Samsung NEXT, NBKC Executives and Ellie Mae Veteran Join ProPair Advisory Board

Seasoned finance, technology and innovation specialists to assist Silicon Valley innovator

ProPair, a Silicon Valley innovator using machine learning and predictive decision-making to change how mortgage lenders are assigning and prioritizing their leads, today announced the additions of Leo Chang, Chad Cronk and Nick Hedges to its advisory board.

“Our Advisory Board helps us make key decisions to benefit our clients’ businesses, expand our market opportunities and build a business to sustain our initial success over the long haul,” said Ethan Ewing, co-founder and CEO of ProPair. “We’re excited to formalize these relationships with proven and experienced industry leaders who have helped us get to this point, and whose advice we’ll lean on heavily as we put predictive decisions to work for our clients.” Advisory board members include:

Leo Chang, Principal at Samsung NEXT Ventures

Proven technology leader, including three successful technology startups with deep software engineering and team development experience

Early stage venture investor in software and services for Samsung Electronics

Chad Cronk, EVP Director of Mortgage at NBKC Bank

Expert in operational leadership, sales management, strategy development and business planning

Responsible for the Mortgage Division of a top 50 lender in the United States and top VA lender

Nick Hedges, former SVP at Ellie Mae and former CEO & president of Velocify

A technology innovator and experienced leader, specializing in people development, product strategy and data analysis

Sold Velocify in October 2017 after taking the company from less than $10M to more than $50M in revenue over the course of his six year tenure as CEO

About ProPair

Co-founded in 2016 by a former mortgage industry executive and a seasoned data scientist, ProPair is a Silicon Valley innovator built on the principle that artificial intelligence will revolutionizing how lead assignments are made. Designed with the everyday needs of sales organizations in mind, and optimized in conjunction with mortgage industry leaders, the ProPair platform replaces outdated manual processes with data-driven lead assignments that result in more closes and better performance for all loan officers. Learn more at https://ProPair.ai

