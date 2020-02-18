Log in
Samsung Life Insurance : FY2019 Full Year Earnings Presentation

02/18/2020

FY 2019

Earnings Results

February 18, 2020

Disclaimer

The financial information contained herein has not been completely reviewed by our external auditor. Therefore, no assurance is provided that our financial statements are fully accurate, and thus our final reviewed statements may differ from the figures provided in this presentation.

This presentation may include forward-looking statements that reflect prevailing conditions and the views of management as of the date hereof, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of estimates and current assumptions which are subject to business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies as well as various risks and these may change over time and in many cases are beyond the control of the Company. No assurance can be given that future events will occur, that the forward-looking statements will be achieved, or that the Company's assumptions are correct. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements.

CONTENTS

01. FY2019 Result Highlights

  1. FY2019 Investment Performance
  2. Efficiency · Profitability · EV
  3. FY2020 Strategic Priorities

01

FY2019 Result Highlights

(+7%p increase YoY)

FY2019 Highlights

Value of new business grew +24% YoY to reach KRW 1.36tn

Health APE increased by +64%, continuing to expand market dominance

Investment yield maintained at 3.4% despite the decline in interest rates

Declared FY19 DPS of KRW 2,650 and payout ratio of 37%

RBC ratio recorded 340%, maintaining superiority within the industry

-5-

New Business Results

Value of New Business

((KRW billion))

+23.6%

+466

1,362

1,101

-123

-48

-35

FY18

Changein

Changein

Changein

Changein

FY19

new

productP/F

actuarial

economic

business

&mix

assumptionsassumptions

volume

  • VoNB grew +23.6% due to the increase in high margin health product new sales
    • Share of protection new business (66%→74%)
    • Share of health new business within protection (33% → 49%)
  • Change in actuarial assumptions include higher expense rate and lower persistency rate
  • Change in economic assumptions due to the drop in market interest rate
    • NIER 3.4% → 3.1%, Discount rate 8.5% →7.5%

APE by Product

-2.8%

((KRW billion)

2,649

2,574

Savings

477

228

Annuity

430

443

Protection

1,742

+9.3%

1,904

FY18

FY19

New Business Margin

+11.3%p

+17.9%p

52.9%

41.6%

-4.8%p

-1.9%p

FY18

Change in

Change in

Change in

FY19

product P/F

actuarial

economic

& mix

assumptions

assumptions

-6-

Protection New Business

Protection APE Breakdown

Whole Life

Share of Health APE

within Protection APE

CI

Health insurance First month premium1)

(KRW 100 million)

LTC

65

Health

49%

33%

(KRW billion)

Pre-condition

Cancer

40

1,742

1,904

575

+63.8%

942

93

35

1,074

927

FY18FY19

  • Health APE achieved robust growth of +63.8%
  • Reinforced health product line-up by launching LTC Insurance and revising cancer products
  • Efficiently responded on market expansion

by focusing on the exclusive channel

* Share of Exclusive Agent Channel within Health APE: 76% (FY19)

General health

Others

FY18FY19

  1. Monthly average

Market share in health insurance2)

((first month premium, KRW billion))

SLI 6.4%

SLI 8.5%

Life

Life

64

28%

81

32%

P&C

P&C

72%

68%

FY18

FY19

  1. Source: SLI, based on first month premium

-7-

02

FY2019 Investment Performance

Invested Assets & Investment Yield

Invested Assets

((KRW trillion))

231

210

2.1%

1.3%

Cash &

Equivalents

Bonds

57.1%

55.9%

Loans

Beneficiary

Certificates

20.5%

22.3%

Equity

3.9%

3.9%

Real Estate

13.3%

15.8%

1.8%

2.1%

Dec 2018

Dec 2019

Investment Income & Investment Yield

((KRW billion))

3.6%1)

3.4%

7,387

7,408

Other

634

593

income 2)

1,221

1,333

Disposal

gain

Dividend

income

5,674

5,692

Interest

income

-121

-211

FY18

FY19

  1. Investment yield excluding the disposal gain from SEC share sales (pre-tax W1.09tn)
  2. Other income: Investment management expenses, rental income, valuation gain, etc.

-9-

New Interest-earning Asset Investments

New Investment Yield

((%))

New investment yield

10-yr KTB (average)

3.5

3.6

3.4

3.5

3.0

3.0

2.7

2.5

2.7

2.7

2.5

2.2

2.0

1.8

1.7

1.4

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY18

FY19

Loans

4.3%

4.5%

4.4%

4.4%

4.6%

4.1%

4.1%

3.7%

Foreign

3.1%

3.0%

2.9%

2.8%

2.5%

2.4%

1.9%

2.0%

Currency

Bonds

Domestic

2.7%

2.8%

2.5%

2.2%

2.0%

1.8%

1.4%

1.7%

Bonds

New Investment Breakdown

Domestic bonds

((%))

Foreign currency bonds

Loans

38.2

40.6

44.6

45.3

42.9

48.5

51.5

54.8

15.9

16.4

18.5

9.2

7.3

8.6

7.0

14.8

39.6

38.3

38.6

52.7

44.1

50.8

41.5

30.5

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY18

FY19

Ultra Long-term Bond Purchase1)

Asset duration

8.3

7.4

6.4

6.7

((KRW trillion))

9.7

11.1

6.9

7.0

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

  1. Ultra long-term bond: Bonds with maturity of 20 years or longer

-10-

Reserve Coverage

Reserve Coverage

Reserve Composition

Average reserve interest rate

Yield on interest-earning assets1)

1)

57.2%

58.7%

59.7%

2.9%

4.44% 4.44%

4.41%

4.34%

4.32%

60.6% Floating-rate

reserves

- 87

-91

- 93

42.8%

41.3%

40.3%

39.4%

6.5% 1)

-91

- 92bp

Fixed-rate

reserves

3.57%

3.53%

3.48%

3.43%

Dec 2016

Dec 2017

Dec 2018

Dec 2019

3.40%

1) Average reserve interest rate by type

Dec '18

Mar '19

Jun '19

Sep '19

Dec '19

Non-interest Investment Income 2)

· Average reserve interest rate

(KRW billion)

Floating

3.04%

3.05%

3.03%

2.94%

2.92%

-rate

Fixed

6.53%

6.51%

6.50%

6.49%

6.48%

1,713

3)

1,715

-rate

575

735

· Yield on interest-earning assets

Bonds

3.18%

3.14%

3.09%

3.04%

3.01%

Loans

4.53%

4.52%

4.50%

4.45%

4.40%

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

1) Interest bearing assets: assets generating interest income such as bonds and loans

2) Non-interest Investment Income = Investment Operating Revenues

- Interest Income - Investment Operating Expenses

3) Excludes the disposal gain from Samsung Electronics share sales (pre-tax W 1.09tn)

-11-

03

Efficiency ·Profitability ·EV

Insurance Profit

Insurance Profit

(((KRW billion)

Loading margin

Risk margin

+2.1%

1,3661,394

Loading Margin

(((KRW billion)

+59.0%

188

158

167

200

186

217

205

129

723

586

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY18

FY19

642

+25.8%

808

FY18

FY19

  • Loadingefforts margin grew +25.8% through cost cutting
    • Reduced rents, IT costs, etc.
  • Risk margin declined due to higher loss rates mainly in medical real-loss indemnity products
    • Risk margin recovered in 4Q

Risk Margin

(((KRW billion)

-10.6%

159

200

186

179

154

151

160

120

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY18

FY19

-13-

Risk margin/Loss rate

Risk Premium and Insurance Claims1)

Loss rate

Loss rate excluding IBNR2)

88.4%

84.1%

82.6%

85.0%

85.4%

84.7%

81.7%

80.1%

85.6%

83.4%

83.0%

81.1%

81.7%

80.5%

79.1%

80.1%

(((KRW billion)

Insurance claims

IBNR

Risk premium

24

25

17

25

29

38

9

13

814

794

818

822

860

862

890

832

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY18

FY19

  1. Insurance claims : Claims paid - net reserve at risk+ indirect payment (IBNR + waiver of premium - reinsurance profit/loss)
  2. IBNR : Incurred But Not Reported

Loss Rate Breakdown by Benefit1)

Real-loss indemnity

Living benefit (excluding real-loss indemnity)

Death benefit

127.9%

129.2%

135.6%

124.0%

118.6%

118.3%

108.6%

115.7%

2)

98.9%

102.6%

96.4%

93.7%

94.8%

93.6%

98.1%

98.1%

45.4%

43.0% 42.0%

47.6%

45.4%

46.5%

40.5%

29.6%2)

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY18

FY19

  1. FY19 risk premium breakdown: Real loss indemnity(11.9%), Death benefit(28.5%) Living Benefit excl. real-loss indemnity(59.6%)
  2. The sudden changes in the loss rates in 4Q are only temporary, which are driven by the changes in IBNR reserving standards and the re-categorization of CI benefit (Death→Living)

-14-

Net Profit

Net Profit

(((KRW billion)

1,664

-19.2%

1,2101)

977

FY18

FY19

    • Net profit declined -19.2% excluding one-off items in the previous year
      • Profit/loss from variable guarantee options declined KRW -251bn
  2. Excluding W790bn disposal gain from Samsung Electronics share sales and
    -W336bn impairment losses from stakes in Samsung Securities and Samsung card

Contribution

from

consolidated subsidiaries

Disposal

gain

Variable

guarantee profit / loss

Expensing of

acquisition

cost

exceeding

deferral limit

  • Samsung card KRW 263bn (YoY +3bn)
  • Samsung AM KRW 64bn(YoY +5bn)
  • Samsung SRA KRW 47bn(YoY +35bn)
  • Samseong-dongbldg. KRW 92bn(pre-tax)
  • Saengbo Real Estate Trust Co. KRW 65bn (pre-tax)
  • KRW -230bn(pre-tax, YoY -251bn)
    • 4Q KRW -239bn(pre-tax, YoY -210bn)
  • KRW -46bn(pre-tax, YoY +30bn)

-15-

Reserve and Capital Adequacy

Liability Adequacy Test (LAT)

(KRW trillion)

Dec 2019

155

Reserves

Dec 2019

LAT139 Surplus: 16

RBC

(KRW trillion)

340%

314%

Available Capital

Required Capital

reserves

(Discount rate:3.1%)

45.4

Financial

Soundness

145

Surplus:

Test

(Discount rate:2.9%)

10

reserves1)

    • LAT surplus at the end of 2019 was KRW 16tn
    • Financial Soundness Test reserve surplus was KRW 10tn
      • Sufficient reserve secured ahead of the anticipated discount rate decline from regulatory strengthening
  2. LAT reserves prior to the postponement of standard strengthening schedule

35.5

11.3

13.4

Dec 2018

Dec 2019

  • Maintained superior RBC ratio
    • Available capital increased KRW +9.9tn due to the rise in valuation gains of marketable securities
    • Credit risk increased due to the SEC share price hike

-16-

Embedded Value Summary

Embedded Value

(KRW trillion)

ANW

VIF

36.5

NIER

32.4

1.7

4.7

Discount

Rate

34.8

27.7

Lapse &

Surrender

Rate

FY18

FY19

Expense

VIF declined due to the drop in NIER andRate the deterioration in actuarial assumptions

· Change in economic assumptions: KRW -2.7tn

· Change in actuarial assumptions: KRW -1.6tn

Crediting

ANW increased by KRW +7.1tn from the rise in

Rate

Samsung Electronics share price

  • 3.4%(FY18) 3.1%(FY19)
  • 8.5%(FY18) 7.5%(FY19)
  • 6-yearhistorical experience data
  • Actual operating expense incurred during past three years
  • Inflation rate: 2% per annum
  • 1-yearhistorical spread to NIER

-17-

EV Movement Analysis

EV Movement

(((KRW billion)

Operating RoEV + 2.3%

6,472

1,394

36,963

36,486

1,362

32,440

33,182

-2,691

-476

-2,014

EV Operating Profit 742

FY18

VoNB

Unwind

Operating

Non-

Changes in

Dividend

FY19

Variance/

operating

economic

changes in

Variance assumptions

actuarial

assumptions

-18-

04

FY2020 Strategic Priorities

FY2020 Strategic Priorities

Grow VoNB

Enhance efficiency

Expand investment in high yield assets

02

Pursue

Growth engines

Invest in start-ups via

CVC

Explore investment opportunities in overseas asset management and insurance companies

03

Digital Innovation

Revolutionize business process with digital technologies

Further digitalize insurance sales process

Construct BDA* system

  • BDA(Biz Data Analytics) : Improving work process via data analysis and modeling

-20-

FY2020 Strategic Priorities

02

03

Pursue

Digitalize with

Growth engines

new technologies

  • Increase profitability by lowering pricing rate
    • A step-by-step approach by products
    • Review additional lowering

if interest rate declines further

  • Keep up sales of high margin health insurance
    • Strengthen VoNB-focused sales strategy
  • Differentiate customer targeting
    • product concepts
  • GI (General illness) released in Jan
    • Meet demand for higher health benefits as well as hybrid-type whole life products
  • Launch new product in senior,

pre-condition areas

  • Reinforcepersistency ratemanagement
    • Realign commission fee and rewards with persistency rate
  • Continue cost cutting efforts
    • Discover more ideas on cost savings
  • Increase efficiency through sales organization restructuring
    • Abolish intermediary FC sales management divisions for faster and more localized marketing execution
    • Restructuring of Sales Organization>

FC Sales Dept.

FC Dept.1

FC Dept.2

FC

1

2 3

4

Divisions:

Regional

offices:

  • Pursue high yield investments backed by strong capital position

Trim down

Expand

ultra long-term

high yield

bonds purchase

investments

  • Expand investments in equity stakes
    • Increase investments in PE & alternative investment funds
  • Strengthen risk management
    • Strengthen monitoring on F/X risk in overseas investment
    • Advance the early-alert system

-21-

FY2020 Strategic Priorities

01

03

Secure

Digitalize with

Solid Profit base

new technologies

-22-

FY2020 Strategic Priorities

01

02

Secure

Pursue

Solid Profit base

Growth engines

88.3

89.9

91.5

93.7

83.8

91.1

75.574.4

78.1

25.6%↑

69.9

71.3

* RPA(Robotic Process Automation), OCR(Optical Character Recognition)

  • Digitalize contract documents
    • Paperless E-Contract[sample]
  • Advance mobile sales systems and tools
  • Digitalize customer DB
    • Call center / VOC
      • Fund maintenance, etc.
  • Opened BDA center in Jan '20
    • Optimize resource allocation using BDA analysis technique
  • Derive new insights through improved decision-making process

-23-

FY2020 Target

Embedded Value

KRW 32.4tn

KRW 36.5tn

1)

KRW 38tn↑

VoNB Growth

-2.9%

+24%

-5~+5%

(NIER)

(3.4%)

(3.1%)

(3.1%)

Insurance Profit

KRW 1.4tn

KRW 1.4tn

KRW 1.4tn↑

1) Using 2019 EV economic assumptions, before dividends and share repurchase

-24-

Capital Management Policy

FY19 Annual Dividend

(KRW)

FY18FY19

30%

1,210bn

977bn 37%

SEC share disposal gain

SEC share disposal gain

x 30% x ½ = 660/share

x 30% x ½ = 660/share

DPS

KRW 2,650

  • Payout ratio increased by 7%p from 30% (FY18) to 37% (FY19)
  • DPS KRW 2,650 includes KRW 660 of special dividend deferred from SEC share disposal in 2018

Shareholder Return Principle

  • Open IFRS17 system in FY20
  • Reduce interest rate risk
    by narrowing the duration gap
  • Secure future profit through protection sales
  • Strengthen capital adequacy backed by a solid profit base

Increase payout ratio to 40~50% in FY20 and FY21

-25-

Appendix. FY2019 Earnings Details

FY2019 Key Financial Highlights

(KRW billion)

4Q 2018

4Q 2019

YoY

FY 2018

FY 2019

YoY

VoNB

279

341

+22.1%

1,101

1,362

+23.6%

(Value of New Business)

APE

608

608

-0.1%

2,649

2,574

-2.8%

(Annualized Premium Equivalent)

NBM

45.9%

56.1%

+10.2%p

41.6%

52.9%

+11.3%p

(New Business Margin)

Total Premiums 1)

5,220

5,042

-3.4%

21,041

20,462

-2.8%

Net Profit 2)

-61

0.6

N/A

1,664

977

-41.3%

(Excluding one-offs)3)

275

0.6

-99.7%

1,210

977

-19.2%

Sep 2019

Dec 2019

QoQ

Dec 2018

Dec 2019

YoY

Total Assets

306,865

312,762

+1.9%

289,428

312,762

+8.1%

Invested Assets

250,821

255,459

+1.8%

236,195

255,459

+8.2%

Shareholder's Equity2)

35,938

35,667

-0.8%

28,902

35,667

+23.4%

RBC Ratio

363%

340%

-23.2%p

314%

340%

+25.5%p

EV

-

36,486

-

32,440

36,486

+12.5%

(Embedded Value)

(RoEV +13.9%)

1) Excludes corporate pension and retirement insurance

2) Excludes non-controlling interests

  1. Excludes Samsung Electronics share disposal gain and impairment loss from Samsung Card/Samsung Securities shares

-27-

Quarterly New Business Results

Quarterly VoNB Trend

((KRW billion)

+22.1%

365

321

334

341

306

261

256

279

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY18

FY19

NIER 3.4%

NIER 3.1%

Discount Rate 8.5%

Discount Rate 7.5%

Quarterly APE by Product/

Share of Protection APE

63% 65% 67% 68% 70%

73%

74% 79%

Share of

protection

((KRW billion)

APE

700

658

683

676

664

627

Savings

608

608

Annuity

484

Protection

440

430

459

413

476

467

477

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY18

FY19

Quarterly New Business Margin

55%

53%

56%

45%

46%

48%

37%

39%

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY18

FY19

-28-

Quarterly Protection New Business

Protection APE Breakdown / Health insurance First month premium1)

Whole Life

Share of Health APE within

Critical Illness

Protection APE

51% 49%

50%

Health

35%

38%

48%

30%

30%

(KRW billion)

440

430

459

413

476

484

467

477

132

127

159

157

228

247

228

239

34

24

16

19

13

9

7

6

274

279

283

238

235

228

232

232

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY18

FY19

(KRW 100 million)

63

69

63

66

LTC

37

35

44

44

Pre-condition

Cancer

General health

Others

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY18

FY19

Quarterly New Business Margin

+3.4%p

76%

73%

72%

68%

69%

69%

62%

62%

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY18

FY19

Health Insurance Market Share

7.2%

7.9%

9.1%

8.7%

8.3%

6.8%

5.6%

5.9%

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY18

FY19

  1. Monthly average

-29-

APE by Distribution Channel

APE Breakdown by

Distribution Channel

(KRW billion)

Exclusive

GA

700

Bancassurance

others

683

676

664

658

627

608

608

133

89

134

106

122

93

74

97

132

136

162

148

143

137

142

126

420 386 399 372 409 398 374 379

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY18

FY19

Exclusive Agent channel

Protection APE

(KRW billion)

351

327

348

360

361

345

353

315

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY18

FY19

Non-Exclusive GA channel

Protection APE

(KRW billion)

49

49

52

57

51

59

36

43

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY18

FY19

-30-

FY2019 Corporate Pension Growth

Corporate Pension Reserves

Corporate Pension Market Share

(KRW trillion)

+18.7%

13.2%

10.3%

9.1%

7.2%

7.1%

29.2

1.4

24.6

4.0

Samsung

A

B

C

D

1.2

Life

IRP

3.4

* Source: company disclosures (as of December 2019)

DC

DC/IRP Customer Trend

DB

+5.9%

((customers, thousands))

23.9

20.1

192

203

IRP

56

58

DC

+7.1%

135

145

Dec 2018

Dec 2019

Dec 2018

Dec 2019

-31-

Quarterly Investment Income and Investment Yield

Quarterly Investment Income and Investment Yield

((KRW billion))

Investment yield

Investment yield excl. variable guarantee hedging profit/loss

3.9%

1)

3.9%

3.9%

3.5%

3.5%

3.4%

3.3%

3.0%

3.8%

3.5%

3.7%

3.3%1)

3.2%

3.3%

3.2%

2.6%

Interest income

Dividend income

Disposal gain

Others 2)

22

411

152

154

47

217

329

537

521

305

232

226

226

254

253

1,392

1,415

1,437

1,431

1,414

1,425

1,428

1,425

-9

-72

-32

-30

-42

-37

-49

-105

-81

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY18

FY19

  1. Excluding Samsung Electronics share disposal gain (KRW 1,090bn, pre-tax)
  2. Others : Investment management expenses, rental income, valuation gain, etc

-32-

EV Movement Details

VIF Movement

707

((KRW billion))

1,362

4,721

-826

4,359

-1,604

0

1,668

Operating Profit -362

-2,691

0

FY18

VoNB

Unwind

Expected

Operating

Non-

Changes in

Dividend

FY19

profits

Variance

operating

economic

& changes in

Variance

assumptions

actuarial

assumptions

ANW Movement

((KRW billion))

6,472

0

34,819

27,719

0

687

826

28,823

-476

-410

Operating Profit 1,104

FY18

VoNB

Unwind

Expected

Operating

Non-

Changes in

Dividend

FY19

profits

Variance

operating

economic

Variance

assumptions

-33-

EV Sensitivity

(as of Dec 2019, KRW billion)

EV Sensitivity

VoNB Sensitivity

Mid-point : 36,486

Mid-point : 1,362

1

Discount rate +/− 0.5%p

-1.1%

1.2%

-5.7%

5.7%

2

Interest rate −/+ 0.5%p

-4.4%

4.3%

-5.3%

5.1%

3

Lapse & Surrender +/− 10%

-0.7%

0.8%

-5.2%

5.6%

4

Claims paid +/− 10%

-4.3%

4.3%

-3.2%

3.3%

5

Maintenance expense +/− 10%

-0.7%

0.7%

-3.5%

3.5%

6

SEC share price

-5.5%

5.4%

-34-

Thank you

Disclaimer

Samsung Life Insurance Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 09:34:04 UTC
