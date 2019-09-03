Samsung Introduces its First 5G-Integrated Mobile Processor, the Exynos 980

With multi-mode capabilities and sub-6GHz speed at up to 2.55Gbps, the Exynos 980 will help bring 5G connectivity to more mobile devices

Enhanced NPU enables more sophisticated on-device AI experiences

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, today announced its latest mobile processor, the Exynos 980, which combines best-in-class connectivity with an integrated 5G modem and intelligent processing performance in a single chip.

“With the introduction of our 5G modem last year, Samsung has been driving the 5G revolution and paved the way towards the next step in mobility,” said Ben Hur, vice president of System LSI marketing at Samsung Electronics. “With the 5G-integrated Exynos 980, Samsung is pushing to make 5G more accessible to a wider range of users and continues to lead innovation in the mobile 5G market.”

Based on advanced 8-nanometer (nm) FinFET process technology, the Exynos 980 is Samsung’s first artificial intelligence (AI) mobile processor with an integrated 5G modem. Rather than being coupled with a separate 5G modem, the 5G-enabled Exynos 980 not only helps reduce power consumption but also increase the space efficiency within a device. The new mobile processor’s powerful modem supports 5G to 2G networks, providing a fast gigabit downlink speed in 4G LTE and up to 2.55-gigabits per seconds (Gbps) in sub-6-gigahertz (GHz) 5G. The modem also supports E-UTRA-NR Dual Connectivity (EN-DC), which combines 2CC LTE and 5G connectivity to maximize mobile downlink speed of up to 3.55Gbps. In addition, the processor supports a new Wi-Fi 6 standard, IEEE 802.11ax, that provides faster speed and greater stability for seamless online gaming and smooth high-resolution video streaming over Wi-Fi networks.

With powerful CPU and GPU on board, the Exynos 980 can run multiple apps, intricate UX designs and high-resolution graphic games effortlessly. Packing two of the latest high-performance Cortex-A77 CPU cores and four efficient Cortex-A55 cores, the Exynos 980 can deliver the fast and complex computing power required in the 5G era. For realistic gaming and immersive mixed-reality experiences, the processor also comes with the top-of-the-line Mali-G76 GPU.

The neural processing unit (NPU) features elevated performances of up to 2.7 times compared to its predecessor and is built into the Exynos 980 to provide new levels of on-device intelligence. With the NPU readily available on-chip, AI tasks are processed right from the device rather than off-loaded to a server, thereby providing better data privacy and security. The NPU adds enhancements to applications such as secure user authentication, content filtering, mixed reality, intelligent camera, and more.

For advanced photography, the Exynos 980 delivers compelling camera performances with resolution support for up to 108-megapixels (Mp). The advanced image signal processor (ISP) supports up to five individual sensors and is able to process three concurrently for richer multi-camera experiences. Along with the NPU, the AI-powered camera is able to detect and understand scenes or objects, according to which the camera will then make optimal adjustments to its settings.

For an immersive multimedia experience, the Exynos 980’s multi-format codec (MFC) supports encoding and decoding of 4K UHD video at 120 frames per second (fps). HDR10+ support with dynamic mapping also offers more detailed and illuminant colors in video content.

The Exynos 980 is expected to begin mass production by the end of this year.

