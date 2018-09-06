Samsung Launches the $2 Million Solve for Tomorrow Contest to Challenge Students to Use STEM to Develop Solutions to Issues in their Communities

In partnership with DonorsChoose.org, Samsung will directly fund the first 3,500 teachers who apply

Today, Samsung kicked off the 9th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, which challenges 6th – 12th grade U.S. public school teachers to submit ideas for how their students can use STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) to solve problems in their communities. For the competition, Samsung is collaborating with DonorsChoose.org, the nation’s largest fundraising site for public school teachers, to provide funding directly to the first 3,500 teachers that apply today through October 30, 2018.

“Over the years, the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest has provided a glimpse into the issues facing local communities across the country. We’ve seen how some of the nation’s youngest citizens can rally their communities and ignite meaningful, lasting change through the real-world application of STEM subjects,” said Ann Woo, Senior Director of Corporate Citizenship at Samsung Electronics America. “By partnering with DonorsChoose.org, Samsung is providing a material impact to thousands of classrooms across the country, empowering teachers, engaging communities and changing children’s lives.”

When teachers enter the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, they will also be able to create a fundraising project on DonorsChoose.org, which they can use to engage citizen donors to contribute necessary supplies for their STEM-focused Solve for Tomorrow project. For the first 3,500 teachers who enter, Samsung will match 50 percent of their funding amount, up to $200 per teacher.

Samsung will also continue to award thousands of dollars to schools that progress through the contest. From the pool of applicants, 250 state finalists will be awarded a Samsung tablet for their classroom. From there, each teacher can submit a lesson plan for the STEM project they proposed, and 50 state winners will advance and receive $20,000 in technology and supplies, as well as a video kit to help showcase their project. Samsung will then announce the 10 national finalists, who will be rewarded $50,000 in technology and supplies along with a trip to the final event where they will present their project to a panel of judges. Finally, Samsung will announce the three national grand prize winners, who will receive $100,000 in classroom technology and supplies, as well as one Community Choice winner, elected by the general public, who will be eligible to win an additional $10,000 in Samsung technology.

Since its inception in 2009, the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest has provided more than $23 million in technology to more than 1,700 public schools in the United States. To enter the contest, and for contest rules, please visit samsung.com/solve.

