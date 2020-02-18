|
Samsung Life Insurance : FY2019 Full Year Earnings Presentation
February 18, 2020
FY 2019
Earnings Results
February 18, 2020
CONTENTS
01. FY2019 Result Highlights
-
FY2019 Investment Performance
-
Efficiency · Profitability · EV
-
FY2020 Strategic Priorities
01
FY2019 Result Highlights
(+7%p increase YoY)
FY2019 Highlights
Value of new business grew +24% YoY to reach KRW 1.36tn
Health APE increased by +64%, continuing to expand market dominance
Investment yield maintained at 3.4% despite the decline in interest rates
Declared FY19 DPS of KRW 2,650 and payout ratio of 37%
RBC ratio recorded 340%, maintaining superiority within the industry
New Business Results
Value of New Business
((KRW billion))
|
|
+23.6%
|
|
|
+466
|
1,362
|
|
|
1,101
|
-123
|
-48
|
|
|
|
-35
|
|
FY18
|
Changein
|
Changein
|
Changein
|
Changein
|
FY19
|
|
new
|
productP/F
|
actuarial
|
economic
|
|
|
business
|
&mix
|
assumptionsassumptions
|
|
|
volume
|
|
|
|
-
VoNB grew +23.6% due to the increase in high margin health product new sales
-
-
Share of protection new business (66%→74%)
-
Share of health new business within protection (33% → 49%)
-
Change in actuarial assumptions include higher expense rate and lower persistency rate
-
Change in economic assumptions due to the drop in market interest rate
-
-
NIER 3.4% → 3.1%, Discount rate 8.5% →7.5%
APE by Product
|
|
|
-2.8%
|
((KRW billion)
|
|
|
|
|
2,649
|
|
2,574
|
Savings
|
477
|
|
228
|
Annuity
|
430
|
|
443
|
|
|
Protection
|
1,742
|
+9.3%
|
1,904
|
|
|
FY18
|
|
FY19
New Business Margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
+11.3%p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+17.9%p
|
52.9%
|
|
41.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-4.8%p
|
-1.9%p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY18
|
Change in
|
Change in
|
Change in
|
FY19
|
|
product P/F
|
actuarial
|
economic
|
|
|
& mix
|
assumptions
|
assumptions
|
Protection New Business
Protection APE Breakdown
|
Whole Life
|
|
Share of Health APE
|
|
|
within Protection APE
|
CI
|
|
|
Health insurance First month premium1)
(KRW 100 million)
|
Health
|
49%
|
33%
|
(KRW billion)
|
1,742
|
|
1,904
|
|
|
575
|
+63.8%
|
942
|
93
|
|
35
|
|
FY18FY19
-
Health APE achieved robust growth of +63.8%
-
Reinforced health product line-up by launching LTC Insurance and revising cancer products
-
Efficiently responded on market expansion
by focusing on the exclusive channel
* Share of Exclusive Agent Channel within Health APE: 76% (FY19)
General health
Others
FY18FY19
-
Monthly average
Market share in health insurance2)
|
|
|
((first month premium, KRW billion))
|
SLI 6.4%
|
SLI 8.5%
|
|
|
|
Life
|
|
Life
|
64
|
28%
|
81
|
32%
|
|
|
|
P&C
|
|
P&C
|
|
72%
|
|
68%
|
|
|
|
-
Source: SLI, based on first month premium
02
FY2019 Investment Performance
Invested Assets & Investment Yield
Invested Assets
((KRW trillion))
|
|
|
|
|
231
|
|
|
|
210
|
2.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.3%
|
|
|
Cash &
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equivalents
|
|
|
|
Bonds
|
57.1%
|
55.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beneficiary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Certificates
|
|
20.5%
|
|
|
|
22.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
3.9%
|
3.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real Estate
|
13.3%
|
15.8%
|
|
1.8%
|
|
|
|
2.1%
|
|
|
|
Dec 2018
|
Dec 2019
Investment Income & Investment Yield
((KRW billion))
|
|
|
|
3.6%1)
|
3.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,387
|
7,408
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
634
|
593
|
|
|
|
income 2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,221
|
1,333
|
|
Disposal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
gain
|
|
|
|
Dividend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
income
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,674
|
5,692
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-121
|
-211
|
|
|
|
FY18
|
FY19
-
Investment yield excluding the disposal gain from SEC share sales (pre-tax W1.09tn)
-
Other income: Investment management expenses, rental income, valuation gain, etc.
New Interest-earning Asset Investments
New Investment Yield
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
((%))
|
|
|
|
New investment yield
|
|
|
|
|
|
10-yr KTB (average)
|
|
|
|
3.5
|
3.6
|
3.4
|
3.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
2.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.7
|
2.7
|
2.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.8
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
|
FY18
|
|
|
|
FY19
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
4.3%
|
4.5%
|
4.4%
|
4.4%
|
4.6%
|
4.1%
|
4.1%
|
3.7%
|
Foreign
|
3.1%
|
3.0%
|
2.9%
|
2.8%
|
2.5%
|
2.4%
|
1.9%
|
2.0%
|
Currency
|
Bonds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic
|
2.7%
|
2.8%
|
2.5%
|
2.2%
|
2.0%
|
1.8%
|
1.4%
|
1.7%
|
Bonds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New Investment Breakdown
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic bonds
|
|
|
((%))
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency bonds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
38.2
|
|
40.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
44.6
|
|
45.3
|
42.9
|
48.5
|
51.5
|
|
|
|
54.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15.9
|
|
16.4
|
18.5
|
|
9.2
|
7.3
|
8.6
|
7.0
|
|
|
|
14.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
39.6
|
|
38.3
|
38.6
|
52.7
|
44.1
|
50.8
|
41.5
|
|
|
|
|
30.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
|
FY18
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ultra Long-term Bond Purchase1)
|
|
|
Asset duration
|
8.3
|
|
|
7.4
|
6.4
|
6.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
((KRW trillion))
|
|
|
9.7
|
11.1
|
|
|
|
6.9
|
7.0
|
|
|
FY16
|
FY17
|
FY18
|
FY19
-
Ultra long-term bond: Bonds with maturity of 20 years or longer
Reserve Coverage
|
|
|
Reserve Coverage
|
|
|
|
Reserve Composition
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average reserve interest rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yield on interest-earning assets1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
57.2%
|
58.7%
|
59.7%
|
|
2.9%
|
4.44% 4.44%
|
4.41%
|
4.34%
|
4.32%
|
|
60.6% Floating-rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- 87
|
-91
|
- 93
|
|
|
|
42.8%
|
41.3%
|
40.3%
|
39.4%
|
6.5% 1)
|
-91
|
- 92bp
|
|
|
|
Fixed-rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
reserves
|
3.57%
|
3.53%
|
3.48%
|
3.43%
|
Dec 2016
|
Dec 2017
|
Dec 2018
|
Dec 2019
|
|
|
3.40%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1) Average reserve interest rate by type
|
|
|
|
Dec '18
|
Mar '19
|
Jun '19
|
Sep '19
|
Dec '19
|
|
Non-interest Investment Income 2)
|
· Average reserve interest rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(KRW billion)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Floating
|
3.04%
|
3.05%
|
3.03%
|
2.94%
|
2.92%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed
|
|
6.53%
|
6.51%
|
6.50%
|
6.49%
|
6.48%
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,713
|
3)
|
1,715
|
|
|
|
-rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
575
|
735
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
· Yield on interest-earning assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bonds
|
|
3.18%
|
3.14%
|
3.09%
|
3.04%
|
3.01%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
|
4.53%
|
4.52%
|
4.50%
|
4.45%
|
4.40%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY16
|
FY17
|
FY18
|
|
FY19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1) Interest bearing assets: assets generating interest income such as bonds and loans
|
2) Non-interest Investment Income = Investment Operating Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Interest Income - Investment Operating Expenses
|
|
|
3) Excludes the disposal gain from Samsung Electronics share sales (pre-tax W 1.09tn)
03
Efficiency ·Profitability ·EV
Insurance Profit
Insurance Profit
|
|
|
(((KRW billion)
|
Loading margin
|
|
Risk margin
|
|
+2.1%
1,3661,394
Loading Margin
(((KRW billion)
+59.0%
|
188
|
158
|
167
|
200
|
186
|
217
|
205
|
|
|
|
|
129
|
|
|
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
FY18
|
|
|
|
FY19
|
|
|
-
Loadingefforts margin grew +25.8% through cost cutting
-
-
Reduced rents, IT costs, etc.
-
Risk margin declined due to higher loss rates mainly in medical real-loss indemnity products
-
-
Risk margin recovered in 4Q
Risk Margin
(((KRW billion)
-10.6%
|
159
|
200
|
186
|
179
|
154
|
151
|
|
160
|
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
FY18
|
|
|
|
FY19
|
|
|
Risk margin/Loss rate
Risk Premium and Insurance Claims1)
|
|
|
Loss rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss rate excluding IBNR2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
88.4%
|
84.1%
|
|
|
82.6%
|
85.0%
|
85.4%
|
84.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
81.7%
|
|
|
|
|
80.1%
|
|
|
|
85.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
83.4%
|
83.0%
|
81.1%
|
81.7%
|
|
80.5%
|
|
|
79.1%
|
80.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(((KRW billion)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Insurance claims
|
|
IBNR
|
Risk premium
|
24
|
|
|
25
|
17
|
25
|
29
|
38
|
9
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
|
814
|
794
|
818
|
822
|
860
|
862
|
890
|
832
|
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
FY18
|
|
|
|
FY19
|
|
|
-
Insurance claims : Claims paid - net reserve at risk+ indirect payment (IBNR + waiver of premium - reinsurance profit/loss)
-
IBNR : Incurred But Not Reported
Loss Rate Breakdown by Benefit1)
|
|
Real-loss indemnity
|
|
|
|
|
Living benefit (excluding real-loss indemnity)
|
|
Death benefit
|
|
|
|
|
127.9%
|
|
|
|
129.2%
|
|
135.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
124.0%
|
|
|
118.6%
|
|
|
118.3%
|
|
|
108.6%
|
115.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
98.9%
|
102.6%
|
96.4%
|
93.7%
|
94.8%
|
93.6%
|
98.1%
|
98.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45.4%
|
43.0% 42.0%
|
47.6%
|
|
45.4%
|
46.5%
|
|
|
|
40.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29.6%2)
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
FY18
|
|
|
|
FY19
|
|
|
-
FY19 risk premium breakdown: Real loss indemnity(11.9%), Death benefit(28.5%) Living Benefit excl. real-loss indemnity(59.6%)
-
The sudden changes in the loss rates in 4Q are only temporary, which are driven by the changes in IBNR reserving standards and the re-categorization of CI benefit (Death→Living)
Net Profit
(((KRW billion)
|
1,664
|
|
|
-19.2%
|
1,2101)
|
|
|
977
|
FY18
|
FY19
-
-
Net profit declined -19.2% excluding one-off items in the previous year
-
-
Profit/loss from variable guarantee options declined KRW -251bn
-
Excluding W790bn disposal gain from Samsung Electronics share sales and
-W336bn impairment losses from stakes in Samsung Securities and Samsung card
Contribution
from
consolidated subsidiaries
Disposal
gain
Variable
guarantee profit / loss
Expensing of
acquisition
cost
exceeding
deferral limit
-
Samsung card KRW 263bn (YoY +3bn)
-
Samsung AM KRW 64bn(YoY +5bn)
-
Samsung SRA KRW 47bn(YoY +35bn)
-
Samseong-dongbldg. KRW 92bn(pre-tax)
-
Saengbo Real Estate Trust Co. KRW 65bn (pre-tax)
-
KRW -230bn(pre-tax, YoY -251bn)
-
-
4Q KRW -239bn(pre-tax, YoY -210bn)
-
KRW -46bn(pre-tax, YoY +30bn)
Reserve and Capital Adequacy
Liability Adequacy Test (LAT)
(KRW trillion)
Dec 2019
LAT139 Surplus: 16
RBC
(KRW trillion)
340%
314%
|
|
Available Capital
|
|
Required Capital
|
|
|
|
|
Financial
|
|
|
Soundness
|
145
|
Surplus:
|
Test
|
(Discount rate:2.9%)
|
10
|
reserves1)
|
|
-
-
LAT surplus at the end of 2019 was KRW 16tn
-
Financial Soundness Test reserve surplus was KRW 10tn
-
-
Sufficient reserve secured ahead of the anticipated discount rate decline from regulatory strengthening
-
LAT reserves prior to the postponement of standard strengthening schedule
35.5
-
Maintained superior RBC ratio
-
-
Available capital increased KRW +9.9tn due to the rise in valuation gains of marketable securities
-
Credit risk increased due to the SEC share price hike
|
Embedded Value
|
|
|
|
(KRW trillion)
|
ANW
|
VIF
|
|
|
36.5
|
NIER
|
|
|
32.4
|
1.7
|
|
|
|
4.7
|
|
Discount
|
|
|
|
|
Rate
|
|
34.8
|
|
27.7
|
|
Lapse &
|
|
|
|
|
Surrender
|
|
|
Rate
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
Expense
VIF declined due to the drop in NIER andRate the deterioration in actuarial assumptions
· Change in economic assumptions: KRW -2.7tn
|
· Change in actuarial assumptions: KRW -1.6tn
|
Crediting
|
|
ANW increased by KRW +7.1tn from the rise in
|
Rate
|
Samsung Electronics share price
|
-
3.4%(FY18) ⇒ 3.1%(FY19)
-
8.5%(FY18) ⇒ 7.5%(FY19)
-
6-yearhistorical experience data
-
Actual operating expense incurred during past three years
-
Inflation rate: 2% per annum
-
1-yearhistorical spread to NIER
EV Movement Analysis
EV Movement
(((KRW billion)
Operating RoEV + 2.3%
|
|
|
|
|
6,472
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,394
|
|
|
36,963
|
|
36,486
|
|
1,362
|
|
|
|
|
|
32,440
|
|
33,182
|
|
-2,691
|
-476
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-2,014
|
|
|
|
|
|
EV Operating Profit 742
|
|
|
|
|
FY18
|
VoNB
|
Unwind
|
Operating
|
Non-
|
Changes in
|
Dividend
|
FY19
|
|
|
|
Variance/
|
operating
|
economic
|
|
|
|
|
|
changes in
|
Variance assumptions
|
|
|
|
|
|
actuarial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
assumptions
|
|
|
|
04
FY2020 Strategic Priorities
FY2020 Strategic Priorities
Grow VoNB
Enhance efficiency
Expand investment in high yield assets
02
Pursue
Growth engines
Invest in start-ups via
CVC
Explore investment opportunities in overseas asset management and insurance companies
03
Digital Innovation
Revolutionize business process with digital technologies
Further digitalize insurance sales process
Construct BDA* system
-
BDA(Biz Data Analytics) : Improving work process via data analysis and modeling
FY2020 Strategic Priorities
|
02
|
03
|
Pursue
|
Digitalize with
|
Growth engines
|
new technologies
-
Increase profitability by lowering pricing rate
-
-
A step-by-step approach by products
-
Review additional lowering
if interest rate declines further
-
Keep up sales of high margin health insurance
-
-
Strengthen VoNB-focused sales strategy
-
Differentiate customer targeting
-
-
GI (General illness) released in Jan
-
-
Meet demand for higher health benefits as well as hybrid-type whole life products
-
Launch new product in senior,
pre-condition areas
-
Reinforcepersistency ratemanagement
-
-
Realign commission fee and rewards with persistency rate
-
Continue cost cutting efforts
-
-
Discover more ideas on cost savings
-
Increase efficiency through sales organization restructuring
-
-
Abolish intermediary FC sales management divisions for faster and more localized marketing execution
-
Restructuring of Sales Organization>
|
|
FC Sales Dept.
|
|
|
FC Dept.1
|
|
FC Dept.2
|
|
FC
|
1
|
2 3
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Divisions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regional
offices:
-
Pursue high yield investments backed by strong capital position
|
Trim down
|
Expand
|
ultra long-term
|
high yield
|
bonds purchase
|
investments
-
Expand investments in equity stakes
-
-
Increase investments in PE & alternative investment funds
-
Strengthen risk management
-
-
Strengthen monitoring on F/X risk in overseas investment
-
Advance the early-alert system
FY2020 Strategic Priorities
|
01
|
03
|
Secure
|
Digitalize with
|
Solid Profit base
|
new technologies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2020 Strategic Priorities
|
01
|
02
|
Secure
|
Pursue
|
Solid Profit base
|
Growth engines
|
|
|
|
|
|
88.3
|
89.9
|
91.5
|
93.7
|
|
|
|
|
83.8
|
|
91.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
75.574.4
|
78.1
|
|
|
|
25.6%↑
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
69.9
|
71.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
* RPA(Robotic Process Automation), OCR(Optical Character Recognition)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Digitalize contract documents
-
-
Paperless E-Contract[sample]
-
Advance mobile sales systems and tools
-
Digitalize customer DB
-
-
Opened BDA center in Jan '20
-
-
Optimize resource allocation using BDA analysis technique
-
Derive new insights through improved decision-making process
FY2020 Target
|
|
|
|
|
Embedded Value
|
KRW 32.4tn
|
KRW 36.5tn
|
1)
|
KRW 38tn↑
|
|
|
|
|
VoNB Growth
|
-2.9%
|
+24%
|
-5~+5%
|
|
|
|
|
(NIER)
|
(3.4%)
|
(3.1%)
|
(3.1%)
|
|
|
|
|
Insurance Profit
|
KRW 1.4tn
|
KRW 1.4tn
|
KRW 1.4tn↑
|
|
|
|
1) Using 2019 EV economic assumptions, before dividends and share repurchase
Capital Management Policy
FY19 Annual Dividend
(KRW)
FY18FY19
|
SEC share disposal gain
|
SEC share disposal gain
|
x 30% x ½ = 660/share
|
x 30% x ½ = 660/share
DPS
KRW 2,650
-
Payout ratio increased by 7%p from 30% (FY18) to 37% (FY19)
-
DPS KRW 2,650 includes KRW 660 of special dividend deferred from SEC share disposal in 2018
Shareholder Return Principle
-
Open IFRS17 system in FY20
-
Reduce interest rate risk
by narrowing the duration gap
-
Secure future profit through protection sales
-
Strengthen capital adequacy backed by a solid profit base
Increase payout ratio to 40~50% in FY20 and FY21
Appendix. FY2019 Earnings Details
FY2019 Key Financial Highlights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(KRW billion)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4Q 2018
|
4Q 2019
|
YoY
|
FY 2018
|
FY 2019
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VoNB
|
279
|
|
341
|
+22.1%
|
1,101
|
1,362
|
+23.6%
|
|
(Value of New Business)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
APE
|
608
|
|
608
|
-0.1%
|
2,649
|
2,574
|
-2.8%
|
|
(Annualized Premium Equivalent)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NBM
|
45.9%
|
|
56.1%
|
+10.2%p
|
41.6%
|
52.9%
|
+11.3%p
|
(New Business Margin)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Premiums 1)
|
5,220
|
|
5,042
|
-3.4%
|
21,041
|
20,462
|
-2.8%
|
|
Net Profit 2)
|
-61
|
|
0.6
|
N/A
|
1,664
|
977
|
-41.3%
|
|
(Excluding one-offs)3)
|
275
|
|
0.6
|
-99.7%
|
1,210
|
977
|
-19.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sep 2019
|
Dec 2019
|
QoQ
|
Dec 2018
|
Dec 2019
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
306,865
|
|
312,762
|
+1.9%
|
289,428
|
312,762
|
+8.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Invested Assets
|
250,821
|
|
255,459
|
+1.8%
|
236,195
|
255,459
|
+8.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder's Equity2)
|
35,938
|
|
35,667
|
-0.8%
|
28,902
|
35,667
|
+23.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RBC Ratio
|
363%
|
|
340%
|
-23.2%p
|
314%
|
340%
|
+25.5%p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EV
|
-
|
|
36,486
|
-
|
32,440
|
36,486
|
+12.5%
|
|
(Embedded Value)
|
|
(RoEV +13.9%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1) Excludes corporate pension and retirement insurance
|
2) Excludes non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
-
Excludes Samsung Electronics share disposal gain and impairment loss from Samsung Card/Samsung Securities shares
Quarterly New Business Results
Quarterly VoNB Trend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
((KRW billion)
|
|
|
|
|
|
+22.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
365
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
321
|
|
334
|
341
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
306
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
261
|
256
|
|
279
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
FY18
|
|
|
|
FY19
|
|
|
|
|
NIER 3.4%
|
|
|
NIER 3.1%
|
|
Discount Rate 8.5%
|
Discount Rate 7.5%
Quarterly APE by Product/
Share of Protection APE
|
|
63% 65% 67% 68% 70%
|
73%
|
74% 79%
|
Share of
|
|
|
|
protection
|
|
|
|
|
|
((KRW billion)
|
APE
|
|
|
|
|
|
700
|
658
|
683
|
|
676
|
664
|
627
|
|
Savings
|
608
|
608
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annuity
|
|
|
|
|
|
484
|
|
|
Protection
|
440
|
430
|
459
|
413
|
476
|
467
|
477
|
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
|
FY18
|
|
|
|
FY19
|
|
|
Quarterly New Business Margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
55%
|
53%
|
56%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45%
|
46%
|
48%
|
|
|
|
37%
|
39%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
FY18
|
|
|
|
FY19
|
|
|
Quarterly Protection New Business
Protection APE Breakdown / Health insurance First month premium1)
|
|
|
|
Whole Life
|
|
|
|
Share of Health APE within
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Critical Illness
|
|
|
|
Protection APE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
51% 49%
|
50%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Health
|
35%
|
38%
|
48%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30%
|
30%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(KRW billion)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
440
|
430
|
|
459
|
|
413
|
476
|
484
|
467
|
477
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
132
|
127
|
|
159
|
157
|
228
|
247
|
228
|
239
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
34
|
24
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
7
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
274
|
279
|
|
283
|
|
238
|
235
|
228
|
232
|
232
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q
|
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
|
4Q
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
|
4Q
|
|
FY18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY19
|
(KRW 100 million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
63
|
69
|
63
|
66
|
|
|
|
LTC
|
|
|
|
37
|
35
|
44
|
44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-condition
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cancer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General health
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
|
|
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY18
|
|
|
|
|
FY19
|
|
|
|
|
Quarterly New Business Margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
+3.4%p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
76%
|
73%
|
72%
|
|
|
68%
|
69%
|
69%
|
|
62%
|
62%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
FY18
|
|
|
|
FY19
|
|
|
Health Insurance Market Share
|
|
|
7.2%
|
|
7.9%
|
9.1%
|
8.7%
|
8.3%
|
|
|
6.8%
|
|
|
5.6%
|
5.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
FY18
|
|
|
|
FY19
|
|
|
APE by Distribution Channel
APE Breakdown by
Distribution Channel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(KRW billion)
|
|
|
|
Exclusive
|
|
|
GA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
700
|
|
|
Bancassurance
|
|
|
others
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
683
|
676
|
664
|
|
|
658
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
627
|
|
|
|
|
|
608
|
|
|
|
|
608
|
133
|
|
|
|
89
|
|
|
|
|
|
134
|
106
|
|
|
122
|
|
|
|
|
93
|
74
|
|
97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
132
|
|
|
|
136
|
162
|
148
|
|
143
|
137
|
|
|
|
|
142
|
|
|
|
|
126
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
420 386 399 372 409 398 374 379
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
FY18
|
|
|
|
FY19
|
|
|
Exclusive Agent channel
Protection APE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(KRW billion)
|
351
|
327
|
348
|
360
|
361
|
345
|
353
|
|
|
|
315
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
FY18
|
|
|
|
FY19
|
|
|
Non-Exclusive GA channel
Protection APE
|
|
|
|
|
(KRW billion)
|
49
|
49
|
52
|
57
|
51
|
59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
FY18
|
|
|
|
FY19
|
|
|
FY2019 Corporate Pension Growth
|
|
Corporate Pension Reserves
|
Corporate Pension Market Share
|
|
|
(KRW trillion)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+18.7%
|
|
13.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.3%
|
9.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.2%
|
7.1%
|
|
|
29.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24.6
|
4.0
|
Samsung
|
A
|
B
|
C
|
D
|
|
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
Life
|
|
|
|
|
IRP
|
3.4
|
|
* Source: company disclosures (as of December 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DC
|
|
|
DC/IRP Customer Trend
|
|
DB
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+5.9%
|
((customers, thousands))
|
|
|
23.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20.1
|
|
|
192
|
|
203
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IRP
|
56
|
|
58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DC
|
|
+7.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
135
|
145
|
|
|
Dec 2018
|
Dec 2019
|
|
Dec 2018
|
|
Dec 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarterly Investment Income and Investment Yield
Quarterly Investment Income and Investment Yield
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
((KRW billion))
|
|
Investment yield
|
|
Investment yield excl. variable guarantee hedging profit/loss
|
3.9%
|
1)
|
|
3.9%
|
3.9%
|
3.5%
|
3.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.4%
|
3.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.0%
|
3.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.5%
|
3.7%
|
|
|
3.3%1)
|
3.2%
|
3.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.6%
|
|
Interest income
|
Dividend income
|
|
Disposal gain
|
Others 2)
|
|
22
|
|
|
411
|
152
|
|
|
|
|
154
|
47
|
|
217
|
329
|
|
537
|
|
521
|
|
|
|
|
|
305
|
|
|
232
|
226
|
226
|
254
|
253
|
|
|
1,392
|
1,415
|
1,437
|
1,431
|
1,414
|
1,425
|
1,428
|
1,425
|
-9
|
-72
|
-32
|
-30
|
-42
|
-37
|
-49
|
-105
|
-81
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
FY18
|
|
|
|
FY19
|
|
|
-
Excluding Samsung Electronics share disposal gain (KRW 1,090bn, pre-tax)
-
Others : Investment management expenses, rental income, valuation gain, etc
EV Movement Details
VIF Movement
|
|
|
707
|
|
|
|
|
|
((KRW billion))
|
|
1,362
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,721
|
|
|
-826
|
|
4,359
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1,604
|
0
|
|
|
1,668
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Profit -362
|
|
|
-2,691
|
0
|
|
FY18
|
VoNB
|
Unwind
|
Expected
|
Operating
|
Non-
|
Changes in
|
Dividend
|
FY19
|
|
|
|
profits
|
Variance
|
operating
|
economic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
& changes in
|
Variance
|
assumptions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
actuarial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
assumptions
|
|
|
|
ANW Movement
((KRW billion))
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,472
|
0
|
|
34,819
|
27,719
|
0
|
687
|
826
|
|
28,823
|
|
-476
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-410
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Profit 1,104
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY18
|
VoNB
|
Unwind
|
Expected
|
Operating
|
Non-
|
Changes in
|
Dividend
|
FY19
|
|
|
|
profits
|
Variance
|
operating
|
economic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Variance
|
assumptions
|
|
EV Sensitivity
|
(as of Dec 2019, KRW billion)
|
|
|
EV Sensitivity
|
|
VoNB Sensitivity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mid-point : 36,486
|
|
|
Mid-point : 1,362
|
1
|
Discount rate +/− 0.5%p
|
|
|
-1.1%
|
1.2%
|
|
-5.7%
|
5.7%
|
2
|
Interest rate −/+ 0.5%p
|
|
-4.4%
|
|
|
4.3%
|
-5.3%
|
5.1%
|
3
|
Lapse & Surrender +/− 10%
|
|
-0.7%
|
0.8%
|
|
-5.2%
|
5.6%
|
4
|
Claims paid +/− 10%
|
|
-4.3%
|
|
|
4.3%
|
-3.2%
|
3.3%
|
5
|
Maintenance expense +/− 10%
|
-0.7%
|
0.7%
|
|
-3.5%
|
3.5%
|
6
|
SEC share price
|
-5.5%
|
|
|
5.4%
|
|
