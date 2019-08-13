Samsung Life Insurance : FY2019 2Q Earnings Presentation

2Q FY2019
Investor Presentation
August 13, 2019
The financial information contained herein has not been completely reviewed by our external auditor. Therefore, no assurance is provided that our financial statements are fully accurate, and thus our final reviewed statements may differ from the figures provided in this presentation.
This presentation may include forward-looking statements that reflect prevailing conditions and the views of management as of the date hereof, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of estimates and current assumptions which are subject to business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies as well as various risks and these may change over time and in many cases are beyond the control of the Company. No assurance can be given that future events will occur, that the forward-looking statements will be achieved, or that the Company's assumptions are correct. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements.
01
2Q FY19 Result Highlights
Value of new business grew +40% YoY to reach KRW 358 billion, which is a record high in quarterly basis
Health APE increased by +94% YoY, taking up 51% of protection sales
Investment yield improved by +11bp1 to 3.5% despite the decline in interest rates
Net profit increased by +1.6%1 backed by the solid investment margin
RBC ratio improved by +38%p2 to record 352%, maintaining a superior capital adequacy
-
Excluding the disposal gain from SEC share sales in 2Q FY18
-
Versus previous year-end
New Business Results
Value of New Business
((KRW billion)
|
|
+40.2%
|
|
+156
|
|
358
|
|
-56
|
256
|
+2
|
2Q
|
Changein
|
Changein
|
Changein
|
2Q
|
FY18
|
newbusiness
|
productP/F
|
economic
|
FY19
|
|
volume
|
&mix
|
assumptions
|
-
New business portfolio continued to improve backed by the strong protection sales
-
-
Protection APE grew by +12.4% YoY
-
New business margin expanded to 54.0%
-
NIER lowered to 3.1% from 3.4% to reflect the decline in market interest rate
APE by Product
|
|
|
+0.8%
|
((KRW billion)
|
|
|
|
|
658
|
|
664
|
|
134
|
|
58
|
|
|
122
|
Savings
|
94
|
|
|
|
Annuity
|
430
|
+12.4%
|
484
|
Protection
|
|
|
|
|
2Q
|
|
2Q
|
|
FY18
|
|
FY19
New Business Margin
+15.2%p
+23.6%p54.0%
38.8%-8.4%p
|
2Q
|
Change in
|
Change in
|
2Q
|
FY18
|
product P/F
|
economic
|
FY19
|
|
& mix
|
assumptions
|
