increase workflow efficiency. For more information, please visit http://www.NeuroLogica.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200610005804/en/