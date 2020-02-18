Samsung Life Insurance : FY2019 Full Year Earnings Presentation 0 02/18/2020 | 04:35am EST Send by mail :

Share of protection new business (66%→74%) Share of health new business within protection (33% → 49%)

C hange in actuarial assumptions include higher expense rate and lower persistency rate

hange in actuarial assumptions include higher expense rate and lower persistency rate Change in economic assumptions due to the drop in market interest rate

NIER 3.4% → 3.1%, Discount rate 8.5% →7.5%

APE by Product -2.8% ((KRW billion) 2,649 2,574 Savings 477 228 Annuity 430 443 Protection 1,742 +9.3% 1,904 FY18 FY19 New Business Margin +11.3%p +17.9%p 52.9% 41.6% -4.8%p -1.9%p FY18 Change in Change in Change in FY19 product P/F actuarial economic & mix assumptions assumptions -6- Protection New Business Protection APE Breakdown Whole Life Share of Health APE within Protection APE CI Health insurance First month premium1) (KRW 100 million) LTC 65 Health 49% 33% (KRW billion) Pre-condition Cancer 40 1,742 1,904 575 +63.8% 942 93 35 1,074 927 FY18FY19 Health APE achieved robust growth of +63.8% Reinforced health product line-up by launching LTC Insurance and revising cancer products

line-up by launching LTC Insurance and revising cancer products Efficiently responded on market expansion by focusing on the exclusive channel * Share of Exclusive Agent Channel within Health APE: 76% (FY19) General health Others FY18FY19 Monthly average Market share in health insurance2) ((first month premium, KRW billion)) SLI 6.4% SLI 8.5% Life Life 64 28% 81 32% P&C P&C 72% 68% FY18 FY19 Source: SLI, based on first month premium -7- 02 FY2019 Investment Performance Invested Assets & Investment Yield Invested Assets ((KRW trillion)) 231 210 2.1% 1.3% Cash & Equivalents Bonds 57.1% 55.9% Loans Beneficiary Certificates 20.5% 22.3% Equity 3.9% 3.9% Real Estate 13.3% 15.8% 1.8% 2.1% Dec 2018 Dec 2019 Investment Income & Investment Yield ((KRW billion)) 3.6%1) 3.4% 7,387 7,408 Other 634 593 income 2) 1,221 1,333 Disposal gain Dividend income 5,674 5,692 Interest income -121 -211 FY18 FY19 Investment yield excluding the disposal gain from SEC share sales (pre-tax W1.09tn) Other income: Investment management expenses, rental income, valuation gain, etc. -9- New Interest-earning Asset Investments New Investment Yield ((%)) New investment yield 10-yr KTB (average) 3.5 3.6 3.4 3.5 3.0 3.0 2.7 2.5 2.7 2.7 2.5 2.2 2.0 1.8 1.7 1.4 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FY18 FY19 Loans 4.3% 4.5% 4.4% 4.4% 4.6% 4.1% 4.1% 3.7% Foreign 3.1% 3.0% 2.9% 2.8% 2.5% 2.4% 1.9% 2.0% Currency Bonds Domestic 2.7% 2.8% 2.5% 2.2% 2.0% 1.8% 1.4% 1.7% Bonds New Investment Breakdown Domestic bonds ((%)) Foreign currency bonds Loans 38.2 40.6 44.6 45.3 42.9 48.5 51.5 54.8 15.9 16.4 18.5 9.2 7.3 8.6 7.0 14.8 39.6 38.3 38.6 52.7 44.1 50.8 41.5 30.5 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FY18 FY19 Ultra Long-term Bond Purchase1) Asset duration 8.3 7.4 6.4 6.7 ((KRW trillion)) 9.7 11.1 6.9 7.0 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 Ultra long-term bond: Bonds with maturity of 20 years or longer -10- Reserve Coverage Reserve Coverage Reserve Composition Average reserve interest rate Yield on interest-earning assets1) 1) 57.2% 58.7% 59.7% 2.9% 4.44% 4.44% 4.41% 4.34% 4.32% 60.6% Floating-rate reserves - 87 -91 - 93 42.8% 41.3% 40.3% 39.4% 6.5% 1) -91 - 92bp Fixed-rate reserves 3.57% 3.53% 3.48% 3.43% Dec 2016 Dec 2017 Dec 2018 Dec 2019 3.40% 1) Average reserve interest rate by type Dec '18 Mar '19 Jun '19 Sep '19 Dec '19 Non-interest Investment Income 2) · Average reserve interest rate (KRW billion) Floating 3.04% 3.05% 3.03% 2.94% 2.92% -rate Fixed 6.53% 6.51% 6.50% 6.49% 6.48% 1,713 3) 1,715 -rate 575 735 · Yield on interest-earning assets Bonds 3.18% 3.14% 3.09% 3.04% 3.01% Loans 4.53% 4.52% 4.50% 4.45% 4.40% FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 1) Interest bearing assets: assets generating interest income such as bonds and loans 2) Non-interest Investment Income = Investment Operating Revenues - Interest Income - Investment Operating Expenses 3) Excludes the disposal gain from Samsung Electronics share sales (pre-tax W 1.09tn) -11- 03 Efficiency ·Profitability ·EV Insurance Profit Insurance Profit (((KRW billion) Loading margin Risk margin +2.1% 1,3661,394 Loading Margin (((KRW billion) +59.0% 188 158 167 200 186 217 205 129 723 586 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FY18 FY19 642 +25.8% 808 FY18 FY19 Loading efforts margin grew +25.8% through cost cutting

margin grew +25.8% through cost cutting Reduced rents, IT costs, etc.

Risk margin declined due to higher loss rates mainly in medical real-loss indemnity products

real-loss indemnity products Risk margin recovered in 4Q

Risk Margin (((KRW billion) -10.6% 159 200 186 179 154 151 160 120 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FY18 FY19 -13- Risk margin/Loss rate Risk Premium and Insurance Claims1) Loss rate Loss rate excluding IBNR2) 88.4% 84.1% 82.6% 85.0% 85.4% 84.7% 81.7% 80.1% 85.6% 83.4% 83.0% 81.1% 81.7% 80.5% 79.1% 80.1% (((KRW billion) Insurance claims IBNR Risk premium 24 25 17 25 29 38 9 13 814 794 818 822 860 862 890 832 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FY18 FY19 Insurance claims : Claims paid - net reserve at risk+ indirect payment (IBNR + waiver of premium - reinsurance profit/loss) IBNR : Incurred But Not Reported Loss Rate Breakdown by Benefit1) Real-loss indemnity Living benefit (excluding real-loss indemnity) Death benefit 127.9% 129.2% 135.6% 124.0% 118.6% 118.3% 108.6% 115.7% 2) 98.9% 102.6% 96.4% 93.7% 94.8% 93.6% 98.1% 98.1% 45.4% 43.0% 42.0% 47.6% 45.4% 46.5% 40.5% 29.6%2) 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FY18 FY19 FY19 risk premium breakdown: Real loss indemnity(11.9%), Death benefit(28.5%) Living Benefit excl. real-loss indemnity(59.6%) The sudden changes in the loss rates in 4Q are only temporary, which are driven by the changes in IBNR reserving standards and the re-categorization of CI benefit (Death→Living) -14- Net Profit Net Profit (((KRW billion) 1,664 -19.2% 1,2101) 977 FY18 FY19 Net profit declined -19.2% excluding one-off items in the previous year

-19.2% excluding one-off items in the previous year Profit/loss from variable guarantee options declined KRW -251bn

Excluding W790bn disposal gain from Samsung Electronics share sales and

-W336bn impairment losses from stakes in Samsung Securities and Samsung card Contribution from consolidated subsidiaries Disposal gain Variable guarantee profit / loss Expensing of acquisition cost exceeding deferral limit Samsung card KRW 263bn (YoY +3bn)

Samsung AM KRW 64bn(YoY +5bn)

Samsung SRA KRW 47bn(YoY +35bn)

Samseong-dong bldg. KRW 92bn(pre-tax)

bldg. KRW 92bn(pre-tax) Saengbo Real Estate Trust Co. KRW 65bn (pre-tax)

(pre-tax) KRW -230bn(pre-tax, YoY -251bn)

-230bn(pre-tax, YoY -251bn) 4Q KRW -239bn(pre-tax, YoY -210bn)

KRW - 46bn(pre-tax, YoY +30bn) -15- Reserve and Capital Adequacy Liability Adequacy Test (LAT) (KRW trillion) Dec 2019 155 Reserves Dec 2019 LAT139 Surplus: 16 RBC (KRW trillion) 340% 314% Available Capital Required Capital reserves (Discount rate:3.1%) 45.4 Financial Soundness 145 Surplus: Test (Discount rate:2.9%) 10 reserves1) LAT surplus at the end of 2019 was KRW 16tn

Financial Soundness Test reserve surplus was KRW 10tn

Sufficient reserve secured ahead of the anticipated discount rate decline from regulatory strengthening

LAT reserves prior to the postponement of standard strengthening schedule 35.5 11.3 13.4 Dec 2018 Dec 2019 Maintained superior RBC ratio

Available capital increased KRW +9.9tn due to the rise in valuation gains of marketable securities Credit risk increased due to the SEC share price hike

-16- Embedded Value Summary Embedded Value (KRW trillion) ANW VIF 36.5 NIER 32.4 1.7 4.7 Discount Rate 34.8 27.7 Lapse & Surrender Rate FY18 FY19 Expense  VIF declined due to the drop in NIER andRate the deterioration in actuarial assumptions · Change in economic assumptions: KRW -2.7tn · Change in actuarial assumptions: KRW -1.6tn Crediting  ANW increased by KRW +7.1tn from the rise in Rate Samsung Electronics share price 3.4%(FY18) ⇒ 3.1%(FY19)

3.1%(FY19) 8.5%(FY18) ⇒ 7.5%(FY19)

7.5%(FY19) 6-year historical experience data

historical experience data Actual operating expense incurred during past three years

Inflation rate: 2% per annum

1-year historical spread to NIER -17- EV Movement Analysis EV Movement (((KRW billion) Operating RoEV + 2.3% 6,472 1,394 36,963 36,486 1,362 32,440 33,182 -2,691 -476 -2,014 EV Operating Profit 742 FY18 VoNB Unwind Operating Non- Changes in Dividend FY19 Variance/ operating economic changes in Variance assumptions actuarial assumptions -18- 04 FY2020 Strategic Priorities FY2020 Strategic Priorities Grow VoNB Enhance efficiency Expand investment in high yield assets 02 Pursue Growth engines Invest in start-ups via CVC Explore investment opportunities in overseas asset management and insurance companies 03 Digital Innovation Revolutionize business process with digital technologies Further digitalize insurance sales process Construct BDA* system BDA(Biz Data Analytics) : Improving work process via data analysis and modeling -20- FY2020 Strategic Priorities 02 03 Pursue Digitalize with Growth engines new technologies Increase profitability by lowering pricing rate

A step-by-step approach by products Review additional lowering

if interest rate declines further Keep up sales of high margin health insurance

Strengthen VoNB-focused sales strategy

Differentiate customer targeting

product concepts

GI (General illness) released in Jan

Meet demand for higher health benefits as well as hybrid-type whole life products

Launch new product in senior, pre-condition areas Reinforcepersistency ratemanagement

Realign commission fee and rewards with persistency rate

Continue cost cutting efforts

Discover more ideas on cost savings

Increase efficiency through sales organization restructuring

Abolish intermediary FC sales management divisions for faster and more localized marketing execution Restructuring of Sales Organization>

FC Sales Dept. FC Dept.1 FC Dept.2 FC 1 2 3 4 Divisions: Regional offices: Pursue high yield investments backed by strong capital position Trim down Expand ultra long-term high yield bonds purchase investments Expand investments in equity stakes

Increase investments in PE & alternative investment funds

Strengthen risk management

Strengthen monitoring on F/X risk in overseas investment Advance the early-alert system

-21- FY2020 Strategic Priorities 01 03 Secure Digitalize with Solid Profit base new technologies -22- FY2020 Strategic Priorities 01 02 Secure Pursue Solid Profit base Growth engines 88.3 89.9 91.5 93.7 83.8 91.1 75.574.4 78.1 25.6%↑ 69.9 71.3 * RPA(Robotic Process Automation), OCR(Optical Character Recognition) Digitalize contract documents

Paperless E-Contract [sample]

Advance mobile sales systems and tools

Digitalize customer DB

Call center / VOC Fund maintenance, etc.

Opened BDA center in Jan '20

Optimize resource allocation using BDA analysis technique

Derive new insights through improved decision-making process -23- FY2020 Target Embedded Value KRW 32.4tn KRW 36.5tn 1) KRW 38tn↑ VoNB Growth -2.9% +24% -5~+5% (NIER) (3.4%) (3.1%) (3.1%) Insurance Profit KRW 1.4tn KRW 1.4tn KRW 1.4tn↑ 1) Using 2019 EV economic assumptions, before dividends and share repurchase -24- Capital Management Policy FY19 Annual Dividend (KRW) FY18FY19 30% 1,210bn 977bn 37% SEC share disposal gain SEC share disposal gain x 30% x ½ = 660/share x 30% x ½ = 660/share DPS KRW 2,650 Payout ratio increased by 7%p from 30% (FY18) to 37% (FY19)

DPS KRW 2,650 includes KRW 660 of special dividend deferred from SEC share disposal in 2018 Shareholder Return Principle Open IFRS17 system in FY20

Reduce interest rate risk

by narrowing the duration gap

by narrowing the duration gap Secure future profit through protection sales

Strengthen capital adequacy backed by a solid profit base Increase payout ratio to 40~50% in FY20 and FY21 -25- Appendix. FY2019 Earnings Details FY2019 Key Financial Highlights (KRW billion) 4Q 2018 4Q 2019 YoY FY 2018 FY 2019 YoY VoNB 279 341 +22.1% 1,101 1,362 +23.6% (Value of New Business) APE 608 608 -0.1% 2,649 2,574 -2.8% (Annualized Premium Equivalent) NBM 45.9% 56.1% +10.2%p 41.6% 52.9% +11.3%p (New Business Margin) Total Premiums 1) 5,220 5,042 -3.4% 21,041 20,462 -2.8% Net Profit 2) -61 0.6 N/A 1,664 977 -41.3% (Excluding one-offs)3) 275 0.6 -99.7% 1,210 977 -19.2% Sep 2019 Dec 2019 QoQ Dec 2018 Dec 2019 YoY Total Assets 306,865 312,762 +1.9% 289,428 312,762 +8.1% Invested Assets 250,821 255,459 +1.8% 236,195 255,459 +8.2% Shareholder's Equity2) 35,938 35,667 -0.8% 28,902 35,667 +23.4% RBC Ratio 363% 340% -23.2%p 314% 340% +25.5%p EV - 36,486 - 32,440 36,486 +12.5% (Embedded Value) (RoEV +13.9%) 1) Excludes corporate pension and retirement insurance 2) Excludes non-controlling interests Excludes Samsung Electronics share disposal gain and impairment loss from Samsung Card/Samsung Securities shares -27- Quarterly New Business Results Quarterly VoNB Trend ((KRW billion) +22.1% 365 321 334 341 306 261 256 279 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FY18 FY19 NIER 3.4% NIER 3.1% Discount Rate 8.5% Discount Rate 7.5% Quarterly APE by Product/ Share of Protection APE 63% 65% 67% 68% 70% 73% 74% 79% Share of protection ((KRW billion) APE 700 658 683 676 664 627 Savings 608 608 Annuity 484 Protection 440 430 459 413 476 467 477 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FY18 FY19 Quarterly New Business Margin 55% 53% 56% 45% 46% 48% 37% 39% 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FY18 FY19 -28- Quarterly Protection New Business Protection APE Breakdown / Health insurance First month premium1) Whole Life Share of Health APE within Critical Illness Protection APE 51% 49% 50% Health 35% 38% 48% 30% 30% (KRW billion) 440 430 459 413 476 484 467 477 132 127 159 157 228 247 228 239 34 24 16 19 13 9 7 6 274 279 283 238 235 228 232 232 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FY18 FY19 (KRW 100 million) 63 69 63 66 LTC 37 35 44 44 Pre-condition Cancer General health Others 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FY18 FY19 Quarterly New Business Margin +3.4%p 76% 73% 72% 68% 69% 69% 62% 62% 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FY18 FY19 Health Insurance Market Share 7.2% 7.9% 9.1% 8.7% 8.3% 6.8% 5.6% 5.9% 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FY18 FY19 Monthly average -29- APE by Distribution Channel APE Breakdown by Distribution Channel (KRW billion) Exclusive GA 700 Bancassurance others 683 676 664 658 627 608 608 133 89 134 106 122 93 74 97 132 136 162 148 143 137 142 126 420 386 399 372 409 398 374 379 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FY18 FY19 Exclusive Agent channel Protection APE (KRW billion) 351 327 348 360 361 345 353 315 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FY18 FY19 Non-Exclusive GA channel Protection APE (KRW billion) 49 49 52 57 51 59 36 43 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FY18 FY19 -30- FY2019 Corporate Pension Growth Corporate Pension Reserves Corporate Pension Market Share (KRW trillion) +18.7% 13.2% 10.3% 9.1% 7.2% 7.1% 29.2 1.4 24.6 4.0 Samsung A B C D 1.2 Life IRP 3.4 * Source: company disclosures (as of December 2019) DC DC/IRP Customer Trend DB +5.9% ((customers, thousands)) 23.9 20.1 192 203 IRP 56 58 DC +7.1% 135 145 Dec 2018 Dec 2019 Dec 2018 Dec 2019 -31- Quarterly Investment Income and Investment Yield Quarterly Investment Income and Investment Yield ((KRW billion)) Investment yield Investment yield excl. variable guarantee hedging profit/loss 3.9% 1) 3.9% 3.9% 3.5% 3.5% 3.4% 3.3% 3.0% 3.8% 3.5% 3.7% 3.3%1) 3.2% 3.3% 3.2% 2.6% Interest income Dividend income Disposal gain Others 2) 22 411 152 154 47 217 329 537 521 305 232 226 226 254 253 1,392 1,415 1,437 1,431 1,414 1,425 1,428 1,425 -9 -72 -32 -30 -42 -37 -49 -105 -81 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FY18 FY19 Excluding Samsung Electronics share disposal gain (KRW 1,090bn, pre-tax) Others : Investment management expenses, rental income, valuation gain, etc -32- EV Movement Details VIF Movement 707 ((KRW billion)) 1,362 4,721 -826 4,359 -1,604 0 1,668 Operating Profit -362 -2,691 0 FY18 VoNB Unwind Expected Operating Non- Changes in Dividend FY19 profits Variance operating economic & changes in Variance assumptions actuarial assumptions ANW Movement ((KRW billion)) 6,472 0 34,819 27,719 0 687 826 28,823 -476 -410 Operating Profit 1,104 FY18 VoNB Unwind Expected Operating Non- Changes in Dividend FY19 profits Variance operating economic Variance assumptions -33- EV Sensitivity (as of Dec 2019, KRW billion) EV Sensitivity VoNB Sensitivity Mid-point : 36,486 Mid-point : 1,362 1 Discount rate +/− 0.5%p -1.1% 1.2% -5.7% 5.7% 2 Interest rate −/+ 0.5%p -4.4% 4.3% -5.3% 5.1% 3 Lapse & Surrender +/− 10% -0.7% 0.8% -5.2% 5.6% 4 Claims paid +/− 10% -4.3% 4.3% -3.2% 3.3% 5 Maintenance expense +/− 10% -0.7% 0.7% -3.5% 3.5% 6 SEC share price -5.5% 5.4% -34- Thank you Attachments Original document

