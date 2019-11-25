Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Samsung Receiving Industry's First Global Recognition for Environmental Sustainability of its Semiconductor Solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 09:01pm EST

Samsung's 512GB eUFS 3.0 memory to earn Carbon Footprint and Water Footprint Certifications from the globally accredited Carbon Trust

Samsung's 1TB eUFS 2.1 and fifth-generation 512Gb V-NAND also to receive Environmental Product Declaration labels from the Korean Ministry of Environment

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a world leader in advanced memory technology, announced that its 512-gigabyte (GB) embedded Universal Flash Storage (eUFS) 3.0 will be awarded Carbon Footprint and Water Footprint Certifications from the highly respected UK-based Carbon Trust during a ceremony at the British Embassy in Seoul, Korea later today. Samsung’s 512GB eUFS 3.0 is the first mobile memory in the industry to be recognized by an international certifying organization, which was made possible through the company’s extensive efforts to reduce carbon and water footprints.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191125005720/en/

Samsung 512GB eUFS 3.0 mobile memory - Carbon Trust certification (Graphic: Business Wire)

Samsung 512GB eUFS 3.0 mobile memory - Carbon Trust certification (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Carbon Trust is a globally accredited non-profit certification body established by the British government to accelerate the move to a sustainable, low-carbon economy. Each certification by the Carbon Trust was made after thorough assessment of the environmental impact of carbon emissions and water usage before and throughout the production cycle, based on international standards*.

"We are extremely pleased that our cutting-edge memory technologies not only demonstrate our capability to overcome more challenging process complexities, but also are recognized for their environmental sustainability," said Chanhoon Park, executive vice president and head of Giheung Hwaseong Pyeongtaek Complex at Samsung Electronics. "Samsung will continue to create memory solutions that provide the highest levels of speed, capacity and power efficiency at extremely small geometries for end-users worldwide."

Samsung's semiconductor innovations enable sustainable production

Based on the company's fifth-generation (90+ layers) V-NAND, Samsung's 512GB eUFS 3.0 provides optimal speed, power efficiency and productivity to deliver twice the capacity and 2.1 times the sequential speed of its fourth generation (64 layers) V-NAND-based 256GB eUFS 2.1, while requiring 30 percent less operating voltage. Additionally, Samsung's fifth-generation V-NAND utilizes a unique etching technology that pierces more than 90 cell layers in a single precise step. This allows the chip to have nearly 1.5 times more stacked layers than the previous generation and accommodate a 25-percent reduction in chip size. Such innovations help to minimize the overall increase in carbon and water footprints for each V-NAND cell layer.

Samsung is also being awarded Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) labels for its '1-terabyte (TB) eUFS 2.1' and its 'fifth-generation 512-gigabit (Gb) V-NAND' by the Korean Ministry of Environment at today's ceremony.

Samsung plans to actively expand the adoption of its highly sustainable, high-capacity premium memory solutions into many more flagship smartphones and further strengthen global partnerships for its next-generation memory technologies.

* PAS 2050 for carbon footprint and ISO 14046 for water footprint

[Reference] Samsung 512GB eUFS 3.0 environmental footprint (Carbon Trust)

Carbon Footprint

Water Footprint

13.4 kg CO2

0.31 m3 H2O

* 13.4 kg CO2 is comparable to the amount that is absorbed by two 30-year-old pine trees in a year

[Reference] Samsung semiconductor solutions with environmental certifications

Year

Product

Certification

Accreditation Body

2009

64Gb DDR3 (56nm)

Carbon Footprint

Korean Ministry of Environment

2010

2Gb DDR3 (46nm)

Carbon Footprint

Korean Ministry of Environment

2010

16Gb NAND (42nm)

Carbon Footprint

Korean Ministry of Environment

2012

4Gb DDR3 (28nm)

Low Carbon

Korean Ministry of Environment

2012

2Gb DDR3 (35nm)

Low Carbon

Korean Ministry of Environment

2012

64Gb NAND (27nm)

Low Carbon

Korean Ministry of Environment

2012

2Gb LPDDR2 (46nm)

Carbon Footprint

Korean Ministry of Environment

2012

4Gb LPDDR2 (35nm)

Carbon Footprint

Korean Ministry of Environment

2012

2Gb GDDR5 (35nm)

Carbon Footprint

Korean Ministry of Environment

2012

8-megapixel CIS (90nm)

Carbon Footprint

Korean Ministry of Environment

2013

4Gb LPDDR3 (35nm)

Carbon Footprint

Korean Ministry of Environment

2013

Exynos 5410 (28nm)

Carbon Footprint (Industry-first)

Korean Ministry of Environment

2013

4Gb GDDR5 (28nm)

Low Carbon (Industry-first)

Korean Ministry of Environment

2013

13-megapixel CIS (65nm)

Low Carbon (Industry-first)

Korean Ministry of Environment

2014

64Gb NAND (21nm)

Low Carbon

Korean Ministry of Environment

2014

4Gb LPDDR3 (25nm)

Low Carbon

Korean Ministry of Environment

2015

4Gb DDR4 (25nm)

Carbon Footprint (Industry-first)

Korean Ministry of Environment

2016

4Gb LPDDR4 (20nm-class)

Carbon Footprint (Industry-first)

Korean Ministry of Environment

2016

64Gb NAND (10nm-class)

Low Carbon

Korean Ministry of Environment

2017

SSD 850 EVO (250GB)

Environmental Product Declaration (EPD; Industry-first)

Korean Ministry of Environment

2017

SSD 850 EVO (250GB)

Water Footprint (industry-first)

Korean Ministry of Environment

2017

64Gb NAND (10nm-class)

EPD

Korean Ministry of Environment

2018

SSD 860 EVO (4TB)

EPD

Korean Ministry of Environment

2018

V4 NAND 512GB

EPD

Korean Ministry of Environment

2018

16Gb LPDDR4

EPD (Industry-first)

Korean Ministry of Environment

2018

16Gb LPDDR4X

EPD (Industry-first)

Korean Ministry of Environment

2019

V5 NAND 512Gb TLC

EPD (Industry-first)

Korean Ministry of Environment

2019

1TB eUFS 2.1

EPD (Industry-first)

Korean Ministry of Environment

2019

512GB eUFS 3.0

Carbon Footprint, Water Footprint (industry-first)

Carbon Trust

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:08pORION MINERALS : Chinese, US chief trade negotiators hold phone talks
PU
10:08pARMOUR ENERGY : 26 November 2019 - Results of Meeting
PU
10:00pCamurus Announces New Study Results Showing Superior Patient Reported Outcomes With Buvidal® Versus Standard of Care in Treatment of Opioid Dependence
PR
09:58pCARL DATA : Digital Technology Supercluster Signs Master Agreement for Fresh Water Data Commons Project
AQ
09:56pChina establishes world's largest shipbuilding group - state media
RE
09:52pTIME INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY : Announces 2019 Interim Results
AQ
09:48pSEEK LIMITED (ASX : SEK) AGM - CEO Presentation incl. Trading & Guidance Update
AQ
09:40pOil prices steady amid hopes for U.S.-China trade deal
RE
09:37pERO COPPER : files Technical Report for Vale do Curaçá Property
AQ
09:28pBROADWAY GOLD MINING : Announces Brokered Financing for MindMed
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : U.S.-based chip-tech group moving to Switzerland over trade curb fears
2WH GROUP LIMITED : GOING WHOLE HOG: U.S. tells exporters to report pig carcass sales as China buying soars
3CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED : Caltex Australia Gets Fresh Bid From Canada's Couche-Tard -- Update
4AMAZON.COM : Activist investors to pressure privately held Palantir on human rights
5LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : Tiffany is latest jewel for French luxury group LVMH’s crown

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group