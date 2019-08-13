Samsung Life Insurance : FY2019 2Q Earnings Presentation

Disclaimer

The financial information contained herein has not been completely reviewed by our external auditor. Therefore, no assurance is provided that our financial statements are fully accurate, and thus our final reviewed statements may differ from the figures provided in this presentation.

This presentation may include forward-looking statements that reflect prevailing conditions and the views of management as of the date hereof, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of estimates and current assumptions which are subject to business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies as well as various risks and these may change over time and in many cases are beyond the control of the Company. No assurance can be given that future events will occur, that the forward-looking statements will be achieved, or that the Company's assumptions are correct. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements.