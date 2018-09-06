Samsung Launches the $2 Million Solve for Tomorrow Contest to Challenge Students to Use STEM to Develop Solutions to Issues in their Communities

Today, Samsung kicked off the 9th annual Samsung
Solve for Tomorrow Contest, which challenges 6th – 12th
grade U.S. public school teachers to submit ideas for how their students
can use STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) to solve
problems in their communities. For the competition, Samsung is
collaborating with DonorsChoose.org, the nation’s largest fundraising
site for public school teachers, to provide funding directly to the
first 3,500 teachers that apply
today through October 30, 2018.
“Over the years, the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest has provided a
glimpse into the issues facing local communities across the country.
We’ve seen how some of the nation’s youngest citizens can rally their
communities and ignite meaningful, lasting change through the real-world
application of STEM subjects,” said Ann Woo, Senior Director of
Corporate Citizenship at Samsung Electronics America. “By partnering
with DonorsChoose.org, Samsung is providing a material impact to
thousands of classrooms across the country, empowering teachers,
engaging communities and changing children’s lives.”
When teachers enter the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, they will
also be able to create a fundraising project on DonorsChoose.org, which
they can use to engage citizen donors to contribute necessary supplies
for their STEM-focused Solve for Tomorrow project. For the first 3,500
teachers who enter, Samsung will match 50 percent of their funding
amount, up to $200 per teacher.
Samsung will also continue to award thousands of dollars to schools that
progress through the contest. From the pool of applicants, 250 state
finalists will be awarded a Samsung tablet for their classroom. From
there, each teacher can submit a lesson plan for the STEM project they
proposed, and 50 state winners will advance and receive $20,000 in
technology and supplies, as well as a video kit to help showcase their
project. Samsung will then announce the 10 national finalists, who will
be rewarded $50,000 in technology and supplies along with a trip to the
final event where they will present their project to a panel of judges.
Finally, Samsung will announce the three national grand prize winners,
who will receive $100,000 in classroom technology and supplies, as well
as one Community Choice winner, elected by the general public, who will
be eligible to win an additional $10,000 in Samsung technology.
Since its inception in 2009, the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest has
provided more than $23 million in technology to more than 1,700 public
schools in the United States. To enter the contest, and for contest
rules, please visit samsung.com/solve.
*$2 million prize is based on an estimated retail value.
**Not open to the general public: No purchase
necessary to enter or win. Open to employees at eligible schools in the
fifty (50) United States/DC twenty one (21) years of age or older. To
enter/official rules: visit www.Samsung.com/Solve
to complete the application form.
