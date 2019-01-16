Samsung NEXT, NBKC Executives and Ellie Mae Veteran Join ProPair Advisory Board

ProPair,
a Silicon Valley innovator using machine learning and predictive
decision-making to change how mortgage lenders are assigning and
prioritizing their leads, today announced the additions of Leo Chang,
Chad Cronk and Nick Hedges to its advisory board.
“Our Advisory Board helps us make key decisions to benefit our clients’
businesses, expand our market opportunities and build a business to
sustain our initial success over the long haul,” said Ethan Ewing,
co-founder and CEO of ProPair. “We’re excited to formalize these
relationships with proven and experienced industry leaders who have
helped us get to this point, and whose advice we’ll lean on heavily as
we put predictive decisions to work for our clients.” Advisory board
members include:
Leo
Chang, Principal at Samsung
NEXT Ventures
-
Proven technology leader, including three successful technology
startups with deep software engineering and team development experience
-
Early stage venture investor in software and services for Samsung
Electronics
Chad
Cronk, EVP Director of Mortgage at NBKC
Bank
-
Expert in operational leadership, sales management, strategy
development and business planning
-
Responsible for the Mortgage Division of a top 50 lender in the United
States and top VA lender
Nick
Hedges, former SVP at Ellie
Mae and former CEO & president of Velocify
-
A technology innovator and experienced leader, specializing in people
development, product strategy and data analysis
-
Sold Velocify in October 2017 after taking the company from less than
$10M to more than $50M in revenue over the course of his six year
tenure as CEO
About ProPair
Co-founded in 2016 by a former mortgage industry executive and a
seasoned data scientist, ProPair is a Silicon Valley innovator built on
the principle that artificial intelligence will revolutionizing how lead
assignments are made. Designed with the everyday needs of sales
organizations in mind, and optimized in conjunction with mortgage
industry leaders, the ProPair platform replaces outdated manual
processes with data-driven lead assignments that result in more closes
and better performance for all loan officers. Learn more at https://ProPair.ai
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005745/en/