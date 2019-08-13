Log in
Samsung Life Insurance : FY2019 2Q Earnings Presentation

08/13/2019

2Q FY2019

Investor Presentation

August 13, 2019

Disclaimer

The financial information contained herein has not been completely reviewed by our external auditor. Therefore, no assurance is provided that our financial statements are fully accurate, and thus our final reviewed statements may differ from the figures provided in this presentation.

This presentation may include forward-looking statements that reflect prevailing conditions and the views of management as of the date hereof, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of estimates and current assumptions which are subject to business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies as well as various risks and these may change over time and in many cases are beyond the control of the Company. No assurance can be given that future events will occur, that the forward-looking statements will be achieved, or that the Company's assumptions are correct. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements.

01

2Q FY19 Result Highlights

2Q FY19 Highlights

Value of new business grew +40% YoY to reach KRW 358 billion, which is a record high in quarterly basis

Health APE increased by +94% YoY, taking up 51% of protection sales

Investment yield improved by +11bp1 to 3.5% despite the decline in interest rates

Net profit increased by +1.6%1 backed by the solid investment margin

RBC ratio improved by +38%p2 to record 352%, maintaining a superior capital adequacy

  1. Excluding the disposal gain from SEC share sales in 2Q FY18
  2. Versus previous year-end

- 4 -

New Business Results

Value of New Business

((KRW billion)

+40.2%

+156

358

-56

256

+2

2Q

Changein

Changein

Changein

2Q

FY18

newbusiness

productP/F

economic

FY19

volume

&mix

assumptions

  • New business portfolio continued to improve backed by the strong protection sales
    • Protection APE grew by +12.4% YoY
    • New business margin expanded to 54.0%
  • NIER lowered to 3.1% from 3.4% to reflect the decline in market interest rate

APE by Product

+0.8%

((KRW billion)

658

664

134

58

122

Savings

94

Annuity

430

+12.4%

484

Protection

2Q

2Q

FY18

FY19

New Business Margin

+15.2%p

+23.6%p54.0%

38.8%-8.4%p

2Q

Change in

Change in

2Q

FY18

product P/F

economic

FY19

& mix

assumptions

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Samsung Life Insurance Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 07:06:09 UTC
