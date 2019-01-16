Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Samsung NEXT, NBKC Executives and Ellie Mae Veteran Join ProPair Advisory Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 01:56pm EST

Seasoned finance, technology and innovation specialists to assist Silicon Valley innovator

ProPair, a Silicon Valley innovator using machine learning and predictive decision-making to change how mortgage lenders are assigning and prioritizing their leads, today announced the additions of Leo Chang, Chad Cronk and Nick Hedges to its advisory board.

“Our Advisory Board helps us make key decisions to benefit our clients’ businesses, expand our market opportunities and build a business to sustain our initial success over the long haul,” said Ethan Ewing, co-founder and CEO of ProPair. “We’re excited to formalize these relationships with proven and experienced industry leaders who have helped us get to this point, and whose advice we’ll lean on heavily as we put predictive decisions to work for our clients.” Advisory board members include:

Leo Chang, Principal at Samsung NEXT Ventures

  • Proven technology leader, including three successful technology startups with deep software engineering and team development experience
  • Early stage venture investor in software and services for Samsung Electronics

Chad Cronk, EVP Director of Mortgage at NBKC Bank

  • Expert in operational leadership, sales management, strategy development and business planning
  • Responsible for the Mortgage Division of a top 50 lender in the United States and top VA lender

Nick Hedges, former SVP at Ellie Mae and former CEO & president of Velocify

  • A technology innovator and experienced leader, specializing in people development, product strategy and data analysis
  • Sold Velocify in October 2017 after taking the company from less than $10M to more than $50M in revenue over the course of his six year tenure as CEO

About ProPair

Co-founded in 2016 by a former mortgage industry executive and a seasoned data scientist, ProPair is a Silicon Valley innovator built on the principle that artificial intelligence will revolutionizing how lead assignments are made. Designed with the everyday needs of sales organizations in mind, and optimized in conjunction with mortgage industry leaders, the ProPair platform replaces outdated manual processes with data-driven lead assignments that result in more closes and better performance for all loan officers. Learn more at https://ProPair.ai


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:22pAPPLE : Guidance on Its Services Revenue Left Analysts With More Questions
DJ
02:22pCHILDHELP : Kicks Off 60th Anniversary at Annual Drive the Dream Gala
BU
02:21pNISSAN MOTOR : French government calls for Renault board meeting to replace Ghosn
RE
02:21pCORVUS GOLD INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:21pVornado Declares an Increased Quarterly Common Dividend of $.66 per Share, a New Indicated Annual Rate of $2.64
GL
02:20pSERBA DINAMIK BHD : Malaysian investments and German equipment for the largest foreign project in he Khorezm region
AQ
02:20pGRAPH BLOCKCHAIN : Provides Update on Blockchain Based Livestock Eco-System
AQ
02:19pSSP : America Celebrates Opening of Six New Restaurants at PHX
PU
02:19pCYBER RISK MANAGEMENT IN TRANSITION : Key Findings from ESG's Cyber Risk Management Survey
PU
02:19pTENABLE : Data Security is a Global Economic Imperative
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG : KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : Danish freight firm DSV makes $4 billion ..
2SNAP INC : SNAP : CFO Tim Stone to resign, shares drop 8 percent
3NORSK HYDRO : Brazilian Regulators Lift Embargo on Norsk Hydro Refinery
4FTSE 100 : Brexit deal defeat knocks London's blue chip stocks as pound weighs
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Netflix, Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, DSV

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.